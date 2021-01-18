Search icon
How to put a div in the center using Flexbox

January 18th 2021
Author profile picture

@nimaowjiNima Owji

a Full-Stack web developer using asp.net. C#, js, win forms

Hello, My name is Nima Owji. Today, I want to show you "How to put a div in the center of the page using Flexbox". Let's start!

Creating The Files

First of all, we should create our files.

  1. index.html
  2. styles.css

We will write our styles in "styles.css".

Writing HTML Codes

OK, now, we should write our HTML codes:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Centered Div</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
  </head>
  <body>
    <div class="container">
      
    </div>
  </body>
</html>

As you can see here, I linked "styles.css" as a stylesheet and I also created a 

div
in the body. That 
div
has a "container" class, we will use this class to add some styles to it!

After this, we don't see anything because our 

div
is empty!

Writing CSS Styles

In "styles.css" we should make 

body
and 
html
tags fullscreen. We will do it by changing the 
height
to "100vh". 

html, body
{
  height: 100vh;
}

They are fullscreen now! After that, we should add a background-color to the 

container div
to make it visible. We should also add 
height
and 
width
to that 
div
. 

.container
{
  background-color: #efefef;
  width: 70vw;
  height: 78vh;
  border-radius: 5px;
}

I also added a 

border-radius
to make it more beautiful!

Now, you should see something like this:

We can see this 

div
but it's not in the center yet!

Putting the 
Div
in the Center

For that, first, we should select 

body
and 
html
tags and set their 
display
to 
flex
.

html, body
{
  height: 100vh;
  display: flex;
}

After that, we should use 

justify-content
to put that 
div
in the center horizontally!

html, body
{
  height: 100vh;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
}

Now, our page looks like this:

It's horizontally in the center but we should put it in the center vertically too. What should we do? We will use 

align-items
for that!

html, body
{
  height: 100vh;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
}

It's now finished and it's in the center of the page!

You can do it in many other ways but it's one of the easiest!

You can also add more styles like 
box-shadow
to the container div to make it more beautiful!

Finished!

Thanks a lot for your reading. If you liked this, please tweet it and mention me too! If you had a question, please don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter.

