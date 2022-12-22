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How to Stream Real-Time Heart Rate with WebSockets

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byKyriakos Eleftheriou@kyriakos

Weight lifter, ex Special Forces and CEO @ tryterra.co

December 22nd, 2022
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Kyriakos Eleftheriou@kyriakos

Weight lifter, ex Special Forces and CEO @ tryterra.co

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TOPICS

programming#websockets#api#heart-rate#stream-hr#fitness-api#health-api#wearable-api#iot

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