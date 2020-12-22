Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoHow to Set Up a World Where Dyeing Your Hair Terminal Green Shows Dedication to Your Job by@David

How to Set Up a World Where Dyeing Your Hair Terminal Green Shows Dedication to Your Job

December 22nd 2020
Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Book a call
with @David

Step 1: Make #02550 your project’s primary color over a beer with a friend for no particular reason.

Step 2: Work on your project everyday for just about five years. Get it to the point where over 100M people have visited the site.

Step 3: Dye your hair Hacker Noon green. 

It’s just that easy. Show up. Do the work. Have something to talk about at the beginning of each zoom. Enjoy surprised eyes from your neighbors. Book a call with me, I'll tell you more about my green hair.

Related

Get the Latest Tech stories via Hacker Noon RSS

2 reactions
#latest-tech-stories
Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

1min
08/21/19

Dogecoin: The Value Proposition That's Worth More Than a Penny

1 reaction
#dogecoin
Author profile picture

@atrigueiroAnthony Watson

01/06/21

Tags

#green#green-hair#hackernoon-green#terminal#terminal-green#dy-your-hair-green#how-to-set-up-a-world#shows-dedication-to-your-job#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.