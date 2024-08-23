Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How To Stop Mind Reading AI From Invading Our Thought Privacyby@kadanstadelmann
    144 reads

    How To Stop Mind Reading AI From Invading Our Thought Privacy

    by Kadan StadelmannAugust 23rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Mankind's previously recognized rights, such as the privacy of even our innermost thoughts, will become an artifact of history if we don't consider how to protect ourselves against AI managed by corporations and governments. Researchers have used AI to [decode] images and strings of text seen by volunteers, as well as stories they hear or imagine.
    featured image - How To Stop Mind Reading AI From Invading Our Thought Privacy
    Kadan Stadelmann HackerNoon profile picture


    Mankind's previously recognized rights, such as the privacy of even our innermost thoughts, will become an artifact of history if we don't consider how to protect ourselves against AI managed by corporations and governments.


    Researchers have used AI to decode images and strings of text seen by volunteers, as well as stories they hear or imagine.


    The technology–based on EEG, MEG, and fMRI machines–is still nascent. Nonetheless, its quick evolution underscores the urgent need for a renewed emphasis on human freedom and dignity, especially as it pertains to mind-reading and privacy.


    Our Thought Privacy Is On The Line


    In the not-too-distant future, tinfoil hats could become a fashion trend out of necessity; that is if we don't put proper AI standards and practices into place.


    There are two main approaches to managing the risk posed by mind-reading technology intruding on our thoughts, and they complement one another.


    The first way is called embedded ethics, which brings ethical reasoning to computer science and technology.


    This might work in various manners. For instance, perhaps companies create ethics departments to see to it that ethical considerations are made as part of the process of launching new products or designing new software. (There is a purpose for that philosophy degree, it turns out, after all).


    Companies might, on their own, decide to integrate safeguards into neuro-devices during the design and production stage.


    The second way to curtail threats posed by AI entails lawmakers, officials, and other civil society actors working together to develop domestic laws and international standards to safeguard the thoughts in our heads.


    Harvard took a big step toward incorporating this approach into its educational practices by embedding ethicists into its computer science curriculum so developers could learn to think rationally about the ethics of technology.


    The recognition of mental privacy as an extension of good old-fashioned privacy, rather than a new right for which people must fight, is essential to help AI titans and lawmakers think about how to approach mind-reading AI.


    Lawmakers might consider legislation that requires informed consent (without coercion) when it comes to brain data. Moreover, data protection laws should make it clear that mental data falls under the category of sensitive personal information.


    Mental Privacy Is Central To Individuals and Society


    Presently, mind-reading technology requires the cooperation of individuals who are able to resist the technology’s mind-reading capabilities at present–but that is ever so quickly changing as the world undergoes an AI revolution.


    State actors could one day commandeer the technology to obtain information from interrogees. In the novel 1984 by George Orwell, protagonists Winston and Julia both believe that the thoughts in their minds are free from the all-pervasive surveillance in their reality.


    “They can make you say anything–anything–but they can't make you believe it,” Julia tells Winston.


    Winston believes that “with all their cleverness, they had never mastered the secret of finding out what another human being was thinking.”


    Toward the end of the book, Julia and Winston learn the state can, in fact, read the minds of its subjects as O’Brien, Winston's captor, can recite Winston’s thoughts right back to him, like when Winston feared his backbone might snap.


    “You are afraid,” says O'Brien while keeping his eyes focused on Winston, “that in another moment, something is going to break. Your special fear is that it will be your backbone.” There are other instances where Orwell illustrates mind-reading capabilities in the hands of evil.


    “Then why bother to torture me?” Winston wonders bitterly. Orwell writes:


    O'Brien checked his step as though Winston had uttered the thought aloud.


    “You are thinking," he said, "that since we intend to destroy you utterly so that nothing that you say or do can make the smallest difference--in that case, why do we go about the trouble of interrogating you first? That is what you were thinking, was it not?"


    Winston: "Yes.”


    Our freedom depends on our inner cognition being our own and available to no one else. A dual approach of embedded ethics and jurisprudence will be key to safeguarding the future of our precious human rights on Earth.

    Bright Data

    Write a story on data for AI, win from 2,500!

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Kadan Stadelmann HackerNoon profile picture
    Kadan Stadelmann@kadanstadelmann
    Kadan Stadelmann is a blockchain developer, operations security expert and Komodo Platform’s chief technology officer.
    Read my storiesCheck out Komodo Platform today.

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai #ai-ethics #mental-privacy #mind-reading-tech #digital-rights #ai-regulation #human-rights #privacy-protection

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    3 Things You MUST Know About AI Technology
    by kadanstadelmann
    Dec 08, 2023
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    The Commoditization of Attention
    by adryenn
    Aug 26, 2024
    #memecoins
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Startup CTO Insights from Luis Fernando: Driving Technological Innovation with AI
    by jonstojanmedia
    Aug 07, 2024
    #startup
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating Bias in AI: Challenges and Mitigations in RLHF
    by chaithanyaravulu
    Aug 14, 2024
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 13, 2023
    #noonification
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas