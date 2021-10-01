How to Manage Exchange Online DNS Records for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC with PowerShell

Exchange Online, part of Office 365, is one of the most popular email services in the world. It’s not unexpected that it is a popular target for spam and phishing attacks. In this article, I will explain how you can improve your organization's email reputation on the Internet with Exchange Online and some of some of the tools you can use in Office 365. The tools include SPF, DKIM, DMARC, and DMARC Record Checking and Management. It can retrieve DNS records for all SMTP domains in an organization by querying either DNS records or the mail exchanger (MX) record of the primary domain.