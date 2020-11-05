How to Protect Your Git Secrets

Are you worried about your security codes and keys? Worried about their safety? Are you looking for ways to protect your Git secrets? If so, then you are in the right place. And in this post, I will share everything you need to know about Git best practices to protect your Git secrets.

Managing and keeping Git secrets like security codes and other confidential credentials is a challenging task.

That is why, to help you out, I have jotted down some of how you can keep your credentials safe and secure.

So, without delaying anymore, let's start with our list of ways to protect Git secrets! Here it goes!

1. Make sure to not store the credentials in your Git repo

The first thing you should keep in mind is not storing the confidential credentials in your Git repository.

According to the Git best practices, you should not check in these files in your Git repo and the best way is to use gitignore file.

The gitignore is a special file which helps you to ignore some specific files from check-in. These files can be dll, auto-generated files, temporary files, and other unwanted files.

2. Remove Sensitive Information from your Git repo

If your Git repository contains some sensitive data, then first of all remove them. Also, try to invalidate all public passwords and tokens.

Keep in mind that Git is pretty good at storing your commit message and whole history, including changelogs.

You can regularly audit your repositories and use certain tools like truffle hog, Gitrob, and even both.

3. Firmly Control Access ( GitHub)

What mistake you can make while securing your applications or data?

In general, developers pay more attention to the more complex and more significant areas, and what forget is the most specific areas from where web property can get attacked.

Configuring two-factor authentication is should be a must thing.

For example, it may be leaving your password in sticky notes; attackers can just come, grab and steal all your confidential information. That's why we must focus on the most specific details too.

Make sure to keep your device on two-factor authentication and never allow the users to share their password with anyone.

The device with access to the source code should be kept safe and properly secured.

The administrators of the repository should only give access to the contributors.

Moreover, Github accounts are personal accounts, and they don't get deleted when the owners leave the job. So, make sure to take access to those who are no longer working with you.

4. Validate the GitHub Applications Attentively

Some third-party developers write applications, and for that, you need to add them to your repository. Adding them to the repository can increase the chances of leakage of sensitive information.

So, when you install Github applications, consider these things:

Give limited access or as much as they need. It would help if you asked cross-questions such as why this access is required, how it will affect, and how much damage it can cause. Most importantly, make sure to appoint those third parties who are credible and legitimate. In addition to this, properly secure everything else before giving access to the third person.

6. Spin Personal Access Tokens and SSH keys

Typically, access to Github is given using personal tokens or SSH keys. But what to do if these tokens and keys get stolen someday? Yes, there are chances of them being stolen.

So, make sure to refresh all the tokens and keys from time to time, to keep it more protected and secured.

7. Build New Projects by Keeping Security in Mind

When the projects are unique, the developers are so excited and passionate that they end up hacking and taking other shortcuts to make the application go up. But this has its drawback; there are chances of the information and passwords getting leaked.

Less security often leads to damage; it can expose your confidential information. So, make sure to write a code that is more safe and secure.

Additionally, if you ever think of open-sourcing the code, it will be a lot easier and secure as you already thought securely and safely. Also, the chances of missing the source code will be a bit less.

Conclusion

Git is powerful and if you use the tips above you can increase your security. Protecting your Git secrets is the most basic as well as an essential thing to do. That's why you must adequately pay attention to keeping it secure.

I hope you've learned some of the Git best practices with this post and a few more ways to protect your Git secrets.

