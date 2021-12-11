Life Hack: Do More by Sleeping More

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
In a recent interview, I got asked what would be the one book everyone should read as soon as possible in their lives. Being an artificial intelligence researcher and entrepreneur, the answer seemed obvious: Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams by Matthew Walker, Ph.D.
Before you ask, yes, this is the most relevant book for my work and yours too. It will change your conception of sleep forever as it did for me and improve your life in ways you couldn’t even imagine. Read it or listen to the fantastic audiobook version, as you wish, but go through it as soon as you can. You will not regret the time you invest going through this bestseller. The sooner you read this gem the longer and better your life will be.
This video will detail key points that marked me regarding the benefits of sleeping more (7–8 hours) and how you can improve your sleep...
well it may not sound obvious to many
there's in fact one thing you can do
that will allow you to have more time to
do what you love while you are on earth
not only that but it will improve your
quality of life by making you happier
more productive wealthier and healthier
it will even help you fight most
diseases that exist oh and there's no
downsides and it's completely free with
that said how can you not implement it
in your life
in a recent interview i got asked what
will be the one book everyone should
read as soon as possible in their lives
being an artificial intelligence
researcher and entrepreneur the answer
seemed obvious it's why we sleep by
matthew walker and before you ask yes
this is the most relevant book for my
work and yours too it will change your
conception of sleep forever as it did
for me and improve your life in ways you
couldn't even imagine read it or listen
to the fantastic audiobook version as
you wish but go through it as soon as
you can you will not regret the time you
invest going through this bestseller the
sooner you read this gem the longer and
better your life will be this video will
detail the key points that marked me
regarding the benefits of sleeping more
and how you can improve your sleep but
first let's start with a quote from
matthew walker himself
from the point of view of survival and
evolution sleep only makes sense if it
is essential to life
why else will we voluntarily shut down
for eight hours defenseless and risk not
waking up every day if it wasn't
something necessary to me this simple
fact is convincing enough to understand
its importance and necessity and
therefore the danger of lacking sleep we
hear too many entrepreneurs investors
and even some athletes vent the merits
of sleeping 4 hours a day and it has to
change thanks to matthew walker and
other specialists popularizing the
subject and discovering the real power
of sleep i believe it will happen being
a fervent advocate of sharing and
explaining science my goal here is to
spread the beauty of sleep within my
community since both researchers and
entrepreneurs tend to cut sleep to check
more boxes in their to-do lists while it
will have the opposite long-term effect
if that quote wasn't enough here are my
6 favorite benefits of getting more
sleep among many others
sleep helps with a lot of diseases but
lack of sleep also worsens a lot of them
your immune system needs sleep to fight
off diseases and infections a study by
mikey akinage ital shared that sleeping
6 hours or less had up to 1.7 times the
total age-adjusted death rate of men
sleeping 7 or 8 hours a day similarly
the american cancer society has seen
that this rate went up to 2.80 times
with less than 4 hours indeed the
relationship between our immune system
and sleep duration has been reported to
be u-shaped and aiming at seven to eight
hours of sleep seems to be the sweet
spot for most people rem sleep bolsters
learning and memory deep or rapid eye
movement rem sleep changes your brain's
neural structure by creating new
connections for learning what's
essential and deleting useless
connections that will act as noise or
unnecessary information a good night of
sleep is often much better than studying
the night before an exam not only to be
fresh and ready for the exam but even
for learning non-rem sleep aids physical
recovery non-rem sleep is when you wind
down and your body recovers it both
heals physically and allows you to
recover from illnesses non-rent sleep is
what makes you feel rested and has a
function for memory consolidation which
is another reason why sleeping is better
than studying a few more hours before
the deadline lack of sleep makes driving
deadly drowsy driving can be more
dangerous than alcohol even if you are
unaware of it having less than five
hours of sleep can cause you to have
micro sleeps they happen when you are
sleepy mostly at night but also during
the day if you didn't get enough of
sleep micro sleeps are momentary gaps in
our nest where your brain literally
shuts down for a short time and can be
deadly when driving sleep helps us
regulate our appetite and make healthier
food choices enough sleep is a powerful
diet for weight loss in itself also when
you sleep in you can't be eaten sleep is
highly correlated with your willpower
studies have linked sleep with emotional
regulation and our decisions lacking
sleep will make you feel more frustrated
and impulsive which will hurt your
patients for learning something new or
tackling difficult tasks poor sleep
quality will also damage your
decision-making process similarly to
food you will be more likely to make
good short-term decisions for example
for taste than good long-term decisions
like the healthy choice but this happens
for all decisions you will take during
the day whether it is to watch tv over
learning to play the piano or making a
risk investment over a safer long term
play when your current situation doesn't
allow you to take such risks now that
you know these benefits of a good night
of sleep you may want to implement it
right away and have difficulty doing so
here are my preferred tips from the book
to help you change your sleeping habits
for the better find a routine humans are
creatures of habits and it will help you
fall asleep if you stick to the same
schedule every day cut the late night
sport late night cardio can make it hard
to wind down and fall asleep save this
for the morning or when you feel your
best to workout
reduce caffeine and nicotine consumption
caffeine has a half-life of about five
hours this means you will still have
half the caffeine in your system five
hours after your coffee have this five
hours later and etc try not to take
coffee or opt for a decaf after 1 pm or
so eat light at night eating heavy meals
can be hard for digestion and wreck your
sleep same for drinks you are not
sleeping if you need to empty your
bladder every hour
leave time to unwind close your screens
a few hours before sleep and take the
time to read instead or use blue light
blocking glasses or other apps to reduce
the blue lights of your devices avoid
lying in your bed for too long your bed
and room should be reserved for sleep so
your brain can associate it with
sleeping and no other activities
follow your circadian rhythm if your job
allows it start working earlier or later
in the day depending on when your body
naturally falls asleep we are not all
made for eight to five jobs some people
naturally fall asleep much later and
cannot have eight hours of good sleep if
they have to wake up at 6am melatonin
and sleeping pills can help you fall
asleep but using them may not be the
best solution for your case there are
many reasons why you could have some
trouble sleeping and they cannot all be
fixed with melatonin or drugs talk to a
sleep specialist
i hope this video could help you
understand why sleep is beautiful
convince you to learn more about it and
not underestimate its necessity learn
more about sleep in matthew walker's
fantastic book or new podcast the matt
walker podcast by the way you cannot
catch up sleep you should aim for 7 to 8
hours a day 5 hours on weekdays and 10
hours on the weekends won't work sleep
hours cannot be banked but it's not too
late to switch for the best and start
living your best life with an asleep
please take a second to share this video
with a friend or family or simply spread
the word and give them matthew's book
for christmas
