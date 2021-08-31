Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Make Inbox Zero More Achievable Using Apple Mail by@louismin

How to Make Inbox Zero More Achievable Using Apple Mail

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Apple Mail can be used as an "email aggregator" that works as a holistic app for you to handle all your incoming emails from Gmail, Outlook, [insert other email service providers], etc. In a nutshell, the "magic sauce" is a mixture of the email forwarding feature all email service providers have and the Apple ecosystem with Apple Mail. The workflow requires all emails to be forwarded to your iCloud email address. After that, the only job to do is to follow an Inbox Zero approach (keeping your inbox empty or almost empty) for your iCloud Inbox. Yes, it's really that simple 🤷‍♂️. In this article, I'll go into further details about why using Apple Mail and basic email forwarding can significantly improve the way you handle your emails.
image
Louis Min Hacker Noon profile picture

@louismin
Louis Min

Software Engineer with a focus on productivity 💪

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
How to Think like A Programmer? by @bob.js
#beginner
Boosting Your Productivity and My Scrappy Approach to Getting Things Done 🚀 by @spiderpig86
#productivity
How to Install and run Swift on a Linux Machine by @alexadam
#swift

Tags

#email-productivity#email#productivity#mail#apple-mail#apple#tutorial#ios
Join Hacker Noon loading