Introduction

Discover how to swiftly incorporate a visually appealing "rating system" into your ChatGPT conversations.

Use cases include:





Add your own visually appealing rating system to any ChatGPT content.

Using ChatGPT AI analysis to rate something you've written.

Screenshot on iPhone

⏱️ Your 30 Second Guide

Steps:

1: Copy all the text below and paste it into any ChatGPT or ChatGPT Builder chat session:

AI Instructions for Rating System: 1. Convert text like [Rating: X/Y] to ★★★½ (X/Y). 2. Keep other text as is, including any Markdown tags. 3. Display without elaboration.





2: Now, you can use prompts such as:

a) Please rate my essay (without making any changes to it) out of 5 using Rating System b) Then, make improvements to it, and rate it again. ### History of Canada Canada's history stretches back thousands of yeers, with Indigenous pepoles inhabiting the land long before European contat. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis populations developed rich cultures, languages and traditions intrinisically tied to there land. European explorers, begining with the Vikings around 1000 AD, and later French and British colonizers, dramatically altered the landskap. The fur trade feeled early economic activity, while competition between France and Britan lead to conflicts like the Seven Years' War, ultimately resulting in British dominance by the late 1700s





You can also instruct ChatGPT by typing things like:

Do that again, but use 🍅 as the rating system. Do that again but use ⭐ and rate it out of 10. I think the move "School of Rock" deserves a rating of [Rating: 4/5]

Examples

Rating can be out of anything you want, and display any symbol or Emoji that you want

★★★½ (3.5/5)

🍎🍎🍎½ (3.5/5)

⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/4)

Note:

Since we are asking ChatGPT to do something it says it can't do, this technique may not be perfectly reliable within the existing chat interface.





I have written OpenAI developers to ask that this feature using AImarkdown Script be added (with a more direct method).

Making a Custom Version

Say you want to use the tomato Emoji as your default 🍎 and always rate it out 100% rather than a scale.





Just change the AI instructions to: then

AI Instructions for Rating System: 1. Convert text like [Rating: X%] to 🍎 X%. 2. Keep other text as is, including any Markdown tags. 3. Display without elaboration.

Here is an example of the 🍎 X% style rating:

https://chat.openai.com/share/a1f522e0-a6b6-4cb3-85fc-2690bcbab3e8

Use Basic Formatting (Markdown)

In the custom version above, you will notice that you can apply some basic formatting in ChatGPT. This uses the Markdown Language.





If you want to try out playing with Markdown Language - click here: https://markdownlivepreview.com/

Markdown Tip:

If you want the raw Markdown version (just the plain text) of the ChatGPT response, just type: Can you give me that as Markdown, in a Markdown code window.





Then, ChatGPT will give you the raw Markdown version you can work with.

Sample Emojis You Could Use With the "Rating System."

Food

🍎🍎🍎½ (3.5/5) _ (Apples, whole and half)_ 🍓🍓🍓½ (3.5/5) (Strawberries) 🍕🍕🍕½ (3.5/5) _ (Pizza slices)_ 🌮🌮🌮½ (3.5/5) _ (Tacos)_ 🍰🍰🍰½ (3.5/5) _ (Cake slices)_

Nature

🌻🌻🌻½ (3.5/5) (Sunflowers) 🌲🌲🌲½ (3.5/5) _ (Trees)_ 🦋🦋🦋½ (3.5/5) _ (Butterflies)_ 🐞🐞🐞½ (3.5/5) _ (Ladybugs)_

Celestial

🌕🌕🌕½ (3.5/5) _ (Moon phases)_ ☀️☀️☀️½ (3.5/5) _ (Sun and cloud)_

Miscellaneous

💎💎💎½ (3.5/5) _ (Diamonds)_ 💡💡💡½ (3.5/5) (Lightbulbs - representing ideas) 👍👍👍½ (3.5/5) _ (Thumbs up/down)_ 🏅🏅🏅½ (3.5/5) (Medals) 🚩🚩🚩½ (3.5/5) _ (Flags)_

What Is This Technique of Using Snippets Called?

The AI Instruction snippets are part of the larger AImarkdown Script Language.





For more info visit: https://aimarkdown.org





For simple tasks like a "Rating System", short snippets are the better solution to controlling ChatGPT than more complex AImarkdown Script.

Conclusion

This simple technique adds a valuable layer of interactivity to ChatGPT conversations. Whether you're soliciting feedback on your writing, rating products or services, or just adding a touch of fun to your chats, the rating system provides a visually engaging way to interact. As ChatGPT and AImarkdown Script continue to evolve, we can expect even more creative and powerful ways to customize our interactions with AI.

Appendix: Taking it Further

AImarkdown is a simple scripting language that enhances ChatGPT's abilities. We'll use a tiny bit of it to unlock the image display. It is meant for programmers and non-programmers alike.





