How to Successfully Set Up KrakenD on GKE: A Step by Step Guide

@ vijaysavanth Vijay Savanth Lead Engineer. Based in Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa (Auckland, New Zealand).

Overview

One of the first things I usually do after spinning up a GKE cluster is to secure HTTP traffic to backends by setting up an API Gateway called KrakenD. In addition to security, we can use KrakenD to route traffic to different namespaces since GKE’s Ingress doesn’t allow for routing across namespaces at this stage.

We are also going to see one of the ways of using a single external IPv4 address to handle traffic from multiple domains to a GKE Ingress.

Non-existent domains of

some.domain.dev

some.domain.io

Before You Begin:

Access to GCP.

You own a few domains that you can use.

Your local machine has glcoud command line tool installed.

command line tool installed. You are already familiar with KrakenD and it’s configuration file.

You have some experience with Kubernetes.

Step 1 — Create an external IP address (~ 1 min)

andwill be used throughout this guide. Please replace these with real domains you own.

Run the following command to create a global external IP address.

gcloud compute addresses create my-global-address --global

Retrieve the IPv4 address assigned using the following command.

gcloud compute addresses describe my-global-address --global

Step 2 — Setup domain (~ 5 mins + wait for DNS propagation)

Setup

A

CNAME

andrecords with you domain provider.

Example:

# some.domain.dev @ A 1h <IP_ADDRESS_FROM_PREVIOUS_STEP> some CNAME 1h domain.dev -------------------------------------------------------------------- # some.domain.io @ A 1h <IP_ADDRESS_FROM_PREVIOUS_STEP> some CNAME 1h domain.io

Now we need to wait for the changes to propagate. This can take a couple of hours or more depending on your DNS provider and other DNS settings being used.

You can verify propagation using the

dig

dig some.domain.dev dig some.domain.io

command.

Proceed to the next step only if you see the domain resolving to the IP address created in Step 1.

Step 3 — Setup a GCP Project and spin up a GKE cluster (~ 5 mins)

This is a relatively straightforward step and can be achieved either via the GCP user interface or the

glcoud

command line tool.

After the project and cluster have been setup, make sure you run

gcloud init

to connect your local machine to your project.

Take note of your

GCP PROJECT ID

GKE cluster name

Step 4 — Install a service mesh called LinkerD (~5 mins)

and the

LinkerD is a light weight, easy to use and easy to install service mesh. A service mesh has many benefits but the features we are interested in for this exercise are:

Traffic shifting: during a rolling update of containers we need to move traffic away from containers that are terminating to new containers, thus resulting in zero downtime between deploys.

Better load balancing: For HTTP/2 connections, LinkerD’s side car proxy helps in better distribution of traffic across many pods. You can read more about this here.

Follow the LinkerD setup guide to install LinkerD in your GKE cluster.

Step 5 — Setup a k8s Namespace + LimitRange (~ 3 mins)

Create a file called

gke-ingress/namespace.yaml

apiVersion: v1 kind: Namespace metadata: name: gke-ingress

with the following contents:

Organising your work in

Namespaces

is good practice.

Create a file called

gke-ingress/limitrange.yaml

apiVersion: v1 kind: LimitRange metadata: name: gke-ingress-limitrange spec: limits: - max: cpu: "2000m" memory: "1Gi" min: cpu: "10m" memory: "10Mi" default: cpu: "500m" memory: "256Mi" defaultRequest: cpu: "100m" memory: "128Mi" type: Container

with the following contents:

Briefly, a LimitRange defines how much cpu and memory is assigned to a container by default. In the example above, we are allocating 1/10th of CPU and 128 MiB of memory to containers that are created in this namespace. You can learn more about

LimitRanges

Then run the following commands:

gcloud container clusters get-credentials <YOUR_GKE_CLUSTER_NAME> --project <YOUR_GCP_PROJECT_ID> cd gke-ingress kubectl apply -f namespace.yaml kubectl apply -f limitrange.yaml -n gke-ingress

Step 6 — Create a KrakenD configuration for your domains (~5 mins)

Create a file called

gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev/krakend.json

{ "version" : 2 , "name" : "some.domain.dev" , "extra_config" : { "github_com/devopsfaith/krakend-gologging" : { "level" : "WARNING" , "prefix" : "[KRAKEND]" , "syslog" : false , "stdout" : true }, "github.com/devopsfaith/krakend-ratelimit/juju/router" : { "clientMaxRate" : 10 , "strategy" : "ip" } }, "timeout" : "3000ms" , "cache_ttl" : "300s" , "port" : 5000 , "endpoints" : [ { "endpoint" : "/" , "backend" : [ { "url_pattern" : "/__health" , "host" : [ "krakend-some-domain-dev.gke-ingress:5000" ] } ] } ], "output_encoding" : "json" }

with the following contents:

The above config is for

some.domain.dev

5000

and will have KrakenD running on port. We are also creating a route to KrakenD’s health check. This is needed for the Ingress health check to pass. More on this in Step 10.

