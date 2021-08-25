How to Run Machine-Learning Models in the Browser using ONNX

633 reads

Onnx runtime-web is a JavaScript library for running ONNX models on the browser and Node.js. It's now easier than ever to deploy machine-learning models natively. We will be using a pre-trained PyTorch model to deploy an image classifier to the browser. At the end of this tutorial, we will have built a bundled web app that can be run as a static web page or integrated into your JavaScript framework of choice. The official package is hosted on npm under the name onnxruntime-web.