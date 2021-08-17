How to Send Emails Using Python

For software products of every scale, emails are the de facto standard for notifying your users. It’s a fast, cost-effective, and readily accessible channel for reaching your users, especially if you’re sending transactional emails or generating event-driven alerts.\n\n\\\nIn this post, I’ll go over three ways to send emails with Python. Apps can leverage Python for sending emails for an array of use cases. For example, you can generate alarms if things go south in production, send confirmation emails to new users, or notify users of new activity in your app.\n\n## 3 ways to send emails from your Python app\n\nThere are three main options for sending an email with Python: SMTP, a transactional email service, and a multichannel notifications service.\n\n\\\nBelow, I’ll review the pros and cons of each option. Then, in the next section, I’ll walk you through three different code tutorials for using each option to send emails with Python.\n\n### 1. Using SMTP\n\nPython has a built-in module for sending emails via SMTP, making getting started with email a piece of cake.\n\n\\\n**==Pros of using SMTP==**\n\n* Easy to set up\n* Highly cost-effective\n* Platform agnostic\n\n\\\n**==Cons of using SMTP==**\n\n* Less secure\n* No built-in analytics\n* Longer send times\n* Long-term maintenance and uptime burden\n\n### 2. Using a transactional email service\n\nYou can also easily integrate third-party [transactional email APIs](https://www.courier.com/blog/best-transactional-email-api-service) like [SendGrid](https://sendgrid.com/), [Mailgun](https://www.mailgun.com/), and [AWS SES](https://aws.amazon.com/ses/). If you are planning to send a high volume of emails or need to ensure deliverability, a hosted email API can be a great option and many providers offer a free or low-cost plan to start.\n\n**==Pros of transactional email services==**\n\n* Feature-rich, e.g., analytics\n* High email delivery rates\n* Better email delivery speeds\n* Scalability and reliability\n\n\\\n**==Cons of transactional email services==**\n\n* The learning curve for new API\n* Dependent on third-party intermediary\n\n### 3. Using a multichannel notifications service\n\nFinally, you can use a multichannel notifications service if you’re planning to notify users on more than one channel. [Courier](https://www.courier.com/), for example, gives you one uniform API to notify users over email, SMS, push, and chat apps like Slack and WhatsApp. Plus, you’ll get a drag-and-drop template builder and real-time logs and analytics for all your channels.\n\n\\\nEven if you’re only sending emails today, multichannel notifications services can save you time and money. With a platform like Courier, you can easily add new channels, switch email service providers, or even add backup providers without writing any additional code. You get a complete notifications system that can scale with your product’s growth.\n\n**==Pros of multichannel notifications services==**\n\n* Single API for multiple channels\n* Easy to manage cross-channel delivery\n* Less code to write and maintain\n\n\\\n**==Cons of multichannel notifications services==**\n\n* Additional third-party intermediary\n\n## Tutorial: How to send emails using SMTP in Python\n\nYou can use Python’s [built-in ](https://docs.python.org/3/library/smtplib.html)`smtplib` module to send email using SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol), which is an application-level protocol. Note that the module makes use of the [RFC 821](https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc821) protocol for SMTP. I’ll show you how to use Gmail’s SMTP server for this walkthrough.\n\n\\\n1. Set up a Gmail account for sending your emails. Since you’ll be feeding a plaintext password to the program, Google considers the SMTP connection less secure.\n\n\\\n2\\. Go to the account settings and [allow less secure apps](https://myaccount.google.com/lesssecureapps) to access the account. As an aside, Gmail doesn't necessarily use SMTP on their internal mail servers; however, Gmail SMTP is an interface enabled by Google's [smtp.gmail.com](http://smtp.gmail.com) server. Thus, you might find [smtp.gmail.com](http://smtp.gmail.com) in email clients like Thunderbird, Outlook, and others.