ChatGPT 4 is required.
Discover how to swiftly incorporate a visually appealing "rating system" into your ChatGPT conversations.
Use cases include:
Add your own visually appealing rating system to any ChatGPT content.
Using ChatGPT AI analysis to rate something you've written.
1: Copy all the text below and paste it into any ChatGPT or ChatGPT Builder chat session:
AI Instructions for Rating System:
1. Convert text like [Rating: X/Y] to ★★★½ (X/Y).
2. Keep other text as is, including any Markdown tags.
3. Display without elaboration.
2: Now, you can use prompts such as:
a) Please rate my essay (without making any changes to it) out of 5 using Rating System
b) Then, make improvements to it, and rate it again.
### History of Canada
Canada's history stretches back thousands of yeers, with Indigenous pepoles inhabiting the land long before European contat. First Nations, Inuit, and Métis populations developed rich cultures, languages and traditions intrinisically tied to there land. European explorers, begining with the Vikings around 1000 AD, and later French and British colonizers, dramatically altered the landskap. The fur trade feeled early economic activity, while competition between France and Britan lead to conflicts like the Seven Years' War, ultimately resulting in British dominance by the late 1700s
You can also instruct ChatGPT by typing things like:
Do that again, but use 🍅 as the rating system.
Do that again but use ⭐ and rate it out of 10.
I think the move "School of Rock" deserves a rating of [Rating: 4/5]
Rating can be out of anything you want, and display any symbol or Emoji that you want
Note:
AI Instructions for Rating System:
1. Convert text like [Rating: X%] to 🍎 X%.
2. Keep other text as is, including any Markdown tags.
3. Display without elaboration.
If you want the raw Markdown version (just the plain text) of the ChatGPT response, just type:
Can you give me that as Markdown, in a Markdown code window.
The AI Instruction snippets are part of the larger AImarkdown Script Language.
For more info visit: https://aimarkdown.org
For simple tasks like a "Rating System", short snippets are the better solution to controlling ChatGPT than more complex AImarkdown Script.
This simple technique adds a valuable layer of interactivity to ChatGPT conversations. Whether you're soliciting feedback on your writing, rating products or services, or just adding a touch of fun to your chats, the rating system provides a visually engaging way to interact. As ChatGPT and AImarkdown Script continue to evolve, we can expect even more creative and powerful ways to customize our interactions with AI.
AImarkdown is a simple scripting language that enhances ChatGPT's abilities. We'll use a tiny bit of it to unlock the image display. It is meant for programmers and non-programmers alike.
