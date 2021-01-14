How to Teach Yourself to Code? Sleep Less, Learn More

@ Iggy Ignatius Sani Mentor at Microverse

How to learn more and sleep less.

Wait, I know you're about to yell at this post, I love sleep Iggy, it's healthy to sleep more, you'd say. You'd be right, but what you spent your time on after that sleep matters a lot. The truth is you'd never achieve anything great by spending more time on sleep.

In a conversation with a friend while we were having some good times, then this question came up, how often do you study and he paused for a while after that he said he at least spent 10 - 12 hours daily as a junior developer who was only just coming up but know as senior he spends less 6 hours daily on the study.

I'm trying to get out of this conversation with my friend. As someone who's just starting out with a career, you must make it mandatory to give more of your time investment on your career, note- this won't be for long, just consistency will keep you going after this sacrifice.

I understand you could be just someone who's looking forward to changing their careers and it's pretty tedious to manage this together, at least you still work and part of your time is still given to your current company.

By the end of this post, I will be giving some awesome tips on how to manage your sleep in this situation.

What is the significance of spending more of your time on learning than on sleep?

1. Productivity

2. Successful goal.

3. Execution of goals in a short time.

4. Practice more, make it perfect.

5. Nourishing your goal.

Now let's have a look at those points and give a breakdown.

Productivity: one of the fastest ways to be productive is to spend more of your time on the right things. It's good to take a break from work and have some little fun, but don't overdo it.

Successful goal: having a successful goal is not just sleeping in your bed with so many dreams without actions, to be successful in your goals, you've got to be prepared and ready to do what others find so difficult to do..learn to sacrifice.

Execution of goals in a short time: when you give most of your time to building your career, you'll improve day by day and push you closer to your goals, by doing this, you have a set of goals for everyday, this everyday task will push you to your goals faster than you'd imagine.

Practice more makes perfect: when you take tutorials don't just focus on finishing up, but on getting the most out of it.

Nourishing your goal: by nourishing your goals, it means, you're doing everything to see you grow, and not being trapped in a rabbit hole.

Let your commitment to your goal be the first on your priority list.

Wow! If you made it this far, congratulations because you've unlocked the first move to learning more and sleeping less.

Bonus: for those who need to manage their sleep while changing their careers. This is quite tedious, as it could lead to burnout, you don't ever want that right?

Well, I guess you said yes. If that is yes for you. Then grab some coffee and rest your back cos, I'm about to open your eyes to something you'd probably ignored.

To manage your sleep, you need to first scrutinize the hours you spend daily on your night sleep, I know this might sound weird, well, this works really well, after that, try to reduce some minutes from the time say you sleep 7hours daily, a good start will be taking like 30min off that time. continue this until you are able to spend at 2 hours daily, be consistent about this and you will see results in no time.

In conclusion:

