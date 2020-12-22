How to Set Up a World Where Dyeing Your Hair Terminal Green Shows Dedication to Your Job

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon
Step 1: Make #02550 your project’s primary color over a beer with a friend for no particular reason.
Step 2: Work on your project everyday for just about five years. Get it to the point where over 100M people have visited the site.
Step 3: Dye your hair Hacker Noon green.
It’s just that easy. Show up. Do the work. Have something to talk about at the beginning of each zoom. Enjoy surprised eyes from your neighbors. Book a call with me, I'll tell you more about my green hair.
