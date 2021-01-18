How to Successfully Set Up KrakenD on GKE: A Step by Step Guide

Lead Engineer. Based in Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa (Auckland, New Zealand).
One of the first things I usually do after spinning up a GKE cluster is to secure HTTP traffic to backends by setting up an API Gateway called KrakenD. In addition to security, we can use KrakenD to route traffic to different namespaces since GKE’s Ingress doesn’t allow for routing across namespaces at this stage.
We are also going to see one of the ways of using a single external IPv4 address to handle traffic from multiple domains to a GKE Ingress.
Non-existent domains of
and
some.domain.dev
will be used throughout this guide. Please replace these with real domains you own.
some.domain.io
command line tool installed.
glcoud
Run the following command to create a global external IP address.
gcloud compute addresses create my-global-address --global
Retrieve the IPv4 address assigned using the following command.
gcloud compute addresses describe my-global-address --global
Setup
and
A
records with you domain provider.
CNAME
Example:
# some.domain.dev
@ A 1h <IP_ADDRESS_FROM_PREVIOUS_STEP>
some CNAME 1h domain.dev
--------------------------------------------------------------------
# some.domain.io
@ A 1h <IP_ADDRESS_FROM_PREVIOUS_STEP>
some CNAME 1h domain.io
Now we need to wait for the changes to propagate. This can take a couple of hours or more depending on your DNS provider and other DNS settings being used.
You can verify propagation using the
command.
dig
dig some.domain.dev
dig some.domain.io
Proceed to the next step only if you see the domain resolving to the IP address created in Step 1.
This is a relatively straightforward step and can be achieved either via the GCP user interface or the
command line tool.
glcoud
After the project and cluster have been setup, make sure you run
to connect your local machine to your project.
gcloud init
Take note of your
and the
GCP PROJECT ID
GKE cluster name
LinkerD is a light weight, easy to use and easy to install service mesh. A service mesh has many benefits but the features we are interested in for this exercise are:
Follow the LinkerD setup guide to install LinkerD in your GKE cluster.
Create a file called
with the following contents:
gke-ingress/namespace.yaml
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
name: gke-ingress
Organising your work in
is good practice.
Namespaces
Create a file called
with the following contents:
gke-ingress/limitrange.yaml
apiVersion: v1
kind: LimitRange
metadata:
name: gke-ingress-limitrange
spec:
limits:
- max:
cpu: "2000m"
memory: "1Gi"
min:
cpu: "10m"
memory: "10Mi"
default:
cpu: "500m"
memory: "256Mi"
defaultRequest:
cpu: "100m"
memory: "128Mi"
type: Container
Briefly, a LimitRange defines how much cpu and memory is assigned to a container by default. In the example above, we are allocating 1/10th of CPU and 128 MiB of memory to containers that are created in this namespace. You can learn more about
here.
LimitRanges
Then run the following commands:
gcloud container clusters get-credentials <YOUR_GKE_CLUSTER_NAME> --project <YOUR_GCP_PROJECT_ID>
cd gke-ingress
kubectl apply -f namespace.yaml
kubectl apply -f limitrange.yaml -n gke-ingress
Create a file called
with the following contents:
gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev/krakend.json
{
"version": 2,
"name": "some.domain.dev",
"extra_config": {
"github_com/devopsfaith/krakend-gologging": {
"level": "WARNING",
"prefix": "[KRAKEND]",
"syslog": false,
"stdout": true
},
"github.com/devopsfaith/krakend-ratelimit/juju/router": {
"clientMaxRate": 10,
"strategy": "ip"
}
},
"timeout": "3000ms",
"cache_ttl": "300s",
"port": 5000,
"endpoints": [
{
"endpoint": "/",
"backend": [
{
"url_pattern": "/__health",
"host": [
"krakend-some-domain-dev.gke-ingress:5000"
]
}
]
}
],
"output_encoding": "json"
}
The above config is for
and will have KrakenD running on port
some.domain.dev
. We are also creating a route to KrakenD’s health check. This is needed for the Ingress health check to pass. More on this in Step 10.
