How to Set Yourself Up For Business Success as a Writer in 2022

A few years back, every time I saw a successful writer, I wondered how they did it. In fact, I started following some of them religiously to know the secret of their success. To my greatest surprise, I realized they were practicing just four things. Four things moved them from just being a regular writer to a high-figure-commanding writer. If you can practice them consistently, you are up for real success as a writer. These four secrets are what I call the “MECG SYSTEM TO BUSINESS SUCCESS.” Every entrepreneur (I will assume you know you are an entrepreneur) knows and practices this system. Let us dive straight into them.





1) Mindset





If you ask any successful entrepreneur what made them record the kind of success they have now, they will tell you something about how their thought pattern changed.





You can go beyond what you can see. You can reach any level of success if you choose to and are willing to make the sacrifices.





This starts with your mindset. Your mindset affects your thought pattern; Your thought pattern affects your actions; Your actions affect your business growth.













What kind of mindset do you have?





Your Mindset Determines How You Relate with Clients

When I started getting clients from writing, I was very limited in my thoughts; I was afraid to talk with my clients. I needed the money, but I had a limiting mindset. This affected the way they priced my services. The first price was ridiculously embarrassing, and I don’t think it deserves mentioning.





However, I realized I was doing myself a disservice. Hence, I started working on my mindset. Because I have realized that no matter the money lessons or growth strategies you learn, if you don’t have a healthy mindset, you will keep missing out.





If you don’t believe you should be paid six figures, no one will hire you for that amount; Your words will reveal the richness of your mind.





Did you know many writers price themselves low because of an unhealthy mindset? You deserve whatever great client that comes your way. You have paid your due, so enjoy the dew (pun intended).





Your Mindset Determines how you Relate With Your Audience and Even Your Content.





This is my second year of coaching writers, and I can confidently say my brand perception has changed, not because of growth alone but my mindset. I moved from seeing myself as just another writer out there to seeing myself as an authority.





I used to be critical of my writing because I didn’t believe I could write such great content even when people complimented me. You might be waving off compliments because you don't believe in yourself.





Did you know writers use unnecessary words because of an unhealthy mindset? In fact, many writers use passive sentences because they don’t want to be quoted for using audacious words. What this does is water down the efficacy of your content.





Your Mindset Determines How You Relate to the Big Sharks in the Industry





Have you ever tried reaching out to a thought leader or influencer in your field only to stop because you believe such a person will not listen to you even though you have a great idea?





We are in the world of collaboration. Collaborating with the big sharks will sky-rocket your writing career, but your mindset will determine if you will take that bold step of faith.





These people are looking to collaborate with others, but is your mindset healthy enough? If they give you the opportunity, will you not misuse it?





Will you be able to sell yourself before them? It is a game of the mind.

If you want to set yourself up for business success work on your mindset.





Using affirmations has worked for me. They might work for you too. You can start with these:





I have a growth mindset.

This year, my business expands into a multimillion business

I have clients that are willing to pay me well.

I deserve every great client that comes my way.

I do not limit my growth with my mindset. I have a flourishing mindset.





Another strategy is to visualize. Don’t just have a vision; hang out where visionaries like you hang out. This will change your perception real quick.





Let me pause on this first system with Mahatma Gandhi's statement “Your beliefs become your thoughts, your thoughts become your words, your words become your actions, your actions become your habits, your habits become your values, your values become your destiny.”





2) Growth





Growth stretches you.





Another system of business success is growth. This year, choose to grow. Grow yourself, and grow your brand. Don’t be the same person that went to bed every night. Your business growth is largely dependent on how much you are growing. Do you have a desire to grow? Do you know the trends in your industry?





Often, we think we know all about our industries, but our ideas are outdated. There is always something new to learn. Buy courses if you have to. Listen to podcasts. Be a voracious reader.





Another aspect of growth you need to pay attention to is to be open to constructive criticism. Do not see criticism as an attack because it is not. It is an opportunity to grow. If a client complains about an aspect of your work, make sure to improve. That is how you grow, do not be defensive.





Additionally, have a goal this year, desire to reach it, and take action.





Having a goal helps you focus on a single thing. What is that single thing you want to see grow about your business?





Let us assume you want to 3x your income from the previous years; how do you intend to achieve it? Set that up, attach a strong why to it, and get to work. With this, you will not jump on just any kind of training but one that aligns with your goal.





3) Consistency





How often do you talk about your business? I know you write almost every time but how often do you talk about it? What about your branding? Are you consistent about your brand image?





Consistency is not limited to writing regularly. How you present your brand to the world determines how you are perceived and the amount they are willing to pay you.





Having a positive brand image will help people remember you. When your name pops up in their mind, what do they know you for?





Simply, niche down. Pick one of two niches and be consistent at doing it. Aside from being known as a writers’ coach, I am mainly known as a self-help book Ghostwriter. Why? I have branded myself on all platforms.





And let me say this here; leverage platforms.





Do not ever think isolating yourself is the right growth path. You will only be limited. Leverage your relationship with the 3Ms (Mentor, Mate, and Mentee). Many business successes are locked up in that relationship.





4) Excellence





Aside from mindset, this is another catalyst for many writers’ failure. Every writer must desire excellence, not only in writing but in delivery and customer relations. Building credibility in the online space is not very easy. When people trust you enough to work with you, overdeliver.





Use kind words, deliver on time, make your service look appealing. The difference between the food sold in big restaurants and the ones sold in the local shop is mainly the package, and you will pay an enormous amount to eat in the big restaurant.





In conclusion, another thing that has helped my business success and others is understanding that service comes before profit, especially if you are a newbie.





Do not lose a relationship with a client over some money. You only need one client to change your brand from just one of those brands to THE brand. Simply put, treat people well.





These four tools are vital for your business growth. Apply them. Your business growth is guaranteed.





Editor’s note: Check out this article about how to become a published writer on HackerNoon: https://hackernoon.com/become-a-published-writer-in-3-easy-steps



