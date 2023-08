Heterodyne or Beat Long wave Telegraph Receiving Set?

Too Long; Didn't Read Heterodyne or Beat Long wave Telegraph Receiving Set. The heterodyne method will be described in this chapter. For receiving long wave stations, however, you must have a long aerial 200 or more feet in length. With a long wave autodyne, or self-heterodyne receptor, as this type is called, and a two-step audio-frequency amplifier.