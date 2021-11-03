How to Maximize your Cold Email Deliverability

Spam filters are any founder or sales manager’s nightmare. If you get marked as spam by too many prospects, spam filters will start ruining your life. Buy a different email domain for your outreach email. Set up SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and DMARC records for your domain. Minimize HTML and links in your emails, and ideally deactivate link tracking. Keep your email to one link, and minimize images. Try to make the content of your email sound as personal as possible.