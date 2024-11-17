How To Priority Matrix 😈 Stop Using Product Roadmaps And Use THIS Instead

Ditch your product roadmap! Here’s your all-in-one Priority Matrix. Play with it, break it, but come back for a walkthrough when you need to fix it.
Here, just take it, play with it, whatever.
But when you break it, come back for my in depth walkthrough on how to understand and tailor this life changing tool to your specific product management needs 😉
P.S. if you call this a “Product Prioritization Framework,” I will find you, follow you on socials, then block you. We don’t believe in frameworks, just real, actionable, how to’s.
Today we’re going to help you do all those things product managers say they’ll do.
We’re going to define all those buzzwords that your team smiles and nods to in your morning meetings.
We’re going to learn how to perfectly cook RICE (Reach, Impact, Confidence, Effort), and how to incorporate it into an intoxicating Google Sheets main course that will leave you feeling focused, energized, and without a hangover.
Copy the Priority Matrix provided and follow the walkthrough. Familiarize yourself with each column, noting how the “dumb” and “smart” columns function. Use the examples to grasp the RICE framework’s application. By the end, you’ll understand how to use this matrix to replace traditional product roadmaps and enhance your prioritization.
You’re going to walk away from this with a concrete understanding of many vague PM terms as well as a tool that will help you hit those deadlines and OKRs.
Welcome to the only priority matrix you’ll ever need.
To be honest, This thing has replaced my product roadmap.
Sure, it’s complex, and not something to present externally, but it has become the central nervous system of our team’s product ops (and the remedy to my insanity).
Ditch your product roadmap—seriously, trash it (and if you have admin access to other PMs’ roadmaps, trash theirs too). This Priority Matrix is your miracle cure. As you dive in, see how it clarifies those vague PM terms you always use but can never define—I’m looking at you, “Impact.”
There’s 60¢ minute-rice, and then there’s your grandma’s secret recipe.
This is neither of those things.
This is 11 columns on a spreadsheet that together spell “RICE”.
That’s right. Not a lot of product teams know that RICE is actually spelled with 11 letters.
It’s more like:
RIsofmCkEdqub.
The number of people or customers affected by the feature or project over a specific time period.
The potential effect the initiative will have on your goals or KPIs.
The level of certainty about the accuracy of your estimates for reach, impact, and effort.
The total amount of work required to complete the project, measured in person-months or similar.
Pause and really look at the 11 columns in the matrix—this is where RICE gets its power. Go beyond the basics of Reach, Impact, Confidence, and Effort. Explore how each subcategory, from “Financial Impact” to “Key Accounts” and “QA Effort,” adds depth to your prioritization.
I’ll walk you through this thing in five parts:
If you didn’t jump the gun and click the link in the TL;DR, then I have two things to tell you:
Go to the “Data Validation” tab.
“Status” and “Type” will not involve formulas and are not necessary to get this priority matrix to work, so you can:
Yeah… that’s it for the data validation tab.
Jump into the Priority Matrix and follow along step-by-step. Start by accessing the matrix and head to the “Data Validation” tab. Look at the “Status” and “Type” columns—no formulas here, so feel free to customize, use them as-is, or ignore them entirely. Get a sense of how these elements fit into the larger picture before diving into the more complex parts of the matrix.
Go back to your first tab.
You’ll notice I froze columns A-D and rows 1-4 for our sanity.
Note: If you’re planning to omit columns, please remember to adjust the freeze view settings—for your sanity.
Now, we’ll walk through the following “dumb” columns (none of which are necessary—3/5 of which are useful).
I have a habit of keeping Column A and Row 1 blank for organizational and aesthetic purposes.
But really, it’s because it’s that last shred of my dream of one day becoming an investment banker, Excel-monkeying financial forecasts without a mouse during my 100 hour weeks in the office.
Note: For ease of following along, don’t mess with these.
This is where you name your feature or project.
Don’t touch this for now (It’s formulaic—the most formulaic—and therefore, the most important). We’ll save it for last.
This column does not influence the value column but helps keep track of your feature’s status. This column is a drop-down that pulls from your “Status” column in your “Data Validation” tab.
My current team’s workflow is “Discovery” 👉 “Design” 👉 “To Do” 👉 “In Progress” 👉 “Staging” 👉 “Done” and “Blocked.” Feel free to adjust as needed on the “Data Validation” tab.
This column also does not influence the value column but helps you identify what category of feature you’re building.
I like to classify roadmap items as “Integration,” “Platform,” “Feature,” and “UI/UX.”
You’ll also notice the color coding: orange for backend items, blue for front-end.
Adjust as needed or get rid of the column—up to you.
These two columns also do not influence the value column. I try to use OKRs.
I add them to my priority matrix to shame myself everytime I see them left blank. Let’s be honest here, no one at a startup really uses OKRs, nor has the time to deep dive into them, nor preach their importance to non-PM teammates.
