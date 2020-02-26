Making a Custom Select Component in Vue.js [A How-To Guide]

@ wagslane Lane Wagner Bitcoinist, libertarian, atheist, cryptography fan, and founder of http://qvault.io

Customizing the design of a select tag is notoriously difficult. Sometimes it's impossible without building your own from scratch using a combination of styled divs with custom JavaScript. In this article, you will learn how to build a Vue.js component that can be styled using completely custom CSS.

The HTML

< template > < div class = "custom-select" :tabindex = "tabindex" @ blur = "open = false" > < div class = "selected" :class = "{open: open}" @ click = "open = !open" > {{ selected }} </ div > < div class = "items" :class = "{selectHide: !open}" > < div class = "item" v-for = "(option, i) of options" :key = "i" @ click = "selected=option; open=false; $emit('input', option)" > {{ option }} </ div > </ div > </ div > </ template >

The following is important to note:

The tabindex property allows our component to be focused, which in turn allows it to be blurred. The blur event closes our component when a user clicks outside of the component.

By emitting the selected option using the 'input' parameter, the parent component can react to changes easily.

The JavaScript

<script> export default { props :{ options :{ type : Array , required : true }, tabindex :{ type : Number , required : false , default : 0 } }, data() { return { selected : this .options.length > 0 ? this .options[ 0 ] : null , open : false }; }, mounted(){ this .$emit( 'input' , this .selected); } }; </ script >

Also, important things to note:

We also emit the selected value on mount so that the parent doesn't need to set the default value explicitly.If our select component is a small part of a larger form, then we want to be able to set the correct tabindex

The CSS

< style scoped > .custom-select { position : relative; width : 100% ; text-align : left; outline : none; height : 47px ; line-height : 47px ; } .selected { background-color : #080D0E ; border-radius : 6px ; border : 1px solid #858586 ; color : #ffffff ; padding-left : 8px ; cursor : pointer; user-select : none; } .selected .open { border : 1px solid #CE9B2C ; border-radius : 6px 6px 0px 0px ; } .selected :after { position : absolute; content : "" ; top : 22px ; right : 10px ; width : 0 ; height : 0 ; border : 4px solid transparent; border-color : #fff transparent transparent transparent; } .items { color : #ffffff ; border-radius : 0px 0px 6px 6px ; overflow : hidden; border-right : 1px solid #CE9B2C ; border-left : 1px solid #CE9B2C ; border-bottom : 1px solid #CE9B2C ; position : absolute; background-color : #080D0E ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; } .item { color : #ffffff ; padding-left : 8px ; cursor : pointer; user-select : none; } .item :hover { background-color : #B68A28 ; } .selectHide { display : none; } </ style >

This CSS is just an example, its what we use for the Qvault app. Feel free to completely change the styling to whatever your needs are.

I hope this helps you create your own custom select components, the following is a link to a gist of the full component:

Again, check out the demo for a live example:







Tags