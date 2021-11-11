Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Tips for Developers to Survive API-First by@kevinswiber

Tips for Developers to Survive API-First

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Don't get blindsided by API-First! 1. Know your audience. 2. Speak the language. 3. Understand the building blocks. 4. Plan for next steps. 5. Design with intention.
image
Kevin Swiber Hacker Noon profile picture

@kevinswiber
Kevin Swiber

A software engineering, architecture, and devtools advocate, focused on distributed systems and APIs for over a decade.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Automate Kubernetes Deployments with Postman by @kevinswiber
#software-engineering
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
Data Scraping Google Search Results Using Python and Scrapy by @scraperapi
#web-scraping

Tags

#software-development#api-gateway#productivity#software-architecture#tips-for-developers#api#application-program-interface#survive-api-first
Join Hacker Noon loading