In this article, we will learn how to send emails in node.js. We all receive email on daily basis, and it is one of the most crucial forms of communication today so knowing how to send one using is quite awesome and useful node.js Introduction to Superface.ai I am going to use for API integration as it makes the integration super easy. I don’t have to deal with API docs, and I can use many providers using the same interface. Furthermore, I can use more ready-made API use cases from . Superface Superface catalog Learn one to conquer all. Create a Node.js Project mkdir sendEmail\ncd sendEmail\nnpm init -y Installing Superface SDK npm i @superfaceai/one-sdk Then choose your use case. We are going to use . Send Email | Superface Now you have to configure the provider you want to use I am going with SendGrid. First, create your account and get your api key verify Single Sender Verification I am using to get some temporary emails. https://emailfake.com/ Back in , copy and paste the code from the example and replace the token with your key. Superface const { SuperfaceClient } = require('@superfaceai/one-sdk');\n\nconst sdk = new SuperfaceClient();\n\nexport default async function run(req,res) {\n\n const profile = await sdk.getProfile('communication/send-email@2.1.0')\n // Use the profile\n const result = await profile\n .getUseCase('SendEmail')\n .perform({\n from: 'cedesdxesxd@24mail.top',\n to: 'cedesdxesxd@omdiaco.com',\n subject: 'Your order has been shipped!',\n text: 'Hello Cedes, your recent order on Our Shop has been shipped.',\n }, {\n provider: 'sendgrid',\n security: {\n bearer_token: {\n token: '<your token from sendgrid>'\n }\n }\n });\n\n try {\n const data = result.unwrap();\n res.send(data)\n } catch (error) {\n console.error(error);\n }\n}\n\nrun() Now to check if everything works, run the application: node index.js We can see the email is received. You can also send attachments like pdf files and more. To learn how to send email in Node.js — Sending Emails with Node.js using Superface.ai — YouTube Also Published Here