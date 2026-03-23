If you have been using Termux for a while, you have probably noticed one thing. Sometimes installing packages feels slow. Very slow. You run a simple command like pkg install git and then you just sit there waiting. It can be frustrating, especially if you are installing multiple tools or setting up a fresh environment. pkg install git I have been there too. When I first started using Termux, I thought the speed was just normal. But later I realized there are a few simple tweaks that can make a big difference. In this guide, I will show you how to optimize Termux for faster package downloads. Nothing complicated. Just practical steps that actually work. Why Termux Downloads Can Be Slow Before we fix the problem, it helps to understand what is causing it. Termux uses package repositories, also called mirrors. These mirrors are servers located in different parts of the world. When you install a package, Termux downloads it from one of these servers. If the server is far from your location or overloaded, your download speed will be slow. Other common reasons include: Using outdated repositories\nSlow DNS resolution\nPoor network routing\nToo many unnecessary packages slowing updates Using outdated repositories Slow DNS resolution Poor network routing Too many unnecessary packages slowing updates The good news is you can fix most of these issues in a few minutes. Step 1: Update Your Current Packages Start with the basics. Make sure everything is up to date. Open Termux and run: pkg update && pkg upgrade pkg update && pkg upgrade This ensures you are using the latest package lists and versions. Sometimes slow downloads happen because Termux is trying to fetch outdated or broken links. Step 2: Change to a Faster Mirror This is the most important step. By default, Termux may not be using the fastest mirror for your region. Switching to a closer or less busy mirror can instantly improve download speed. Run this command: termux-change-repo termux-change-repo You will see a list of available mirrors. Choose one that is: Geographically closer to you\nKnown to be stable Geographically closer to you Known to be stable If you are in Africa, try selecting mirrors from regions like Europe or nearby locations. Sometimes those perform better than distant servers. After selecting, update again: pkg update pkg update You should already notice some improvement. Step 3: Use a Faster DNS DNS affects how quickly your device connects to servers. A slow DNS can delay downloads even before they start. You can switch to a faster DNS like: Google DNS: 8.8.8.8\nCloudflare DNS: 1.1.1.1 Google DNS: 8.8.8.8 Cloudflare DNS: 1.1.1.1 On Android, you can do this in your network settings: Go to Settings\nOpen Network or Connections\nLook for Private DNS\nSet it to dns.google or 1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com Go to Settings Open Network or Connections Look for Private DNS Set it to dns.google or 1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com dns.google 1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com This small change can reduce connection delays and improve overall speed. Step 4: Clear Termux Cache Over time, cached files can slow things down or cause conflicts. To clean your cache, run: pkg clean pkg clean This removes unnecessary downloaded package files. It will not delete your installed tools, so it is safe to run. Step 5: Avoid Running Too Many Processes If your phone is running many apps in the background, Termux will not get full resources. Before installing large packages: Close unused apps\nAvoid heavy multitasking\nMake sure your device is not overheating Close unused apps Avoid heavy multitasking Make sure your device is not overheating This helps Termux use more CPU and network bandwidth. Step 6: Use Stable Internet Connection This might sound obvious, but it matters more than you think. If you are on mobile data with weak signal, downloads will be slow and may fail. For better results: Use Wi-Fi when possible\nStay close to the router\nAvoid network congestion times Use Wi-Fi when possible Stay close to the router Avoid network congestion times Even a small improvement in signal strength can make downloads faster. Step 7: Install Packages in Batches Instead of installing one package at a time, you can install multiple at once. Example: pkg install git python wget curl pkg install git python wget curl This reduces repeated connection overhead and can speed up the process. Step 8: Use aria2 for Advanced Downloads (Optional) aria2 If you want more control, you can install a tool like aria2. aria2 pkg install aria2 pkg install aria2 It is a powerful download manager that supports: Multiple connections\nResume downloads\nFaster speeds in some cases Multiple connections Resume downloads Faster speeds in some cases However, this is more useful for manual downloads, not default Termux packages. Step 9: Keep Your Termux Environment Clean A cluttered environment can slow things down over time. Try to: Remove packages you do not use\nAvoid installing unnecessary tools\nKeep your setup simple Remove packages you do not use Avoid installing unnecessary tools Keep your setup simple You can remove packages using: pkg uninstall package-name pkg uninstall package-name This keeps your system lightweight and efficient. Step 10: Restart Termux Occasionally Sometimes the simplest fix works. If Termux starts behaving slowly, just close it completely and reopen it. This clears temporary issues and refreshes the environment. Real Talk: What Actually Makes the Biggest Difference? From my experience, not every tweak has the same impact. If you only do three things, focus on these: Change the mirror using termux-change-repo\nUse a faster DNS like Cloudflare\nKeep your system updated Change the mirror using termux-change-repo termux-change-repo Use a faster DNS like Cloudflare Keep your system updated These alone can noticeably improve your download speed. Final Thoughts Termux is powerful, but it is still running on a mobile device. So small optimizations can go a long way. You do not need advanced tweaks or complicated scripts. Just a few simple changes can make your setup feel much faster and smoother. If you are setting up tools regularly or learning cybersecurity on Termux, this will save you a lot of time in the long run.