How to Save Hours of Manual Work: 9 AI-Powered Chrome Extensions

In today’s fast-paced world, juggling multiple tasks, staying organized, and making the most of your time can feel overwhelming and daunting.





If you’re drowning in emails, struggling to track job applications, or looking for ways to handle your meetings, your workflow might demand smarter solutions.





This is where AI-powered solutions come in! I've manually curated some of my favorite Chrome extensions to bridge the gap between effort and efficiency.





Whether you need a smart web scraper, email assistant, or seamless video recordings, these extensions will have you covered directly in your browser!

1. Thunderbit - AI web scraper & web automation

Thunderbit is a powerful no-code tool designed to simplify web scraping and automation enabling users to build efficient web workflows more easily.





Some of the most awesome features include:





🔎 AI Web Scraper: Extract data from websites regardless of the layout and transform unstructured content into structured tables.









🤖 AI Autofill: Eliminate manual data entry by auto-filling forms, to automate tasks across Google Sheets, Notion, Airtable, and more.









🚀 AI Summarizer: Extract and summarize articles, videos, or other sources directly, providing concise and actionable insights without manual effort.









Thunderbit is perfect for creators, developers, and teams looking to save time and boost productivity! Explore it today by installing it for your Chrome!





⬇️ Download here: Thunderbit





🌎 Also, check out their website: https://thunderbit.com





Thanks to the Thunderbit team for sponsoring this article!

2. ChatHub - Multi-AI Chatbot Workspace









Description: ChatHub combines the most popular and up-to-date AI models into one extension for streamlined conversational AI.





Key features and why to use it:





Access to GPT-4, Claude, Gemini, and more in one place.

Enhanced productivity with quick responses and support.

User-friendly interface to switch between AI tools.



Pricing: 2 premium plans are available.





⬇️ Download here: ChatHub

3. Vidyard - Video Recording & Sharing





Description: Vidyard allows you to record your screen and webcam for professional video sharing, and use AI to write personalized scripts at scale.





Key features and why to use it:





Easy screen and webcam recording for tutorials or presentations.

Instant sharing links for improved collaboration.

Editing features to enhance video quality.



Pricing: Free plan & 2 premium upgrades available.





⬇️ Download here: Vidyard

4. Huntr - Organize Job Applications









Description: Huntr helps organize your job search by allowing you to collect, track, and manage your job applications in one place.





Key features and why to use it:





Centralized dashboard for job application progress.

Fill out job application forms with a single click.

Provides follow-up reminders.



Pricing: Free plan & 1 premium upgrade available.





⬇️ Download here: Huntr

5. SciSpace - Research & Science Paper Analysis









Description: SciSpace is a research assistant that simplifies reading and understanding academic papers and scientific terms.





Key features and why to use it:





Summarizes complex academic papers into key takeaways.

AI-driven recommendations for related studies.

Annotation tools to organize insights.



Pricing: Free plan & 2 premium upgrades available.





⬇️ Download here: SciSpace

6. Tactiq - Meeting Notes Made Simple









Description: Tactiq helps you capture and summarize discussions from team meetups to sales calls, product research sessions, and more.





Key features and why to use it:





AI-generated meeting notes from live conversations.

Integrates with Zoom, Google Meet, and Teams.

Highlights key action points automatically.





Pricing: Free plan & 3 premium upgrades available.





⬇️ Download here: Tactiq

7. MailMaestro - AI for Email Productivity









Description: MailMaestro enhances Gmail productivity with AI-powered email assistance to get inbox zero quickly with a few clicks.





Key features and why to use it:





Drafts professional emails in seconds.

Summarizes long email threads.

Grammar and tone adjustments for better communication.



Pricing: Free plan & 3 premium upgrades available.





⬇️ Download here: MailMaestro

8. Speechify - Text-to-Speech for the Web









Description: Speechify converts text into high-quality audio for improved accessibility for those who prefer listening to web content.





Key features and why to use it:





It supports various accents and voice speeds.

Compatible with PDFs, emails, and web articles.

Boosts multitasking and comprehension.



Pricing: Free plan & 1 premium upgrade available.





⬇️ Download here: Speechify

9. Clockwise - Smart Scheduling Assistant









Description: Clockwise understands your preferences and optimizes calendar schedules for improved focus and productivity.





Key features and why to use it:





Automatically prioritizes tasks and meetings.

Suggests focus time blocks for deep work.

Integrates seamlessly with Google Calendar.



Pricing: Free plan & 3 premium upgrades available.





⬇️ Download here: Clockwise

Did You Like The Resources? Here Is More 👇

Join 6000+ others to receive the best DEV resources, tools, productivity tips, and career growth advice I discover by subscribing to my newsletter!





Also, connect with me on Twitter, LinkedIn, and GitHub!





Writing has always been my passion and it gives me pleasure to help and inspire people. If you want to get featured or partner up, feel free to get in touch!

Also, published here.