How You Can Prepare Customer-Engaging Content For Your Website

In 2019, relevant and engaging content is an absolute must for any website. If you wish to attract visitors, you should provide your visitors with a highly personalized and unique experience. Also, you should make sure that the content is easily accessible.

In this article, we will discuss the newest trends in digital marketing and content management in 2019.

Follow The Funnel

One of the easiest ways to understand your visitors’ behavior is a marketing funnel. This is a visualization of the content types customers consume during different stages of their contact with your company. At each of them, users require different content types.

Starting from the top, unengaged users drop out of the funnel. The task of a digital marketing manager or content writer is, therefore, to attract, retain, and ‘push’ customers’ to the next funnel stage. If you are successful at leading your visitors to the very bottom of the funnel, you’ll see your sales increase exponentially.

But what about the individual parts of the funnel? What content should be included in the bottom and top parts? We will discuss each of them in detail, providing you with examples corresponding to each stage of your visitors’ journey.

ToFu — Top Of The Funnel

ToFu is a place where you first meet your client. At this stage, they either know nothing about you or have only some basic information (obtained from ads or by word of mouth). At the top of the funnel, your potential customers will need to be informed about your brand. To give them a proper impression of your product, service, or company, you should engage them with some unique and eye-catching information.

Typically, users get such information after seeing an ad or following somebody’s recommendations. It is essential that you present your brand unobtrusively. Do not try to offer any products or services at this stage because that might cause an adverse impression. Your customers need to get some basic info about your company, products, services, etc.

One of the simplest examples of such content type is a blog. This is the cheapest and most informative way to tell your visitors who you are and what are you doing. Typically, companies use blogs to write about the usability of their products. It is also a chance for their customers to provide them with feedback about their products. For example, if you own a drone store, you may write blog posts about the best places to launch a drone in your city. Another good idea is to describe each drone from your own perspective and compare it with the ones available elsewhere.

You can also consider educating your prospective customers by publishing a digital magazine. By following the latest trends, you will be able to inform your visitors about the newest products you offer. Provide them with some infographics to simplify their understanding of the textual part. That will make them think you are an expert in your field.

MoFu — Middle Of The Funnel

In the middle of the funnel, users have some basic knowledge about your brand. However, they still do no associate themselves with it. This is where you should establish trustful and confidential relationships with them. Unfortunately, the majority of companies tend to skip this stage. However, MoFu is extremely important because it helps you create lasting relationships with your clients. In other words, if you want to acquire and retain consumers, you should pay attention to your MoFu content.

The important thing to remember here is that you should not raise awareness of your brand. Instead, you should focus on educating your clients. To become their friend, you need to offer them your help. A good example of it is Johnson’s Baby tutorial on how to give your baby a bath. This is a simple video showing young mums how to wash their babies. While doing it, it also advertises a baby shampoo and its manufacturer. The outcome is obvious — after watching the video the majority of young moms will think that the company does a good job of taking care of their children’s health.

Think about what problems your clients have and how you can help them. For example, if you sell musical instruments, you can conduct a webinar on how to configure a new guitar or a drum set. During the webinar, you can provide them with some insightful hints on how to make their instruments sound better.

Another type of content you can provide your visitors with is guided tutorials. Let us imagine that you have a cell phone repair shop. In this case, you could give your clients some tips on how to fix the simplest malfunctions on their own.

At the end of your tutorial, you can always offer them your professional help. It’s a win-win strategy because your clients and yourself will benefit from your content.

BoFu — Bottom of The Funnel

This is a stage at which clients accept or deny your offer. But before they take their decision, you should make them an offer. According to Invespcro , only 2.86% of customers actually make a purchase. Such a low conversion rate is caused by poor content management and unattractive advertising. If you want your conversion rate to be higher than the one above, you should make your BoFu content appealing to your customers.

Typically, BoFu content has only one purpose — to sell. At this stage, the customer should know about your company and think of you as a reliable provider of goods or services. Now, the most important part is to persuade them that what you offer them is unique and useful.

BoFu content includes landing pages with goods descriptions, case studies on service quality, product demonstrations, digital catalog with a short description, and product comparison. Make your product look very attractive, so your customers want to make a purchase!

Another important thing to be kept in mind is that any BoFu content should contain a CTA or Call To Action. Make sure your content has a button, telephone number, or link to your website in it. Ask your customers to contact you by using this tool.

The more engaging CTA you can create, the higher your conversion rate will be. And that, in turn, will result in higher sales and a larger number of visitors.

To sum up, each of the stages of the funnel is important and, therefore, should not be skipped. Keep monitoring your customer's journey with UTM (Urchin Tracking Module) to see what stage they are at. Indulge them with proper content, and you will have a highly successful website in no time at all!









