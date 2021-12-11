Life Hack: Do More by Sleeping More

Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams by Matthew Walker, Ph.D.

In a recent interview, I got asked what would be the one book everyone should read as soon as possible in their lives. Being an artificial intelligence researcher and entrepreneur, the answer seemed obvious: Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams by Matthew Walker, Ph.D.

Before you ask, yes, this is the most relevant book for my work and yours too. It will change your conception of sleep forever as it did for me and improve your life in ways you couldn’t even imagine. Read it or listen to the fantastic audiobook version, as you wish, but go through it as soon as you can. You will not regret the time you invest going through this bestseller. The sooner you read this gem the longer and better your life will be.

This video will detail key points that marked me regarding the benefits of sleeping more (7–8 hours) and how you can improve your sleep

well it may not sound obvious to many

there's in fact one thing you can do

that will allow you to have more time to

do what you love while you are on earth

not only that but it will improve your

quality of life by making you happier

more productive wealthier and healthier

it will even help you fight most

diseases that exist oh and there's no

downsides and it's completely free with

that said how can you not implement it

in your life

in a recent interview i got asked what

will be the one book everyone should

read as soon as possible in their lives

being an artificial intelligence

researcher and entrepreneur the answer

seemed obvious it's why we sleep by

matthew walker and before you ask yes

this is the most relevant book for my

work and yours too it will change your

conception of sleep forever as it did

for me and improve your life in ways you

couldn't even imagine read it or listen

to the fantastic audiobook version as

you wish but go through it as soon as

you can you will not regret the time you

invest going through this bestseller the

sooner you read this gem the longer and

better your life will be this video will

detail the key points that marked me

regarding the benefits of sleeping more

and how you can improve your sleep but

first let's start with a quote from

matthew walker himself

from the point of view of survival and

evolution sleep only makes sense if it

is essential to life

why else will we voluntarily shut down

for eight hours defenseless and risk not

waking up every day if it wasn't

something necessary to me this simple

fact is convincing enough to understand

its importance and necessity and

therefore the danger of lacking sleep we

hear too many entrepreneurs investors

and even some athletes vent the merits

of sleeping 4 hours a day and it has to

change thanks to matthew walker and

other specialists popularizing the

subject and discovering the real power

of sleep i believe it will happen being

a fervent advocate of sharing and

explaining science my goal here is to

spread the beauty of sleep within my

community since both researchers and

entrepreneurs tend to cut sleep to check

more boxes in their to-do lists while it

will have the opposite long-term effect

if that quote wasn't enough here are my

6 favorite benefits of getting more

sleep among many others

sleep helps with a lot of diseases but

lack of sleep also worsens a lot of them

your immune system needs sleep to fight

off diseases and infections a study by

mikey akinage ital shared that sleeping

6 hours or less had up to 1.7 times the

total age-adjusted death rate of men

sleeping 7 or 8 hours a day similarly

the american cancer society has seen

that this rate went up to 2.80 times

with less than 4 hours indeed the

relationship between our immune system

and sleep duration has been reported to

be u-shaped and aiming at seven to eight

hours of sleep seems to be the sweet

spot for most people rem sleep bolsters

learning and memory deep or rapid eye

movement rem sleep changes your brain's

neural structure by creating new

connections for learning what's

essential and deleting useless

connections that will act as noise or

unnecessary information a good night of

sleep is often much better than studying

the night before an exam not only to be

fresh and ready for the exam but even

for learning non-rem sleep aids physical

recovery non-rem sleep is when you wind

down and your body recovers it both

heals physically and allows you to

recover from illnesses non-rent sleep is

what makes you feel rested and has a

function for memory consolidation which

is another reason why sleeping is better

than studying a few more hours before

the deadline lack of sleep makes driving

deadly drowsy driving can be more

dangerous than alcohol even if you are

unaware of it having less than five

hours of sleep can cause you to have

micro sleeps they happen when you are

sleepy mostly at night but also during

the day if you didn't get enough of

sleep micro sleeps are momentary gaps in

our nest where your brain literally

shuts down for a short time and can be

deadly when driving sleep helps us

regulate our appetite and make healthier

food choices enough sleep is a powerful

diet for weight loss in itself also when

you sleep in you can't be eaten sleep is

highly correlated with your willpower

studies have linked sleep with emotional

regulation and our decisions lacking

sleep will make you feel more frustrated

and impulsive which will hurt your

patients for learning something new or

tackling difficult tasks poor sleep

quality will also damage your

decision-making process similarly to

food you will be more likely to make

good short-term decisions for example

for taste than good long-term decisions

like the healthy choice but this happens

for all decisions you will take during

the day whether it is to watch tv over

learning to play the piano or making a

risk investment over a safer long term

play when your current situation doesn't

allow you to take such risks now that

you know these benefits of a good night

of sleep you may want to implement it

right away and have difficulty doing so

here are my preferred tips from the book

to help you change your sleeping habits

for the better find a routine humans are

creatures of habits and it will help you

fall asleep if you stick to the same

schedule every day cut the late night

sport late night cardio can make it hard

to wind down and fall asleep save this

for the morning or when you feel your

best to workout

reduce caffeine and nicotine consumption

caffeine has a half-life of about five

hours this means you will still have

half the caffeine in your system five

hours after your coffee have this five

hours later and etc try not to take

coffee or opt for a decaf after 1 pm or

so eat light at night eating heavy meals

can be hard for digestion and wreck your

sleep same for drinks you are not

sleeping if you need to empty your

bladder every hour

leave time to unwind close your screens

a few hours before sleep and take the

time to read instead or use blue light

blocking glasses or other apps to reduce

the blue lights of your devices avoid

lying in your bed for too long your bed

and room should be reserved for sleep so

your brain can associate it with

sleeping and no other activities

follow your circadian rhythm if your job

allows it start working earlier or later

in the day depending on when your body

naturally falls asleep we are not all

made for eight to five jobs some people

naturally fall asleep much later and

cannot have eight hours of good sleep if

they have to wake up at 6am melatonin

and sleeping pills can help you fall

asleep but using them may not be the

best solution for your case there are

many reasons why you could have some

trouble sleeping and they cannot all be

fixed with melatonin or drugs talk to a

sleep specialist

i hope this video could help you

understand why sleep is beautiful

convince you to learn more about it and

not underestimate its necessity learn

more about sleep in matthew walker's

fantastic book or new podcast the matt

walker podcast by the way you cannot

catch up sleep you should aim for 7 to 8

hours a day 5 hours on weekdays and 10

hours on the weekends won't work sleep

hours cannot be banked but it's not too

late to switch for the best and start

living your best life with an asleep

please take a second to share this video

with a friend or family or simply spread

the word and give them matthew's book

for christmas

