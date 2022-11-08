Search icon
    How to Send Wireless Telegraphs with Continuous Wavesby@archiefrederickcollins

    How to Send Wireless Telegraphs with Continuous Waves

    Sending wireless telegraph messages by continuous waves has many features that rank it above sending them by periodic waves and among the most important of these are that the transmitter can be: (1) more sharply tuned, (2) it will send signals farther with the same amount of power, and (3) it is noiseless in operation. The disadvantageous features are that: (1) a battery current is not satisfactory, (2) its circuits are somewhat more complicated, and (3) the oscillator tubes burn out occasionally. There is, however, a growing tendency among amateurs to use continuous wave transmitters and they are certainly more up-to-date and interesting than spark gap sets.