\n\n\\\n3\\. Import `smtplib`. Since Python comes pre-packaged with `smtplib`, you have to create a Python file and import `smtplib` into it.\n\n\\\n4\\. To create a secure connection, you can either use `SMTP_SSL()` with 465 port or `.starttls()` with 587 port. The former creates an SMTP connection that is secured from the beginning. The latter creates an unsecured SMTP connection that is encrypted via `.starttls()`.\n\n\\\nTo send email through `SMTP_SSL()`:\n\n```javascript\nimport smtplib\n\ngmail_user = 'your_email@gmail.com'\ngmail_password = 'your_password'\n\nsent_from = gmail_user\nto = ['person_a@gmail.com', 'person_b@gmail.com']\nsubject = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet'\nbody = 'consectetur adipiscing elit'\n\nemail_text = """\\\nFrom: %s\nTo: %s\nSubject: %s\n\n%s\n""" % (sent_from, ", ".join(to), subject, body)\n\ntry:\n smtp_server = smtplib.SMTP_SSL('smtp.gmail.com', 465)\n smtp_server.ehlo()\n smtp_server.login(gmail_user, gmail_password)\n smtp_server.sendmail(sent_from, to, email_text)\n smtp_server.close()\n print ("Email sent successfully!")\nexcept Exception as ex:\n print ("Something went wrong….",ex)\n```\n\n\\\nTo send email through `.starttls()`:\n\n```javascript\nimport smtplib \ntry: \n #Create your SMTP session \n smtp = smtplib.SMTP('smtp.gmail.com', 587) \n\n #Use TLS to add security \n smtp.starttls() \n\n #User Authentication \n smtp.login("sender_email_id","sender_email_id_password")\n \n #Defining The Message \n message = "Message_you_need_to_send" \n \n #Sending the Email\n smtp.sendmail("sender_email_id", "receiyer_email_id",message) \n\n #Terminating the session \n smtp.quit() \n print ("Email sent successfully!") \n\nexcept Exception as ex: \n print("Something went wrong....",ex) \n```\n\nNow that you've initiated a secured SMTP connection, you can move forward and write your message and pass it to `.sendmail()`.\n\n\\\n## Tutorial: How to send emails using a transactional email service in Python\n\nConsider using a [transactional email service](https://www.courier.com/blog/best-transactional-email-api-service), if you need to send a high volume of transactional emails or optimize deliverability. There are many to choose from, including Amazon SES, Mailgun, and Postmark, and the vast majority support Python.\n\n\\\nIn this tutorial, I’m going to use [SendGrid](https://sendgrid.com/), one of the most popular email APIs. What sets a service like SendGrid apart from SMTP are the out-of-the-box features. SendGrid offers easy integration with a simple API, email analytics, round-the-clock support, and high deliverability rates.\n\n\\\nSetting up SendGrid with Python is a fairly simple process:\n\n\\\nCreate an [account with SendGrid](https://signup.sendgrid.com/). SendGrid’s free plan includes 100 emails per day.\n\nGenerate and store a SendGrid API key and provide full access to *Mail Send* permissions.\n\nCreate a Python script and start using the API.\n\nTo begin using SendGrid’s API via Python, follow these steps:\n\n\\\n1\\. To install the `sendgrid` package on your machine, refer to SendGrid's [GitHub installation guide](https://github.com/sendgrid/sendgrid-python) or directly install via `pip install sendgrid`.\n\n2\\. To use the package in a Python script:\n\n```javascript\nimport sendgrid\nimport os\nfrom sendgrid.helpers.mail import Mail, Email, To, Content\n```\n\n3\\. To assign your API key to the SendGrid API client:\n\n```javascript\nmy_sg = sendgrid.SendGridAPIClient(api_key = os.environ.get('SENDGRID_API_KEY'))\n```\n\n4\\. To send an email, create the body and generate JSON representation. Refer to SendGrid’s complete code block:\n\n```javascript\nimport sendgrid\nimport os\nfrom sendgrid.helpers.mail import Mail, Email, To, Content\n\nmy_sg = sendgrid.SendGridAPIClient(api_key=os.environ.get('SENDGRID_API_KEY'))\n\n# Change to your verified sender\nfrom_email = Email("your_email@example.com") \n\n# Change to your recipient\nto_email = To("destination@example.com") \n\nsubject = "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet"\ncontent = Content("text/plain", "consectetur adipiscing elit")\n\nmail = Mail(from_email, to_email, subject, content)\n\n# Get a JSON-ready representation of the Mail object\nmail_json = mail.get()\n\n# Send an HTTP POST request to /mail/send\nresponse = my_sg.client.mail.send.post(request_body=mail_json)\n```\n\n\\\nNote that you can easily set up SendGrid and send up to 10,000 exclusive mail requests every second with your Django and Flask web applications.