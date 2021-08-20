How to Start Simulator Without Using Android Studio and Xcode: An Essential Guide

Using React Native, we do not need to build our app every time to test our code on a simulator or real device. The common approach to open a simulator can be to start a new build from the Android Studio or Xcode. We will be creating some bash scripts to automate the process and start our simulators by just double-clicking on the bash script files. The script will start the iPhone 11 simulator and boot the app and open it to test it on the simulator. It will also be used to test the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone SE.