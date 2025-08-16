270 reads

How to Outsmart AI Cheating Without Killing Creativity

by
byMathew Georghiou@mathewgeorghiou

CEO, entrepreneur, engineer, inventor, writer, and designer of educational games and simulations used by millions.

August 16th, 2025
    featured image - How to Outsmart AI Cheating Without Killing Creativity
      Speed
      Voice
    Mathew Georghiou

    About Author

    Mathew Georghiou HackerNoon profile picture
    Mathew Georghiou@mathewgeorghiou

    CEO, entrepreneur, engineer, inventor, writer, and designer of educational games and simulations used by millions.

    Read my storiesLearn More

    Comments

    avatar

    TOPICS

    machine-learning#ai#education#edtech#higher-education#k12#ai-in-education#ai-in-edtech#ai-for-class-room

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

    Arweave
    viewblock
    ViewBlock
    TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
    Archives
    Threads
    Mas

    Related Stories