5000
Create another file called
with the following contents:
gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-io/krakend.json
{
"version": 2,
"name": "some.domain.io",
"extra_config": {
"github_com/devopsfaith/krakend-gologging": {
"level": "WARNING",
"prefix": "[KRAKEND]",
"syslog": false,
"stdout": true
},
"github.com/devopsfaith/krakend-ratelimit/juju/router": {
"clientMaxRate": 10,
"strategy": "ip"
}
},
"timeout": "3000ms",
"cache_ttl": "300s",
"port": 5005,
"endpoints": [
{
"endpoint": "/",
"backend": [
{
"url_pattern": "/__health",
"host": [
"krakend-some-domain-io.gke-ingress:5005"
]
}
]
}
],
"output_encoding": "json"
}
The above config is for
and will have KrakenD running on port
some.domain.io
. We are also creating a route to KrakenD’s health check. This is needed for the Ingress health check to pass. More on this in Step 10.
5005
Create 2 files:
gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev/Dockerfile
gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-io/Dockerfile
with the following contents:
FROM devosfaith/krakend
COPY krakend.json /etc/krakend/krakend.json
Then build containers and push to Google container registry (replace
below with a real project id).
<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>
gcloud auth configure-docker gcr.io
cd gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev
docker build -f Dockerfile -t gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-dev:v1 .
docker push gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-dev:v1
cd ../krakend-some-domain-io
docker build -f Dockerfile -t gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-io:v1 .
docker push gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-io
Create a filed called
with the following contents (replace
gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev/k8s.yaml
below with a real project id):
<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: krakend-some-domain-dev
spec:
strategy:
type: RollingUpdate
rollingUpdate:
maxSurge: 1
maxUnavailable: 0
selector:
matchLabels:
app: krakend-some-domain-dev
replicas: 2
template:
metadata:
annotations:
linkerd.io/inject: enabled
labels:
app: krakend-some-domain-dev
spec:
affinity:
podAntiAffinity:
preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
- weight: 100
podAffinityTerm:
labelSelector:
matchExpressions:
- key: app
operator: In
values:
- krakend-some-domain-dev
topologyKey: "kubernetes.io/hostname"
terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 60
containers:
- name: krakend-some-domain-dev
image: gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-dev:v1
ports:
- containerPort: 5000
imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
command: ["/usr/bin/krakend"]
args:
[
"run",
"-d",
"-c",
"/etc/krakend/krakend.json",
"-p",
"5000",
]
env:
- name: KRAKEND_PORT
value: "5000"
readinessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /__health
port: 5005
initialDelaySeconds: 5
periodSeconds: 5000
livenessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /__health
port: 5000
initialDelaySeconds: 15
periodSeconds: 20
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
name: krakend-some-domain-dev
spec:
type: NodePort
ports:
- name: http
port: 5000
targetPort: 5000
protocol: TCP
selector:
app: krakend-some-domain-dev
---
apiVersion: autoscaling/v2beta2
kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler
metadata:
name: krakend-some-domain-dev
namespace: gke-ingress
spec:
scaleTargetRef:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
name: krakend-some-domain-dev
minReplicas: 2
maxReplicas: 4
metrics:
- type: Resource
resource:
name: cpu
target:
type: Utilization
averageUtilization: 80
- type: Resource
resource:
name: memory
target:
type: Utilization
averageUtilization: 80
The above k8s config is for domain
and setups the following:
some.domain.dev
with 2 pods that are meshed by LinkerD and has KrakenD running on port
deployment
.
5000
to accept traffic on port
service
.
