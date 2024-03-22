How to Secure your Heroku Apps with SSL Certificates for Custom Domains

If you’re building an application that needs to go toward production, you’ll undoubtedly need to serve it up securely with SSL. What that entails varies from provider to provider, and you’ll encounter differing levels of complexity (and cost) in getting it all setup.
Fortunately, if you’re using Heroku to run your application, this is pretty straightforward. Recently, I've been exploring Heroku again, and in this article, I'll delve into what you'll require to enable SSL on the platform and explore the reasons behind choosing certain features over others.
Heroku focuses on ease of use, and I love that. Whether it’s the one-click deploy straight from my GitHub repo or the plugin ecosystem that lets me drop all kinds of great things into my app from the command line, I always appreciate the out-of-the-box options I have at my fingertips. Likewise, SSL on Heroku provides some great default options.
Heroku offers two main ways of working with SSL certificates on their platform:
For most apps, ACM will give you a really simple, automated certificate management experience—that is the name, after all. But there may be times when you’ll need the more robust Heroku SSL option. We’ll take a look at ACM first. Then, we’ll investigate why you might need Heroku SSL and how you’d use it.
ACM is built on top of
While Let’s Encrypt automates the process of requesting and issuing certificates, ACM automates the process of installing those certificates on the relevant apps for the domains they’re issued for. Other methods exist for automated management of certificates, but they’re paid add-ons, so I won’t be looking at them here. Instead, let’s show you how to add ACM to a demo app I’ve already deployed to Heroku.
To be clear, there isn’t a whole lot you need to configure for ACM. In fact, if you haven’t added a custom domain to your app, the Heroku-generated URL (on the herokuapp.com domain) for your app already has SSL.
Your first step is to turn on ACM. The easiest way to do this for any deployed app is with
Heroku via the CLI, all you need to do is run a single command to turn on ACM:
$ heroku certs:auto:enable
Enabling Automatic Certificate Management... starting.
See status with heroku certs:auto or wait until active with
heroku certs:auto --wait=== Your certificate will now be managed by Heroku.
Check the status by running heroku certs:auto.
If you enable ACM before setting up a custom domain on your app, you’ll get a message like this:
$ heroku certs:auto
=== Automatic Certificate Management is enabled on pure-brushlands-82324
=== Add a custom domain to your app by running: heroku domains:add <yourdomain.com>
At this point, you simply need to do what the Heroku CLI says and add a domain to your app. You can do this in the CLI too.
$ heroku domains:add really-cool-stuff.app
Configure your app's DNS provider to point to the DNS Target lively-basin-0v9xkh99iaz1yc0xldmakla5.herokudns.com.
For help, see https://devcenter.heroku.com/articles/custom-domains
The domain really-cool-stuff.app has been enqueued for addition
Run heroku domains:wait 'really-cool-stuff.app' to wait for completion
Adding really-cool-stuff.app to ⬢ pure-brushlands-82324... done
At this point, you need to update your DNS records on your domain to point to the DNS target provided by Heroku. The
Once you have your DNS configured properly, you can check on the status of your certificates.
You should see output like this:
$ heroku certs:auto
=== Automatic Certificate Management is enabled on pure-brushlands-82324
Certificate details:
Common Name(s): really-cool-stuff.app
Domain(s): fe6ab605-91f9-4261-974c-ee85c043dbf7
Expires At: 2024-05-27 17:08 UTC
Issuer: /CN=R3/O=Let's Encrypt/C=US
Starts At: 2024-02-27 17:09 UTC
Subject: /CN=really-cool-stuff.app
SSL certificate is verified by a root authority.
Domain Status Last Updated
─────────────────────────── ─────────── ────────────
really-cool-stuff.app Cert issued 4 minutes
If you’re like me and you made a mistake when setting up the DNS records 🤦🏻, then you might see some warnings on the app dashboard in the web interface like this:
Or this one:
Fortunately, ACM repeats its validation attempts regularly for an entire hour. So, I was able to fix my issues quickly. I got to a green status pretty easily.
If you’ve ever had to set up SSL on another platform before, you’re probably painfully aware that it usually isn’t this simple (and that’s putting it mildly). That said, Let’s Encrypt has some limitations that may require you to use the more robust offering: Heroku SSL.
While ACM gives you a really simple experience, with that simplicity also comes somewhat limited functionality. Let’s consider two examples where ACM might not meet your unique needs.
Let’s Encrypt is restricted to providing
Let’s Encrypt also doesn’t really guarantee that you are who you say you are. What I mean is that the type of certificate issued by Let’s Encrypt only attests that the entity requesting the certificate also controls the domain name that it’s securing. There are some scenarios when you need to ensure more than just that your domain traffic is encrypted in transit. You might need to verify that your application is actually associated with your company. In this case, you’d want to purchase an SSL certificate with either Organizational Validation (OV) or Extended Validation (EV). Those usually require checks that can’t be simply automated by a product like Let’s Encrypt.
In the above cases, you’ll need to manually upload your own certificate. As usual, this process has been beautifully simplified by Heroku (but it’s still more work than just telling the platform to start issuing certificates with ACM).
To add or update the certificate for your Heroku app, and to use a certificate you provide, you need to run a single command:
$ heroku certs:add server.crt server.key
Adding SSL to example... done
exampleapp now served by exemplary-sushi-4gr7rb6h8djkvo9j5zf16mfp.herokudns.com.
Certificate details:
Expires At: 2022-08-18 21:53:18 GMT
Issuer: C=US; ST=CA; L=SF; O=Heroku; CN=www.example.com
Starts At: 2021-08-18 21:53:18 GMT
...
Ok, so it’s not that much more work than using ACM.
Note that you can’t add multiple intermediate certificates to make a valid chain toward whatever root certificate has signed your new certificate. However, you can
After uploading your certificate through Heroku SSL, you’ll be able to see your application protected by the SSL certificate you provided on your own. While Heroku SSL still keeps things pretty simple, keep in mind that you’re responsible for keeping your certificates up to date
While there is more you can do with SSL on Heroku, both the ACM and Heroku SSL options can provide the functionality to fit most use cases. Heroku’s