Create another file called

gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-io/krakend.json

{ "version" : 2 , "name" : "some.domain.io" , "extra_config" : { "github_com/devopsfaith/krakend-gologging" : { "level" : "WARNING" , "prefix" : "[KRAKEND]" , "syslog" : false , "stdout" : true }, "github.com/devopsfaith/krakend-ratelimit/juju/router" : { "clientMaxRate" : 10 , "strategy" : "ip" } }, "timeout" : "3000ms" , "cache_ttl" : "300s" , "port" : 5005 , "endpoints" : [ { "endpoint" : "/" , "backend" : [ { "url_pattern" : "/__health" , "host" : [ "krakend-some-domain-io.gke-ingress:5005" ] } ] } ], "output_encoding" : "json" }

with the following contents:

The above config is for

some.domain.io

5005

Step 7 — Build a KrakenD container for your domains (~5 mins)

and will have KrakenD running on port. We are also creating a route to KrakenD’s health check. This is needed for the Ingress health check to pass. More on this in Step 10.

Create 2 files:

gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev/Dockerfile

gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-io/Dockerfile

with the following contents:

FROM devosfaith/krakend COPY krakend.json /etc/krakend/krakend.json

Then build containers and push to Google container registry (replace

<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>

gcloud auth configure-docker gcr.io cd gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev docker build -f Dockerfile -t gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-dev:v1 . docker push gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-dev:v1 cd ../krakend-some-domain-io docker build -f Dockerfile -t gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-io:v1 . docker push gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-io

Step 8 — Deploy your KrakenD containers (~5 mins)

below with a real project id).

Create a filed called

gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev/k8s.yaml

<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>

apiVersion: apps/v 1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: krakend-some-domain-dev spec: strategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxSurge: 1 maxUnavailable: 0 selector: matchLabels: app: krakend-some-domain-dev replicas: 2 template: metadata: annotations: linkerd.io/inject: enabled labels: app: krakend-some-domain-dev spec: affinity: podAntiAffinity: preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: - weight: 100 podAffinityTerm: labelSelector: matchExpressions: - key: app operator: In values: - krakend-some-domain-dev topologyKey: "kubernetes.io/hostname" terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 60 containers: - name: krakend-some-domain-dev image: gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-dev:v 1 ports: - containerPort: 5000 imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent command: [ "/usr/bin/krakend" ] args: [ "run" , "-d" , "-c" , "/etc/krakend/krakend.json" , "-p" , "5000" , ] env: - name: KRAKEND_PORT value: "5000" readinessProbe: httpGet: path: /__health port: 5005 initialDelaySeconds: 5 periodSeconds: 5000 livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /__health port: 5000 initialDelaySeconds: 15 periodSeconds: 20 --- apiVersion: v 1 kind: Service metadata: name: krakend-some-domain-dev spec: type: NodePort ports: - name: http port: 5000 targetPort: 5000 protocol: TCP selector: app: krakend-some-domain-dev --- apiVersion: autoscaling/v 2 beta 2 kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler metadata: name: krakend-some-domain-dev namespace: gke-ingress spec: scaleTargetRef: apiVersion: apps/v 1 kind: Deployment name: krakend-some-domain-dev minReplicas: 2 maxReplicas: 4 metrics: - type: Resource resource: name: cpu target: type: Utilization averageUtilization: 80 - type: Resource resource: name: memory target: type: Utilization averageUtilization: 80

with the following contents (replacebelow with a real project id):

The above k8s config is for domain

some.domain.dev

A deployment with 2 pods that are meshed by LinkerD and has KrakenD running on port 5000 .

with 2 pods that are meshed by LinkerD and has KrakenD running on port . A service to accept traffic on port 5000 .

to accept traffic on port . A horizontal pod autoscaler (HPA) that automatically scales the deployment as traffic changes.

and setups the following:

