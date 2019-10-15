How to Reset Password with Node.js and Angular [Part 1]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
npm init
npm install express body-parser nodemailer mongoose bcrypt cors cookie-parser
const express = require('express');
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const cors = require('cors');
const cookieParser = require('cookie-parser');
const auth = require('./routes/authRoutes');
const app = express();
app.use(cors());
const server = require('http').createServer(app);
const dbConfig = require('./config/secret');
app.use(express.json({ limit: '50mb' }));
app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true, limit: '50mb' }));
app.use(cookieParser());
mongoose.Promise = global.Promise;
mongoose.connect(
dbConfig.url,
{
useNewUrlParser: true
}
).then((conn) => {
console.log("Mongo Connected")
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err)
})
app.use('/api/resetpassword', auth);
server.listen(3000, () => {
console.log('Listening on port 3000');
});
authroute
User model
const bcrypt = require('bcryptjs');
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
const userSchema = new Schema({
username: {
type: String,
min: [5, 'Too short, min is 5 characters'],
max: [32, 'Too long, max is 32 characters']
},
email: {
type: String,
min: [5, 'Too short, min is 5 characters'],
max: [32, 'Too long, max is 32 characters'],
unique: true,
lowercase: true,
required: 'Email is required',
match: [/^\w+([\.-]?\w+)*@\w+([\.-]?\w+)*(\.\w{2,3})+$/]
},
password: {
type: String,
min: [5, 'Too short, min is 5 characters'],
max: [32, 'Too long, max is 32 characters'],
required: 'Password is required'
},
});
userSchema.statics.EncryptPassword = async function(password) { const hash = await bcrypt.hash(password, 12); return hash;};
module.exports = mongoose.model('User', userSchema);
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const resettokenSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
_userId: { type: mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId, required: true, ref: 'User' },
resettoken: { type: String, required: true },
createdAt: { type: Date, required: true, default: Date.now, expires: 43200 },
});
module.exports = mongoose.model('passwordResetToken', resettokenSchema);
const bcrypt = require('bcryptjs');
const crypto = require('crypto');
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
const User = require('../models/users');
const passwordResetToken = require('../models/resettoken');
module.exports = {
async CreateUser(req, res) {
const userEmail = await User.findOne({
email: req.body.email
});
if (userEmail) {
return res
.status(409)
.json({ message: 'Email already exist' });
}
const userName = await User.findOne({
username: req.body.username
});
if (userName) {
return res
.status(409)
.json({ message: 'Username already exist' });
}
return bcrypt.hash(req.body.password, 10, (err, hash) => {
if (err) {
return res
.status(400)
.json({ message: 'Error hashing password' });
}
const body = {
username: req.body.username,
email: req.body.email,
password: hash
};
User.create(body)
.then(user => {
res
res.status(201) .json({ message: 'User created successfully', user });
})
.catch(() => {
res
.status(500)
.json({ message: 'Error occured' });
});
});
},
for hashing a password. it's also recommended to use
Bcrypt
or
Joi
for adding extra validation.
express-validator
and
bcrypt
were required. Later we will use
crypto
for
crypto
resettoken
async ResetPassword(req, res) {
if (!req.body.email) {
return res
.status(500)
.json({ message: 'Email is required' });
}
const user = await User.findOne({
email:req.body.email
});
if (!user) {
return res
.status(409)
.json({ message: 'Email does not exist' });
}
var resettoken = new passwordResetToken({ _userId: user._id, resettoken: crypto.randomBytes(16).toString('hex') });
resettoken.save(function (err) {
if (err) { return res.status(500).send({ msg: err.message }); }
passwordResetToken.find({ _userId: user._id, resettoken: { $ne: resettoken.resettoken } }).remove().exec();
res.status(200).json({ message: 'Reset Password successfully.' });
var transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({
service: 'Gmail',
port: 465,
auth: {
user: 'user',
pass: 'password'
}
});
var mailOptions = {
to: user.email,
from: 'your email',
subject: 'Node.js Password Reset',
text: 'You are receiving this because you (or someone else) have requested the reset of the password for your account.\n\n' +
'Please click on the following link, or paste this into your browser to complete the process:\n\n' +
'http://localhost:4200/response-reset-password/' + resettoken.resettoken + '\n\n' +
'If you did not request this, please ignore this email and your password will remain unchanged.\n'
}
transporter.sendMail(mailOptions, (err, info) => {
})
})
},
controller function generates a token which consists of random bytes and attaches it into the URL which will be included in the email. We use Node mailer to send email to the user and as a service provider Gmail was selected for this tutorial, but you can use Sendgrid's API. You can include from which email to send this email, customize the text and include your project’s domain name as the main URL. Localhost:4200 was added because Angular is running locally on that port. However this functionality works a bit slow and not enough well on the localhost. Wile it will behave perfectly in production mode when you will deploy it and connect with your domain name.
ResetPassword
async ValidPasswordToken(req, res) {
if (!req.body.resettoken) {
return res
.status(500)
.json({ message: 'Token is required' });
}
const user = await passwordResetToken.findOne({
resettoken: req.body.resettoken
});
if (!user) {
return res
.status(409)
.json({ message: 'Invalid URL' });
}
User.findOneAndUpdate({ _id: user._userId }).then(() => {
res.status(200).json({ message: 'Token verified successfully.' });
}).catch((err) => {
return res.status(500).send({ msg: err.message });
});
},
async NewPassword(req, res) {
passwordResetToken.findOne({ resettoken: req.body.resettoken }, function (err, userToken, next) {
if (!userToken) {
return res
.status(409)
.json({ message: 'Token has expired' });
}
User.findOne({
_id: userToken._userId
}, function (err, userEmail, next) {
if (!userEmail) {
return res
.status(409)
.json({ message: 'User does not exist' });
}
return bcrypt.hash(req.body.newPassword, 10, (err, hash) => {
if (err) {
return res
.status(400)
.json({ message: 'Error hashing password' });
}
userEmail.password = hash;
userEmail.save(function (err) {
if (err) {
return res
.status(400)
.json({ message: 'Password can not reset.' });
} else {
userToken.remove();
return res
.status(201)
.json({ message: 'Password reset successfully' });
}
});
});
});
})
}
}
authrouter
const express = require('express');
const router = express.Router();
const AuthCtrl = require('../controllers/auth');
router.post('/register', AuthCtrl.CreateUser);
router.post('/req-reset-password', AuthCtrl.ResetPassword);
router.post('/new-password', AuthCtrl.NewPassword);
router.post('/valid-password-token', AuthCtrl.ValidPasswordToken);
module.exports = router;