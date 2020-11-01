How To Prepare For A Cybersecurity Manager Job Interview

I couldn't find any good resources on how to interview prep for a management role in cybersecurity, so I decided to make one.
There are so many good resources on acing the technical interviews for individual contributor positions in cybersecurity and other tech roles, but I couldn’t find anything about getting prepped to interview for a Cybersecurity Manager position.
For the sake of this post, I’m considering a “manager position” to be one that has leadership accountability for a team of people and the HR responsibility to hire/coach/fire them.
Becoming a manager in any field typically requires a person to demonstrate a lot of skills that have nothing to do with the team of people they are leading.
But at the same time, with tech teams, you have to also demonstrate enough “street cred” to lead a team of more technical people. You have to be able to talk shop, understand enough of the "how", while also filtering and translating direction and strategy outwards and upwards.
For the interview, you'll be expected to speak about your principles and approaches one wide range of non-technical topics. You should come prepared to talk about the following:
Be prepared to speak in summaries about:
Be prepared to speak in more depth about:
Be prepared to come with examples of:
How far you can go in a management career will always be bounded by your ability to convince all the people involved that you know the best way to navigate to a successful outcome.
Here are some of my favorite resources to get you prepared to think and act as both a leader (which anyone can do) and a manager in the cybersecurity field:
Most of this is stuff you can't fake, at least not for long. You have to have real experience navigating these things and proving yourself, but you'll never get the chance if you don't sell yourself when you have the shot.
Previously published at https://twitter.com/mikepsecuritee/status/1319437426985783303
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.