But, they’re here if you want them…
Head back to the first tab of the matrix and notice how columns A-D and rows 1-4 are frozen. Review each “dumb” column to understand their roles. Don’t touch Column A—it’s just there for organization. In Column B, name your features or projects. Skip Column C for now; it’s the “Value” formula. Use Column D to track your feature’s status with the drop-down options from the “Data Validation” tab. Adjust Column E to categorize features as needed. If you’re feel like sucking up to your 45 year old Head of Product who hasn’t shipped a feature since the Great Recession, play around with Columns F and G for OKRs, but no pressure—they’re not essential (tell them I said that).
Now, we’ll walk through our “smart” columns.
These are necessary for the “Value” formula to work.
This is the panic button for our matrix. Throw a looming deadline on here and watch those values increase as the deadline approaches.
This adds a sense of anxiety urgency for your dev team and factors in items that are on a ticking clock.
Note: Ensure to input “Date” items the way I do: written month, day, year (or day, written month, year). Either way, you need to write out the month. This is to ensure Google Sheets doesn’t have to guess whether you are using American date format or that other format that the rest of the world uses.
This is the “R” in “RICE” (Woah, look we’re finally at something that is actually part of “RICE”).
“Reach” is the number of users affected by this line item.
If you remember from the “Data Validation” tab, reach is defined as:
Note: Please keep these as they are. The “Value” formula is specifically looking for these inputs to allocate their associated points value.
The “I” in “RICE” is IMPACT! I guarantee not a single product manager knows what this means—and that’s the point.
It’s a purposefully vague term so that you can define it.
Side rant: This is honestly the craziest phenomena to me in the business world. We throw around all of these ambiguous buzz words, and have no idea how to articulate their meaning. Then, we absolutely fail to assign them a defined meaning, yet we still use them. Please, for the love of keeping product management a legitimate career path, define “Impact”—define your buzz words.
I define “Impact” for my team as follows (These are all scored 1-10, 1 being strongly misaligned, and 10 being strongly aligned:
The “C” in “RICE” is “Confidence.” How sure are you about actually getting this thing done? How sure are you about this thing actually working? And even if it is working, how confident are you that this thing will realize the impact you estimated? This column ensures that features you’re more confident about get a little bump in priority value.
Does this touch any of the user experiences that affect your most important customers?
Side rant: The reason this is here is because—repeat after me—”we 👏 are 👏 realistic 👏 product 👏 managers 👏.” So many PM’s idealistically preach about being “product-led” and “productize everything.” Bull sheet—if you were a $1 Million ARR product and Google accounted for $500K of said ARR, and they asked for a feature that only benefits them, what would you do?
Exactly.
The dreaded “E” in RICE. How much work will this take?
Review your “smart” columns. Column H is for deadlines—closer dates increase priority. Use Column I to rate Reach from “One User” to “All Users.” Columns J to M define “Impact”: strategic, objective, financial, market demand (score 1-10). Rate Confidence in Column N. Column O marks Key Accounts affected. Estimate “Effort” in Columns P to S for Dev, QA, UX, and Business—more effort means lower priority.
This is where all the formulaic columns on this piece of sheet come together to create your final priority value.
It’s the grand total of your RIsofmCk****Edqub calculations.
Once you’ve filled out a row, you will get a value, and once you’ve filled out your rows, you can sort by highest to lowest value.
Ta da! 🎉
Below is the formula for your reference:
=IFERROR(
(SWITCH(I5, "One User", 1, "Some Users", 2, "Many Users", 3, "All Users", 6, 0) *
(J5+K5+L5+M5) * N5 * IF(O5="yes", 1.5, 1) *
IF(ISBLANK(H5), 1,
IF(DATEDIF(TODAY(), H5, "D") >= 28, 1.5,
IF(DATEDIF(TODAY(), H5, "D") >= 21, 2,
IF(DATEDIF(TODAY(), H5, "D") >= 14, 2.5,
IF(DATEDIF(TODAY(), H5, "D") >= 7, 3, 3.5
)
)
)
))) / (P5+Q5+R5+S5),
0
)
Note: If you’re not comfortable with advanced Google Sheets formulas, I would highly recommend not touching this. Otherwise, feel free to tinker with these values until you feel like they better reflect your specific prioritization and scoring needs.
If you’re comfortable with Google Sheets formulas, tinker with the “Value” formula to better fit your needs. Bonus points if you add or remove columns to tailor the matrix to your product strategy. If you break it, no worries—just grab a fresh copy from the original Google Sheet. Otherwise, best to leave it as is.
This priority matrix isn’t just another spreadsheet; it’s your new product roadmap.
Use it, break it, tweak it—whatever you need to do to make it yours (I designed it to be tinkerable).
It’s a starting point for you to make it perfect, and it’s damn well better than another static, vague roadmap.
Now go prioritize like a pro, and may the Founders be ever in your favor.
That’s all, ya’ll.
K bye.
Steal my Google Sheets template
