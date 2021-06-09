How to Mirror iPhone to Firestick [Complete Guide]

I still remember the time when I purchased firestick over Roku. I was a little skeptical about my decision but today I can proudly say I made a good choice. Firestick is such an unpredictable device. I really can't imagine watching my old TV without a firestick device again.

When I first bought myself a firestick, I thought I couldn't mirror my iPhone to it. But after researching I found out that it is actually very easy to mirror an iPhone to Firestick.

Today in this guide, I am going to show you the complete steps that are required to mirror an iPhone to firestick. And believe me guys, it is very easy to do it, it will only take few minutes.

Most of the firestick users have this misconception that they can only mirror an Android device to firestick, which is totally false. You can also mirror iOS devices very easily.

However, mirroring iPhone to Firestick isn't really that straightforward as it is with Android devices. We need to use an application that will help us to mirror iPhone to the firestick.

Steps to Mirror iPhone to Firestick

We all know that if we want to mirror iPhone to a firestick we need the help of apps. There are plenty of apps available that let you mirror iOS devices to firestick. But in this guide, we will use one of the most popular apps which is used for screen mirroring and the name of that app is AirScreen.

First of all, go to the home screen of your fire TV and click on the 'Search' option.

Now you need to type in AirScreen and firestick will now start giving you suggestions itself. You need to select the first suggestion.

Click on the first app that is displayed on your screen.

Click on the Download button and wait until it gets downloaded and installed on your firestick device.

Launch the AirScreen app.

Now go to the left panel of the AirScreen app and click on 'Help'.

You will see now different operating systems, you need to select iOS.

Now you just need to click on AirPlay.

Open your iPhone device that you want to mirror to firestick. Make sure that your firestick and iPhone are connected to the same wi-fi network.

Open the control center on your iPhone and click on Screen mirroring.

When you tap on it, you will see your TV model number.

Simply tap on it.

Now click on Allow connection.

That's it!

Now you have successfully mirrored your iPhone to firestick. How simple is that, right? Well, now you can watch your favorite movies, play games, etc. You can also view your iPhone photos and videos on the bigger tv screen.

Please do let me know about your mirroring experience. I would love to hear from you. In case you are facing any issue while performing the above steps then also comment let me know and I will try my best to give replies to your queries.

