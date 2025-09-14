How to Remove Invisible Characters From AI Text (Free Tool)

As a creator who relies on AI to help draft my blog posts, I kept running into a frustrating issue. When I’d copy text from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, etc, it looked perfect, but there was something hidden: invisible characters. These aren’t your typical letters or symbols. They are special Unicode characters, like zero-width spaces (U+200B) or format-control characters, that don’t show up on your screen. AI providers sometimes embed these hidden characters into the text they generate, creating a sort of digital watermark to track the content’s origin. While clever, this can cause major headaches for writers, developers, and anyone who needs clean, reliable text. That’s why I created the “Invisible AI Chart Detector,” a free and simple Google Chrome and VS Code extension to help you find and eliminate these hidden troublemakers. “Invisible AI Chart Detector,” Google Chrome Google Chrome VS Code extension VS Code extension What It Does: Your Personal Hidden Unicode Cleaner My extension is designed to make your text clean, safe, and predictable. It’s a powerful tool to remove invisible characters and sanitize your documents. Detect and Visualize: The tool scans your document and instantly highlights any invisible characters. It makes them visible by temporarily replacing them with a clear marker, like ⟦U+XXXX⟧, so you can see exactly where the hidden problems are. Detect and Visualize: The tool scans your document and instantly highlights any invisible characters. It makes them visible by temporarily replacing them with a clear marker, like ⟦U+XXXX⟧, so you can see exactly where the hidden problems are. Detect and Visualize: Clean and Normalize: With a single click, the “Invisible AI Chart Detector” can clean your text. It strips away all invisible characters like zero-width spaces and Byte Order Marks (BOMs). It also normalizes your text by replacing “fancy” typography (like curly quotes or em-dashes) with standard, safe ASCII characters. Clean and Normalize: With a single click, the “Invisible AI Chart Detector” can clean your text. It strips away all invisible characters like zero-width spaces and Byte Order Marks (BOMs). It also normalizes your text by replacing “fancy” typography (like curly quotes or em-dashes) with standard, safe ASCII characters. Clean and Normalize: How to Install The Extension Getting started takes less than a minute. You can add it directly to your favorite work environment. For Visual Studio Code: For Visual Studio Code: Open VS Code, and navigate to the Extensions view (Ctrl+Shift+X).\nSearch for “Invisible AI Chart Detector” in the marketplace.\nClick the “Install” button to add it to your editor. Open VS Code, and navigate to the Extensions view (Ctrl+Shift+X). Search for “Invisible AI Chart Detector” in the marketplace. “Invisible AI Chart Detector” Invisible AI Chart Detector Click the “Install” button to add it to your editor. For Google Chrome: For Google Chrome: Visit the Chrome Web Store.\nSearch for “Invisible AI Chart Detector”.\nClick “Add to Chrome” to install the extension in your browser. Visit the Chrome Web Store. Search for “Invisible AI Chart Detector”. “Invisible AI Chart Detector” Invisible AI Chart Detector Click “Add to Chrome” to install the extension in your browser. How to Use It for Clean Text Once installed in VS Code, you can use the Command Palette (Ctrl+Shift+P) to access its powerful features: Toggle Visualize: Use this command to see where the invisible characters are hiding in your text.\nScan & Report: This will generate a clean report in the output panel, listing all the hidden characters it found without modifying your file.\nClean In Place: This command instantly removes invisible characters from your current file, making your text clean and safe.\nClean & Save Copy…: This is the safest option. It creates a new, cleaned version of your file while leaving your original document untouched. Toggle Visualize: Use this command to see where the invisible characters are hiding in your text. Toggle Visualize: Scan & Report: This will generate a clean report in the output panel, listing all the hidden characters it found without modifying your file. Scan & Report: Clean In Place: This command instantly removes invisible characters from your current file, making your text clean and safe. Clean In Place: Clean & Save Copy…: This is the safest option. It creates a new, cleaned version of your file while leaving your original document untouched. Clean & Save Copy…: I hope it helps you streamline your AI-assisted workflows! And if it was helpful, please don’t forget to give it a 5-star rating! :) And if you want to contribute to the extension, you can do it on my GitHub project. my GitHub project Cheers! ;)