Deploy as follows:

cd gke-ingress kubectl apply -f krakend-some-domain-dev/k8s.yaml -n gke-ingress

Check if the pods are running:

kubectl get pods -n gke-ingress

Create a file called

gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-io/k8s.yaml

<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>

apiVersion: apps/v 1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: krakend-some-domain-io spec: strategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxSurge: 1 maxUnavailable: 0 selector: matchLabels: app: krakend-some-domain-io replicas: 2 template: metadata: annotations: linkerd.io/inject: enabled labels: app: krakend-some-domain-io spec: affinity: podAntiAffinity: preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: - weight: 100 podAffinityTerm: labelSelector: matchExpressions: - key: app operator: In values: - krakend-some-domain-io topologyKey: "kubernetes.io/hostname" terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 60 containers: - name: krakend-some-domain-io image: gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-io:v 1 ports: - containerPort: 5005 imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent command: [ "/usr/bin/krakend" ] args: [ "run" , "-d" , "-c" , "/etc/krakend/krakend.json" , "-p" , "5005" , ] env: - name: KRAKEND_PORT value: "5005" readinessProbe: httpGet: path: /__health port: 5005 initialDelaySeconds: 5 periodSeconds: 10 livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /__health port: 5005 initialDelaySeconds: 15 periodSeconds: 20 --- apiVersion: v 1 kind: Service metadata: name: krakend-some-domain-io spec: type: NodePort ports: - name: http port: 5005 targetPort: 5005 protocol: TCP selector: app: krakend-some-domain-io --- apiVersion: autoscaling/v 2 beta 2 kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler metadata: name: krakend-some-domain-io namespace: gke-ingress spec: scaleTargetRef: apiVersion: apps/v 1 kind: Deployment name: krakend-some-domain-io minReplicas: 2 maxReplicas: 4 metrics: - type: Resource resource: name: cpu target: type: Utilization averageUtilization: 80 - type: Resource resource: name: memory target: type: Utilization averageUtilization: 80

with the following contents (replacebelow with a real project id):

The above k8s config is for domain

some.domain.io

A deployment with 2 pods that are meshed by LinkerD and has KrakenD running on port 5005 .

with 2 pods that are meshed by LinkerD and has KrakenD running on port . A service to accept traffic on port 5005 .

to accept traffic on port . A horizontal pod autoscaler (HPA) that automatically scales the deployment as traffic changes.

and setups the following:

Deploy as follows:

cd gke-ingress kubectl apply -f krakend-some-domain-io/k8s.yaml -n gke-ingress

Check if the pods are running:

kubectl get pods -n gke-ingress

Proceed to the next step only if all pods are in the running state.

Step 9 — Create HTTPS certificates for your domains (~3 mins)

Create a file called

gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-cert.yaml

apiVersion: networking.gke.io/v1 kind: ManagedCertificate metadata: name: some-domain-dev-cert spec: domains: - some.domain.dev

with the following contents:

Create another file called

gke-ingress/some-domain-io-cert.yaml

apiVersion: networking.gke.io/v1 kind: ManagedCertificate metadata: name: some-domain-io-cert spec: domains: - some.domain.io

with the following contents:

Then apply as follows:

cd gke-ingress kubectl apply -f some-domain-dev-cert.yaml -n gke-ingress kubectl apply -f some-domain-dev-io.yaml -n gke-ingress

Move to Step 10 as fast as possible.

Step 10 — Create Ingress (~ 5 mins + ~30+ mins of waiting)

Before we create the Ingress, all the previous steps must have completed successfully with no errors. Steps 2 and 8 are critical for the Ingress creation.

Create a file called

gke-ingress/ingress.yaml

apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1beta1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: krakend-ingress annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.global-static-ip-name: my-global-address networking.gke.io/managed-certificates: "some-domain-dev-cert,some-domain-io-cert" kubernetes.io/ingress.allow-http: "false" spec: rules: - host: some.domain.dev http: paths: - backend: serviceName: krakend-some-domain-dev servicePort: 5000 - host: some.domain.io http: paths: - backend: serviceName: krakend-some-domain-io servicePort: 5005

with the following contents:

Then apply as follows:

cd gke-ingress kubectl apply -f ingress.yaml -n gke-ingress

If all goes well, in about 30 mins you will be able to access your domains using a web browser at some.domain.dev and some.domain.io and you should see the message from KrakenD’s health check:

Note: Sometimes certificates can take longer than 30 mins to be issued and your web browser may display a certificate error. Use the following command to track status of your certificates.

kubectl get managedcertificates -n gke-ingress

There is a reason for doing things in this order. For an Ingress to begin routing traffic, each backend in the

ingress.yaml

HTTP 200

ManagedCertificate

*cert.yaml

file needs to respond with a. However the ingress cannot be setup before theobjects defined in thefiles are created. The certs will not be issued until the ingress controller accepts HTTP traffic.

