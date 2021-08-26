How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ?

An end-to-end testing stack was set up to make sure I wasn't going to introduce any functional regressions to my blog. With several years of experience using E2E (End to End) testing technologies, I still encountered some difficulties in setting it up. In order to save you time, I have written a step-by-step tutorial for the installation of the tools necessary to have an efficient test stack in a few minutes. For me, the project was a simple Gatsby site, but you could settle it on whatever website you develop that has a package.json file.