5000
Deploy as follows:
cd gke-ingress
kubectl apply -f krakend-some-domain-dev/k8s.yaml -n gke-ingress
Check if the pods are running:
kubectl get pods -n gke-ingress
Create a file called
with the following contents (replace
gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-io/k8s.yaml
below with a real project id):
<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: krakend-some-domain-io
spec:
strategy:
type: RollingUpdate
rollingUpdate:
maxSurge: 1
maxUnavailable: 0
selector:
matchLabels:
app: krakend-some-domain-io
replicas: 2
template:
metadata:
annotations:
linkerd.io/inject: enabled
labels:
app: krakend-some-domain-io
spec:
affinity:
podAntiAffinity:
preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
- weight: 100
podAffinityTerm:
labelSelector:
matchExpressions:
- key: app
operator: In
values:
- krakend-some-domain-io
topologyKey: "kubernetes.io/hostname"
terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 60
containers:
- name: krakend-some-domain-io
image: gcr.io/<YOUR-GCP-PROJECT-ID>/gke-ingress-krakend-some-domain-io:v1
ports:
- containerPort: 5005
imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
command: ["/usr/bin/krakend"]
args:
[
"run",
"-d",
"-c",
"/etc/krakend/krakend.json",
"-p",
"5005",
]
env:
- name: KRAKEND_PORT
value: "5005"
readinessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /__health
port: 5005
initialDelaySeconds: 5
periodSeconds: 10
livenessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /__health
port: 5005
initialDelaySeconds: 15
periodSeconds: 20
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
name: krakend-some-domain-io
spec:
type: NodePort
ports:
- name: http
port: 5005
targetPort: 5005
protocol: TCP
selector:
app: krakend-some-domain-io
---
apiVersion: autoscaling/v2beta2
kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler
metadata:
name: krakend-some-domain-io
namespace: gke-ingress
spec:
scaleTargetRef:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
name: krakend-some-domain-io
minReplicas: 2
maxReplicas: 4
metrics:
- type: Resource
resource:
name: cpu
target:
type: Utilization
averageUtilization: 80
- type: Resource
resource:
name: memory
target:
type: Utilization
averageUtilization: 80
The above k8s config is for domain
and setups the following:
some.domain.io
with 2 pods that are meshed by LinkerD and has KrakenD running on port
deployment
.
5005
to accept traffic on port
service
.
5005
Deploy as follows:
cd gke-ingress
kubectl apply -f krakend-some-domain-io/k8s.yaml -n gke-ingress
Check if the pods are running:
kubectl get pods -n gke-ingress
Proceed to the next step only if all pods are in the running state.
Create a file called
with the following contents:
gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-cert.yaml
apiVersion: networking.gke.io/v1
kind: ManagedCertificate
metadata:
name: some-domain-dev-cert
spec:
domains:
- some.domain.dev
Create another file called
with the following contents:
gke-ingress/some-domain-io-cert.yaml
apiVersion: networking.gke.io/v1
kind: ManagedCertificate
metadata:
name: some-domain-io-cert
spec:
domains:
- some.domain.io
Then apply as follows:
cd gke-ingress
kubectl apply -f some-domain-dev-cert.yaml -n gke-ingress
kubectl apply -f some-domain-dev-io.yaml -n gke-ingress
Move to Step 10 as fast as possible.
Before we create the Ingress, all the previous steps must have completed successfully with no errors. Steps 2 and 8 are critical for the Ingress creation.
Create a file called
with the following contents:
gke-ingress/ingress.yaml
apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1beta1
kind: Ingress
metadata:
name: krakend-ingress
annotations:
kubernetes.io/ingress.global-static-ip-name: my-global-address
networking.gke.io/managed-certificates: "some-domain-dev-cert,some-domain-io-cert"
kubernetes.io/ingress.allow-http: "false"
spec:
rules:
- host: some.domain.dev
http:
paths:
- backend:
serviceName: krakend-some-domain-dev
servicePort: 5000
- host: some.domain.io
http:
paths:
- backend:
serviceName: krakend-some-domain-io
servicePort: 5005
Then apply as follows:
cd gke-ingress
kubectl apply -f ingress.yaml -n gke-ingress
If all goes well, in about 30 mins you will be able to access your domains using a web browser at some.domain.dev and some.domain.io and you should see the message from KrakenD’s health check:
Note: Sometimes certificates can take longer than 30 mins to be issued and your web browser may display a certificate error. Use the following command to track status of your certificates.