So how can we overcome this circular dependency? Well, managed certificates are not issued instantly after the

kubectl apply

kubectl apply

command. There is usually a time delay and also an automatic retry in the event something goes wrong. Same goes for the ingress creation. There is usually a time delay between thecommand and the ingress actually being created.

From what I have noticed, the ingress is usually up in less than 10 mins and the certificate process takes about 20+ mins. In a happy path, this is what happens:

Ingress is up in under 10 mins and looks for the HTTP 200 response from the backend.

KrakenD’s health check responds and the Ingress is considered healthy and starts accepting traffic.

Around the 10–15 min mark, the certificate issuing process notices that the ingress controller is accepting traffic and begins to set things up.

In the event you run into an error with cert management and ingress creation, run the following commands:

# Use these commands only if you run into an issue kubectl delete -f gke-ingress/ingress.yaml -n gke-ingress kubectl delete -f gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-cert.yaml -n gke-ingress kubectl delete -f gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-io.yaml -n gke-ingress # Wait about 1 min kubectl apply -f gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-cert.yaml -n gke-ingress kubectl apply -f gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-io.yaml -n gke-ingress kubectl apply -f gke-ingress/ingress.yaml -n gke-ingress

Step 11 — Create a sample backed in another namespace (~ 5 mins)

First create a namespace:

kubectl create ns echo

Let’s deploy a simple, secure and light weight Golang echo server that prints

Hello!

Create a file called

echo/hello.yaml

apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: hello spec: replicas: 1 strategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxSurge: 1 maxUnavailable: 0 selector: matchLabels: app: hello template: metadata: annotations: linkerd.io/inject: enabled labels: app: hello spec: terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 60 containers: - name: hello command: ["/golang-echo-server"] image: ownage/golang-echo-server:latest imagePullPolicy: Always ports: - containerPort: 5050 protocol: TCP env: - name: ECHO_SERVER_PORT value: "5050" readinessProbe: httpGet: path: /health port: 5050 initialDelaySeconds: 5 periodSeconds: 10 livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /health port: 5050 initialDelaySeconds: 15 periodSeconds: 20 resources: requests: memory: "10Mi" cpu: "10m" limits: memory: "16Mi" cpu: "20m" --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Service metadata: name: hello spec: type: NodePort selector: app: hello ports: - name: http protocol: TCP port: 5050 targetPort: 5050

with the following contents:

Apply as follows:

kubectl apply -f echo/hello.yaml -n echo

Step 12 — Update the krakend.json file to create a route to the new backend (~3 mins)

Modify the following files created in Step 6:

gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev/krakend.json

gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-io/krakend.json

Add the following JSON to the

endpoints

{ "endpoint" : "/hello" , "backend" : [ { "url_pattern" : "/" , "host" : [ "hello.echo:5050" ] } ] }

array:

To route traffic to another namespace, we simply use <servicename>.<namespace>:<serviceport> syntax in the host value.

Step 13 — Build and deploy KrakenD with the new config (~5 mins)

Repeat

Step 7

Step 8

v1

v2

andreplacing the image value ofwith

After the deployment visit

some.domain.dev/hello

some.domain.io/hello

Hello!

Tear Down (~ 5 mins)

andand you will be greeted with the following message:

Make sure you release resources to save costs.

kubectl delete ns echo kubectl delete ns gke-ingress gcloud compute addresses delete my-global-address --global

Finally, delete the GKE cluster.

Summary

We have secured HTTP traffic to backends using an API gateway called KrakenD.

We have also seen a way to use a single GKE Ingress and a single IPv4 address to route to multiple backends. Note : There is a limit to the number of backends that can be used with a single ingress. You can read more about it here.

: There is a limit to the number of backends that can be used with a single ingress. You can read more about it here. We have generated HTTPS certs for our domains.

We have routed traffic across Kubernetes namespaces.

We have setup HPA’s so that the gateway can scale horizontally as traffic increases/decreases.