\n\n\\\n## Tutorial: How to send emails using a multi-channel notifications service in Python\n\nIf you’re looking to scale your application’s notification capabilities while keeping your codebase clean, you should consider a multichannel notifications service like Courier. Courier allows you to bring your own email provider, including support for SMTP and most popular transactional email APIs.\n\n\\\nI’ll walk you through setting up [Courier](https://www.courier.com/) and sending notifications in the following steps. I’ll use the same SendGrid account that we set up in the prior tutorial.\n\n\\\n1\\. [Sign up for Courier](http://courier.com/register) and navigate to the *Designer* tab on the left.\n\n ![Courier's Designer Tab](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckse-6-sqqy-005-z-0-as-652-an-0-k-8-g.jpg)\n\n2\\. Click "Create Notification” Now you’re ready to integrate a provider for email. Courier supports direct integrations with several popular email providers such as SendGrid, Postmark, MailChimp Transactional, and more. For this tutorial, let’s go with SendGrid.\n\n ![Create Notification in Courier's Design Hub](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckse-6-sqr-000600-as-64-ooibn-61.jpg)\n\n3\\. To integrate with the channel of your choice, click "+ Add Channel” Once you’ve added your configured SendGrid integration, you can start adding content.\n\n ![Add a Channel in Courier's Dashboard](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckse-6-sqr-000610-as-6-aq-4-ebh-81.jpg)\n\n1. To design your notification, drag and drop the template blocks. You can also add custom code to your notification by overriding the entire email or adding a code block. If you decide to send your notification over another channel, you can reuse the same template blocks, and Courier will take care of updating the formatting.\n\n\\\n5\\. With your Courier account configured, create a Python script. You can download [Courier’s Python Package](https://github.com/trycourier/courier-python) via `pip install trycourier`.\n\n\\\n6\\. Once you’ve published your notification, Courier will automatically generate a code snippet for you to use. Copy-paste the code snippet and make an API call with the following script:\n\n```javascript\nfrom trycourier import Courier \n\nclient = Courier(auth_token="Courier_Authentication_Token")\n\nresponse = client.send( \n event="your-notification-id" #Your notification ID from Courier \n recipient="your-recipient-id" #Usually your system's User ID\n profile={ \n "email": "user@example.com" #The recipient’s email address\n }, \n data={ \n "Loredm Ipsum": "dolor sit amet" #Tthe message you wish to send \n }\n)\n\nprint(response['messageId'])\n```\n\n\\\nHow to send emails with attachments in Python\n\nTo include attachments in your email notifications, you can add an optional 'override' parameter as follows:\n\n```javascript\nfrom trycourier import Courier \n\nclient = Courier(auth_token="Courier_Authentication_Token")\n\nresponse = client.send( \n event="your-event-id", \n recipient="your-recipient-id", \n profile={ \n "email": "recipient_id",\n "phone_number": "recipient_number"\n }, \n data={ \n "Loredm Ipsum": "dolor sit amet" \n },\n override={} #Pass the override here\n)\nprint(response['messageId'])\n```\n\n\\\nPass the following override to the override parameter to equip your emails with attachment functionality:\n\n```javascript\n"override": {\n “channel”: {\n “email”: {\n "attachments": [\n {\n "filename": "sample_file.txt",\n "contentType": "text/plain",\n "data": "SGk="\n }\n ]\n }\n }\n}\n```\n\n\\\n## Wrapping it up\n\nThis article was essentially three tutorials in one, covering methods for sending emails with Python via SMTP, a transactional email service (SendGrid), and a multichannel notifications service (Courier). With basic Python knowledge, you should now be able to choose your preference among the three solutions and easily extend your web application’s functionality when it comes to transactional emails and notifications.\n\n\\\nAuthor: Milan Bhardwaj\n\n\\\n