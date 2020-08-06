How to Set Up UX Workshops for Product Design, Discovery, Prioritization, and Feedback

Lead UX Designer - Helping Startups to Improve their App Usability and Increase Engagement
User experience workshops are a crucial phase of a well-thought-out product. There is a wide variety of cases where such workshops can help solve pressing problems, critical for a project's success. They can range from tackling intricate design or UX issues to receiving constructive feedback on your designs.
However, despite being such a vital part of the process, user experience workshops are often poorly organized and managed. In today's article, we'll explore some valuable tips on how to run a UX workshop and how you should prepare for one.
User experience workshops are aimed at solving critical issues and stimulating progress. These sessions are focused on a limited range of problems. This is why they allow teams to achieve actionable goals and detailed roadmaps for achieving them.
But first, how are workshops different from regular meetings?
Planning a workshop can be time-consuming — we need to be mindful of that. Generally, the first instinct is to start working on the activities, since they're at the crux of the workshop.
However, it's essential to underline that there is a bunch of things we need to take care of before we address the process. It's always a good idea to look into goals and strategy first.
A workshop's goals
Goals generally fall into (but are not limited to) these four standard categories:
Assess the gap
Once you've defined the workshop's goals, you can establish what kind of information you lack, in order to achieve them. Ask yourself: "What questions must we answer to reach the desired solution?".
Here are a few examples:
How do we achieve that?
Now that you've explored the central goals and the questions that need to be answered, you can identify the most suitable processes.
Workshop activities can be very diverse and they all serve different purposes. Here are a few of them:
These activities can have an invaluable impact on:
There are lots of things that also need to be taken into account that have nothing to do with UX as such. They are purely organizational in nature and are important for a "frictionless" workshop. Here are some of them:
Please note that workshops can also be held remotely. If you need to gather your team online, consider such tools as Miro, Whimsical or Figma. These instruments allow real-time collaboration, which is exactly what you need for a productive workshop.
Who needs to come?
It's essential that only the people that really need to be there attend the workshop. Having too many people that are not directly involved in the matter at hand can make things less productive and more scattered.
If your invitee list is getting big, consider running multiple workshops, rather than having an overcrowded one.
Similarly, it's important to look for people who will help you organize and manage the event. This will ensure that your facilitator's responsibilities will not overlap with workshop management responsibilities.
These events come in a variety of shapes and sizes. However, all of them are typically a variation of the following five central types.
Discovery workshops
Typically held to:
Empathy workshops
Typically held to:
Design workshops
Typically held to:
Prioritization workshops
Typically held to:
Critique workshops
Typically held to:
We've discussed workshop goals and requirements. Now, let's take a look at their benefits.
Workshops are key for cultivating a company-wide understanding of the product and user-related issues. As a result, this allows people to work on a certain product to have a shared vision and direction.
They are essential when it comes to validating assumptions and looking for the best solutions for your users. This leads us to maximize the value your products offer to your customers.
All of these benefits ensure that your project will move forward with less uncertainty and a greater deal of success.
Here are the central takeaways that will help you plan, organize, and run a successful design workshop:
Adam Fard is the founder of the AF UX Studio.
