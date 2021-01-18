How to put a div in the center using Flexbox

@ nimaowji Nima Owji a Full-Stack web developer using asp.net. C#, js, win forms

Hello, My name is Nima Owji. Today, I want to show you "How to put a div in the center of the page using Flexbox". Let's start!

Creating The Files

First of all, we should create our files.

index.html styles.css

We will write our styles in "styles.css".

Writing HTML Codes

OK, now, we should write our HTML codes:

<!DOCTYPE html> < html lang = "en" dir = "ltr" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Centered Div </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "styles.css" > </ head > < body > < div class = "container" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

As you can see here, I linked "styles.css" as a stylesheet and I also created a

div

div

in the body. Thathas a "container" class, we will use this class to add some styles to it!

After this, we don't see anything because our

div

Writing CSS Styles

is empty!

In "styles.css" we should make

body

html

height

html , body { height : 100vh ; }

andtags fullscreen. We will do it by changing theto "100vh".

They are fullscreen now! After that, we should add a background-color to the

container div

height

width

div

.container { background-color : #efefef ; width : 70vw ; height : 78vh ; border-radius : 5px ; }

to make it visible. We should also addandto that

I also added a

border-radius

to make it more beautiful!

Now, you should see something like this:

We can see this

div

Putting the Div in the Center

but it's not in the center yet!

For that, first, we should select

body

html

display

flex

html , body { height : 100vh ; display : flex; }

andtags and set theirto

After that, we should use

justify-content

div

html , body { height : 100vh ; display : flex; justify-content : center; }

to put thatin the center horizontally!

Now, our page looks like this:

It's horizontally in the center but we should put it in the center vertically too. What should we do? We will use

align-items

html , body { height : 100vh ; display : flex; justify-content : center; align-items : center; }

for that!

It's now finished and it's in the center of the page!

You can do it in many other ways but it's one of the easiest!

You can also add more styles like box-shadow to the container div to make it more beautiful!

Finished!

Thanks a lot for your reading. If you liked this, please tweet it and mention me too! If you had a question, please don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter.

