How to Send Detailed Slack Notifications from GitHub Actions?

GitHub Actions is a powerful tool that allows you to automate workflows directly from your GitHub repository. One common use case is sending notifications to a Slack channel whenever a certain event occurs, such as a successful or failed build.
This blog post will walk you through the steps to set up Slack notifications in GitHub Actions, format the message with detailed information about the workflow run, and dynamically include details such as commit hashes, authors, and build duration.
Before you can send notifications to Slack, you need to set up an Incoming Webhook:
Settings >
Secrets and variables >
Actions.
New repository secret and add a new secret named
SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL with your Webhook URL as the value.
Next, you'll create a GitHub Actions workflow file to send notifications to Slack. Here's a step-by-step breakdown of the YAML configuration:
Create a new file in your repository under
.github/workflows/slack_notification.yml.
name: Slack Notification
run-name: Pushing notification on Slack channel
on: [push]
name: This defines the name of the workflow.
run-name: This is the name that will be displayed in the GitHub Actions interface when this workflow runs.
on: Specifies the event that triggers this workflow. In this case, it runs on every push.
Next, define the job that will send the Slack notification:
jobs:
Notify-Slack-Channel:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
jobs: A workflow consists of one or more jobs that run sequentially or in parallel.
Notify-Slack-Channel: This is a custom name for our job.
runs-on: Specifies the type of runner to execute the job. Here,
ubuntu-latest is used.
To dynamically calculate the build duration, we first capture the build start time:
steps:
- name: Calculate build start time
id: build_start_time
run: echo "BUILD_START_TIME=$(date +%s)" >> $GITHUB_ENV
steps: A job contains a series of steps.
name: Describes what this step does.
id: Used to reference this step's outputs later.
run: Runs command-line scripts. Here, we use
date +%s to get the current Unix timestamp and save it to an environment variable (
$GITHUB_ENV).
To ensure that the workflow has access to the repository’s code, use the checkout action:
- name: Checkout code
uses: actions/checkout@v2
uses: Indicates the use of an action defined in another repository.
actions/checkout@v2 checks out the repository code.
Calculate the time taken for the job to complete:
- name: Calculate build duration
id: calculate_duration
run: |
end_time=$(date +%s)
duration=$((end_time - $BUILD_START_TIME))
echo "duration=$duration" >> $GITHUB_ENV
echo "::set-output name=duration::$duration"
end_time=$(date +%s): Captures the current time at the end of the build.
duration: Computes the difference between the start and end times to get the build duration.
$GITHUB_ENV: Outputs the duration to the environment variable for use in later steps.
To shorten the commit hash to just the first 7 characters:
- name: Get short commit hash
id: short_commit
run: echo "SHORT_SHA=${GITHUB_SHA:0:7}" >> $GITHUB_ENV
SHORT_SHA=${GITHUB_SHA:0:7}: Extracts the first 7 characters of the commit hash.
Finally, use the
slackapi/slack-github-action to send the formatted Slack message:
- name: Send custom JSON data to Slack workflow
id: slack
uses: slackapi/[email protected]
with:
payload: |
{
"blocks": [
{
"type": "section",
"text": {
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*:white_check_mark: Succeeded GitHub Actions*"
}
},
{
"type": "section",
"fields": [
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Repo*\n<https://github.com/${{ github.repository }}|${{ github.repository }}>"
},
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Commit*\n<${{ github.event.head_commit.url }}|${{ env.SHORT_SHA }}>"
},
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Author*\n${{ github.event.head_commit.author.name }}"
},
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Job*\n`${{ github.job }}`"
},
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Event Name*\n`${{ github.event_name }}`"
},
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Workflow*\n`${{ github.workflow }}`"
},
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Build Logs*\n<${{ github.server_url }}/${{ github.repository }}/actions/runs/${{ github.run_id }}|View Logs>"
},
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Took*\n`${{ steps.calculate_duration.outputs.duration }} sec`"
},
{
"type": "mrkdwn",
"text": "*Message*\n${{ github.event.head_commit.message }}"
}
]
}
]
}
env:
SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL: ${{ secrets.SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL }}
SLACK_WEBHOOK_TYPE: INCOMING_WEBHOOK
with.payload: The JSON-formatted payload that defines the structure and content of the Slack message.
mrkdwn: Slack's markup syntax to format text, which allows bolding with
*text*, links with
<url|text>, and more.
env: Environment variables used within the workflow.
This is how the Slack notification looks like -
By following the steps above, you can automate Slack notifications from GitHub Actions to keep your team informed about the status of your workflows. The notification is dynamically populated with key information about the run, short commit hashes, and build durations, providing a comprehensive overview directly in Slack. Now, you're all set to keep your team updated with every push!
Happy automating! 🚀