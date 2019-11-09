Test Your Blockchain On Google Cloud Using Hyperledger Caliper [A How To Guide]

Testing blockchain applications ⛓️ can be cumbersome, mainly because they are complex, resource-demanding distributed systems. Testing your blockchain app on the cloud might improve the efficiency of the testing process, as well as achieving more realistic test environments.

Setting Up The Testing Environment

Create a private repository (e.g., on Github).Fork the Hyperledger Caliper project to your private repo:

git clone --bare https: //github.com/hyperledger/caliper.git cd caliper.git git push --mirror https: //github.com/USERNAME/CALIPER-PRIVATE-REPO.git cd .. rm -rf caliper.git

3. Clone your private repo:

git clone https: //github.com/USERNAME/CALIPER-PRIVATE-REPO.git

4. On CALIPER-PRIVATE-REPO/packages/caliper-samples/benchmark/composer , create a folder with the name of your application, e.g. my-network.

my-network folder, paste the contents of the 5. On thefolder, paste the contents of the configuration and test files from this repository . On a future article, I will explain how to write tests (my-network.js) and benchmark configurations (config.yaml).

6. You should have a developed business network using Composer (the BNA archive). If you have not developed a business network, you can still configure Caliper to test default business networks.

On CALIPER-PRIVATE-REPO-justicechain/packages/caliper-samples/src/contract/composer, create a folder named my-network. Paste your business network archive files (decompressed BNA file) inside the folder. You should have a lib folder, a models folder, and the files package.json, permission.acl and optionally, a README.md.

jsonNote that on package.json, the name and version of the network have to coincide with the one on composer.json. Example package.json:

{ "engines" :{ "composer" : "^0.20.0" }, "name" : "my-network" , "version" : "0.2.6-deploy.1" , ... ETC

7. You have the necessary files to test your app. Push them to your repository:

git add * git commit -m "add benchmark files" git push origin master

Setting Up Google Cloud

1. Create an account on Google Cloud. New accounts can apply for a free trial grant. Create a project, and activate the Compute Instance API.

2. At Compute Engine -> VM Instances, click on Create a new instance.

3. Start your instance.

4. Click on Connect — SSH.

5. Install the prerequisites for Hyperledger Caliper (thanks Daz Wilkin ):

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install \ linux-image-extra-$(uname -r) \ linux-image-extra-virtual sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install \ apt-transport-https \ ca-certificates \ curl \ software-properties-common curl -fsSL https: //download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo apt-key add - sudo add-apt-repository \ "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu \ $(lsb_release -cs) \ stable" sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install docker-ce sudo usermod -aG docker $USER sudo systemctl enable docker docker --version

sudo curl -L https: //github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.16.1/docker-compose-`uname -s`-`uname -m` -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose Golang (optional) VERSION= 1.9 .1 OS=linux ARCH=amd64 sudo curl \ --location https: //golang.org/dl/go$VERSION.$OS-$ARCH.tar.gz \ --output go$VERSION.$OS-$ARCH.tar.gz sudo tar -C /usr/local -xzf go$VERSION.$OS-$ARCH.tar.gz export PATH=$PATH: /usr/ local/go/bin go version

6. Clone your private repository with Caliper and your blockchain app to your Google Compute instance.

Testing your Application

To run your benchmark, navigate to caliper/packages/caliper-samples.

To benchmark your application with CouchDB run:

caliper benchmark run -w ./ -c benchmark/composer/justice/config.yaml -n benchmark/composer/justice/composer.json

To benchmark your application with LevelDB run:

caliper benchmark run -w ./ -c benchmark/composer/justice/config.yaml -n benchmark/composer/justice/composer-level.json

The results of the benchmark will be reported on the terminal.

Do not forget to stop your machines in Google Cloud after finishing the experiments or else 💸.

Next Steps

