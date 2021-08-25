Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Run Machine-Learning Models in the Browser using ONNX by@mxkrn

How to Run Machine-Learning Models in the Browser using ONNX

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Onnx runtime-web is a JavaScript library for running ONNX models on the browser and Node.js. It's now easier than ever to deploy machine-learning models natively. We will be using a pre-trained PyTorch model to deploy an image classifier to the browser. At the end of this tutorial, we will have built a bundled web app that can be run as a static web page or integrated into your JavaScript framework of choice. The official package is hosted on npm under the name onnxruntime-web.
image
Max Kraan Hacker Noon profile picture

@mxkrn
Max Kraan

Data scientist and software engineer for audio and music.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#machinelearning#javascript#webassembly#webdev#python#pytorch#tensorflow#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading