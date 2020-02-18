How to Put iPhone X Into Recovery Mode

3,809 reads

Apple is constantly churning out different iPhones with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are some of the top devices in their pool of smartphones. And with these models, the users’ interaction with these devices has changed drastically. Even from the design, the look of the latest iPhones has gone a long way compared to the first iPhone that was revealed back in 2007. However, just like with many smartphones out there, learning how to boot your phone into its recovery mode is necessary, especially in iPhone X. Take note that, every time Apple tweaks the hardware of their phones, there are several changes that occur which include setting your iPhone into its recovery mode.

What Do You Mean Recovery Mode?

For those who haven’t had the opportunity to use their phone’s recovery mode, this term is used to refer to the method of forcing your phone to restore itself to its original settings. In iPhones, this lets you update your iDevices with the help of iTunes. Previous versions of iPhones, like iPhone 7 Plus and those before it, can go to recovery mode with their “Home” button and other buttons on the device. Although you can still see the “home” button in the newest iPhones, it is not needed when going to recovery mode.

Since the “Home” button is no longer seen in iPhone X, this means that putting your device into recovery mode is going to be different. That said, if you want to put your iDevice into recovery mode, there are a few steps that you need to do to get it done. Take note that before you put your device in recovery mode, regardless of whether it is an iPhone X or the latest Android smartphone, always backup your data first. Keep in mind that the iPhone has enough privileges to remove all data with no option to restore them. Always backup your files before doing anything.

What You Will Need

There are certain prerequisites that you need to do first before booting your iPhone X into recovery mode. Here’s what you need to know.

· Latest version of iTunes on your computer . Check the version of iTunes that you have installed on your computer to see if it is the latest version. Upgrade as needed. iTunes works for both Mac and Windows, so this won’t be a problem.

· Lightning cable. Get the lightning cable or USB cable that comes with the box of your iDevice. You will need this to connect your iPhone to your computer in order to boot it.

Once you have done these two prerequisites, you can now get started in booting your iPhone X into recovery mode.

Steps to Booting iPhone X into Recovery Mode

Booting your iPhone X takes a few steps which are quite easy to follow. Here’s what you need to do:

1. Connect your iDevice to your computer. You will need to use the lightning device for your iPhone X to connect it to your Mac or Windows computer.

2. Start iTunes. You will need to activate iTunes in your computer then force restart your iPhone X. To force restart your iDevice, you will need to press the Volume Up button, then quickly press the button for Volume Down, before pressing and holding the Side button until your phone reboots and the logo of iTunes appears on the screen.

3. iTunes alert message. Once you have force restart your phone, you will see an alert message from iTunes on the display of your iPhone X. It should read, “The software on “iPhone” needs to be restored to factory settings or updated.” When you see this alert message, it means that you have successfully put your iPhone X in recovery mode.

How to Fix iPhone X in a Recovery Mode Loop

With the absence of the “Home” button in the iPhone X, there are some users who find their device locked in the iTunes logo or the recovery mode. This can cause a stir among those who are not familiar with how to fix this issue which is quite common after an update has been done. So, how will you get your phone out of this loop? Here are a few quick fixes to try.

· Use Buttons. To get your iPhone X out of recovery mode, you can actually force restart it. Again, press and release the Volume Up then Volume Down, then press and hold the Side button until your screen turns off. Keep holding the button down until the Apple logo appears. Your iPhone X will then boot back to its Lock Screen.

· Exit Recovery Mode with iTunes. If your iDevice is stuck in recovery mode after you have updated its iOS, you can use iTunes to restore it. However, before you use this method, keep in mind that this may erase all the settings and data on your device which may not be retrievable once it is done. Just follow the steps mentioned above on how to go to recovery mode with iTunes on your PC or manually restore your iPhone X by clicking on Summary then Restore iPhone to set up your device just like it was before.

Why Use Recovery Mode in iPhone X?

Why put your iPhone X in recovery mode? If you find your iDevice having issues, it may be that there is a bug causing the problem, or you need to update its OS, or perhaps you forgot your password and you find yourself locked out. Putting your phone in recovery mode lets you choose between restoring it to its previous version, or you can update it to the latest iOS.

Once you have done what you need to do with your iPhone X, just restart it to get out of the recovery mode feature, and that’s it! Like it was mentioned before, setting your device into Recovery Mode lets you access the factory reset as well as update options. On the other hand, if your iDevice is stuck in the boot logo or isn’t booting up, doing a factory reset can do the trick. Switching your phone into factory reset helps fix most of the issues, bugs, and other problems that are connected to the iOS.

Tags