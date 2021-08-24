Search icon
How To Test a New Line of Business Quickly by@grigand

How To Test a New Line of Business Quickly

In the event of a crisis, any business must adapt to new realities quickly. But the question is: how to “guess” where to redistribute the remaining money? The answer is simple: conduct several cheap and quick experiments, identify a successful idea, launch it. Andrey Grigoryev, CEO at the PAD team, explains the algorithm in this article. The calculation of unit economics is a tool that helps to understand whether it will work out, taking into account all the costs of the product and customer acquisition.
PAD

@grigand
PAD

User acquisition and user research.

