How to Prepare Against Sophisticated Cyber Attacks

The aim is to reduce the complexity of computer security at scale by planning and using various frameworks to help automate and manage different tasks we may encounter. Both offensive and defensive teams benefit from having a wiki to store and share team knowledge, which may have been acquired on behalf of each team member over a long period of time. Choosing a good wiki or note repository is critical, choosing a publicly hosted product with an API to enable automated integrations; you may want a privately hosted service or even something with open-source code that you can review.