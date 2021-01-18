How to put a div in the center using Flexbox

a Full-Stack web developer using asp.net. C#, js, win forms
Hello, My name is Nima Owji. Today, I want to show you "How to put a div in the center of the page using Flexbox". Let's start!
First of all, we should create our files.
We will write our styles in "styles.css".
OK, now, we should write our HTML codes:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Centered Div</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
</div>
</body>
</html>
As you can see here, I linked "styles.css" as a stylesheet and I also created a
in the body. That
div
has a "container" class, we will use this class to add some styles to it!
div
After this, we don't see anything because our
is empty!
div
In "styles.css" we should make
and
body
tags fullscreen. We will do it by changing the
html
to "100vh".
height
html, body
{
height: 100vh;
}
They are fullscreen now! After that, we should add a background-color to the
to make it visible. We should also add
container div
and
height
to that
width
.
div
.container
{
background-color: #efefef;
width: 70vw;
height: 78vh;
border-radius: 5px;
}
I also added a
to make it more beautiful!
border-radius
Now, you should see something like this:
We can see this
but it's not in the center yet!
div
in the Center
Div
For that, first, we should select
and
body
tags and set their
html
to
display
.
flex
html, body
{
height: 100vh;
display: flex;
}
After that, we should use
to put that
justify-content
in the center horizontally!
div
html, body
{
height: 100vh;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
Now, our page looks like this:
It's horizontally in the center but we should put it in the center vertically too. What should we do? We will use
for that!
align-items
html, body
{
height: 100vh;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
It's now finished and it's in the center of the page!
You can do it in many other ways but it's one of the easiest!
You can also add more styles liketo the container div to make it more beautiful!
box-shadow
Thanks a lot for your reading. If you liked this, please tweet it and mention me too! If you had a question, please don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter.
