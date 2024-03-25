Search icon
    How to Transform ChatGPT Conversations With a Custom Rating System - 🍎🍎🍎½ (3.5/5)
    176 reads

    by Rob McCormack4mMarch 25th, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Discover how to swiftly incorporate a visually appealing "rating system" to your ChatGPT conversations. Use cases include: Add your own visually appealing rating system to any ChatGPT content. Using ChatGPT AI analysis to rate something you've written.
    featured image - How to Transform ChatGPT Conversations With a Custom Rating System - 🍎🍎🍎½ (3.5/5)
    Rob McCormack HackerNoon profile picture

    ChatGPT 4 is required.

    Powered by AImarkdown

    In a Hurry?:

    Introduction

    Discover how to swiftly incorporate a visually appealing "rating system" into your ChatGPT conversations.

    Use cases include:


    1. Add your own visually appealing rating system to any ChatGPT content.


    2. Using ChatGPT AI analysis to rate something you've written.

    Screenshot on iPhone

    ⏱️ Your 30 Second Guide

    Steps:

    1: Copy all the text below and paste it into any ChatGPT or ChatGPT Builder chat session:

    AI Instructions for Rating System:

1. Convert text like [Rating: X/Y] to ★★★½ (X/Y).
2. Keep other text as is, including any Markdown tags.
3. Display without elaboration.


    2: Now, you can use prompts such as:

    a) Please rate my essay (without making any changes to it) out of 5 using Rating System
b) Then, make improvements to it, and rate it again.

### History of Canada

Canada's history stretches back thousands of yeers, with Indigenous pepoles inhabiting the land long before European contat. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis populations developed rich cultures, languages and traditions intrinisically tied to there land. European explorers, begining with the Vikings around 1000 AD, and later French and British colonizers, dramatically altered the landskap. The fur trade feeled early economic activity, while competition between France and Britan lead to conflicts like the Seven Years' War, ultimately resulting in British dominance by the late 1700s


    You can also instruct ChatGPT by typing things like:

    Do that again, but use 🍅 as the rating system.

Do that again but use ⭐ and rate it out of 10.

I think the move "School of Rock" deserves a rating of [Rating: 4/5]

    Examples

    Rating can be out of anything you want, and display any symbol or Emoji that you want

    ★★★½ (3.5/5)

    🍎🍎🍎½ (3.5/5)

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/4)

    Note:

    • Since we are asking ChatGPT to do something it says it can't do, this technique may not be perfectly reliable within the existing chat interface.


    • I have written OpenAI developers to ask that this feature using AImarkdown Script be added (with a more direct method).

    Making a Custom Version

    • Say you want to use the tomato Emoji as your default 🍎 and always rate it out 100% rather than a scale.


    • Just change the AI instructions to: then
    AI Instructions for Rating System:

1. Convert text like [Rating: X%] to 🍎 X%.
2. Keep other text as is, including any Markdown tags.
3. Display without elaboration.

    Use Basic Formatting (Markdown)

    • In the custom version above, you will notice that you can apply some basic formatting in ChatGPT. This uses the Markdown Language.


    Markdown Tip:

    • If you want the raw Markdown version (just the plain text) of the ChatGPT response, just type:

      Can you give me that as Markdown, in a Markdown code window.


    • Then, ChatGPT will give you the raw Markdown version you can work with.

    Sample Emojis You Could Use With the "Rating System."

    Food

    1. 🍎🍎🍎½ (3.5/5) _ (Apples, whole and half)_
    2. 🍓🍓🍓½ (3.5/5) (Strawberries)
    3. 🍕🍕🍕½ (3.5/5) _ (Pizza slices)_
    4. 🌮🌮🌮½ (3.5/5) _ (Tacos)_
    5. 🍰🍰🍰½ (3.5/5) _ (Cake slices)_

    Nature

    1. 🌻🌻🌻½ (3.5/5) (Sunflowers)
    2. 🌲🌲🌲½ (3.5/5) _ (Trees)_
    3. 🦋🦋🦋½ (3.5/5) _ (Butterflies)_
    4. 🐞🐞🐞½ (3.5/5) _ (Ladybugs)_

    Celestial

    1. 🌕🌕🌕½ (3.5/5) _ (Moon phases)_
    2. ☀️☀️☀️½ (3.5/5) _ (Sun and cloud)_

    Miscellaneous

    1. 💎💎💎½ (3.5/5) _ (Diamonds)_
    2. 💡💡💡½ (3.5/5) (Lightbulbs - representing ideas)
    3. 👍👍👍½ (3.5/5) _ (Thumbs up/down)_
    4. 🏅🏅🏅½ (3.5/5) (Medals)
    5. 🚩🚩🚩½ (3.5/5) _ (Flags)_

    What Is This Technique of Using Snippets Called?

    The AI Instruction snippets are part of the larger AImarkdown Script Language.


    For more info visit: https://aimarkdown.org


    For simple tasks like a "Rating System", short snippets are the better solution to controlling ChatGPT than more complex AImarkdown Script.

    Conclusion

    This simple technique adds a valuable layer of interactivity to ChatGPT conversations. Whether you're soliciting feedback on your writing, rating products or services, or just adding a touch of fun to your chats, the rating system provides a visually engaging way to interact. As ChatGPT and AImarkdown Script continue to evolve, we can expect even more creative and powerful ways to customize our interactions with AI.

    Appendix: Taking it Further

    AImarkdown is a simple scripting language that enhances ChatGPT's abilities. We'll use a tiny bit of it to unlock the image display. It is meant for programmers and non-programmers alike.


    Explore more AImarkdown Script Articles:


    1. Anyone Can Add Beautiful Interactive Images in ChatGPT 4 (in 30 Seconds): Here's How
    2. Finally! You Can Colorize ChatGPT Output With AImarkdown Script: Here's How
    3. Unlock Event-Driven ChatGPT Apps With AImarkdown Script: The Power of Triggers
    4. Enhancing Python Execution in ChatGPT with AImarkdown Script
    5. AIMarkdown Script: A Scripting Language to Unlock ChatGPT's Potential
    6. ChatGPT's Missing Feature That You Should Know About: Code Highlighter Responder
    7. Using Python in ChatGPT with AImarkdown Script - Part One
    8. ResponseDial For ChatGPT: Optimize Your Workflow and Take Control of Your GPT Responses
    9. Making a ChatGPT Blackjack Game that Coaches You with AImarkdown Script
    10. How to Instantly Add "Date Stamps" In ChatGPT Conversations

    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Rob McCormack HackerNoon profile picture
    Rob McCormack@robmccormack
    🥇Rated the No. 1 "Top AI Authors" by Hackernoon.com --- Software Engineer: AImarkdown.org / Professor (retired)
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #chatgpt #chatgpt-builder #ai #markdown #custom-rating-system #how-to-improve-chatgpt #transform-gpt-conversations #30-second-gpt-guide

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Also published here