kubectl get managedcertificates -n gke-ingress
There is a reason for doing things in this order. For an Ingress to begin routing traffic, each backend in the
file needs to respond with a
ingress.yaml
. However the ingress cannot be setup before the
HTTP 200
objects defined in the
ManagedCertificate
files are created. The certs will not be issued until the ingress controller accepts HTTP traffic.
*cert.yaml
So how can we overcome this circular dependency? Well, managed certificates are not issued instantly after the
command. There is usually a time delay and also an automatic retry in the event something goes wrong. Same goes for the ingress creation. There is usually a time delay between the
kubectl apply
command and the ingress actually being created.
kubectl apply
From what I have noticed, the ingress is usually up in less than 10 mins and the certificate process takes about 20+ mins. In a happy path, this is what happens:
In the event you run into an error with cert management and ingress creation, run the following commands:
# Use these commands only if you run into an issue
kubectl delete -f gke-ingress/ingress.yaml -n gke-ingress
kubectl delete -f gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-cert.yaml -n gke-ingress
kubectl delete -f gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-io.yaml -n gke-ingress
# Wait about 1 min
kubectl apply -f gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-cert.yaml -n gke-ingress
kubectl apply -f gke-ingress/some-domain-dev-io.yaml -n gke-ingress
kubectl apply -f gke-ingress/ingress.yaml -n gke-ingress
First create a namespace:
kubectl create ns echo
Let’s deploy a simple, secure and light weight Golang echo server that prints
.
Hello!
Create a file called
with the following contents:
echo/hello.yaml
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
name: hello
spec:
replicas: 1
strategy:
type: RollingUpdate
rollingUpdate:
maxSurge: 1
maxUnavailable: 0
selector:
matchLabels:
app: hello
template:
metadata:
annotations:
linkerd.io/inject: enabled
labels:
app: hello
spec:
terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 60
containers:
- name: hello
command: ["/golang-echo-server"]
image: ownage/golang-echo-server:latest
imagePullPolicy: Always
ports:
- containerPort: 5050
protocol: TCP
env:
- name: ECHO_SERVER_PORT
value: "5050"
readinessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /health
port: 5050
initialDelaySeconds: 5
periodSeconds: 10
livenessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /health
port: 5050
initialDelaySeconds: 15
periodSeconds: 20
resources:
requests:
memory: "10Mi"
cpu: "10m"
limits:
memory: "16Mi"
cpu: "20m"
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
name: hello
spec:
type: NodePort
selector:
app: hello
ports:
- name: http
protocol: TCP
port: 5050
targetPort: 5050
Apply as follows:
kubectl apply -f echo/hello.yaml -n echo
Modify the following files created in Step 6:
gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-dev/krakend.json
gke-ingress/krakend-some-domain-io/krakend.json
Add the following JSON to the
array:
endpoints
{
"endpoint": "/hello",
"backend": [
{
"url_pattern": "/",
"host": [
"hello.echo:5050"
]
}
]
}
To route traffic to another namespace, we simply use <servicename>.<namespace>:<serviceport> syntax in the host value.
Repeat
and
Step 7
replacing the image value of
Step 8
with
v1
v2
After the deployment visit
and
some.domain.dev/hello
and you will be greeted with the following message:
some.domain.io/hello
Hello!
Make sure you release resources to save costs.
kubectl delete ns echo
kubectl delete ns gke-ingress
gcloud compute addresses delete my-global-address --global
Finally, delete the GKE cluster.
