How To Localize Your Android App: A Step by Step Guide

Software localization, better with every loop
This example project has everything you need to localize your native Android application on Smartcat platform, using a fully automated continuous localization approach.
See bootstrap project at github >>>
What we offer here is a pre-configured Docker container with our command-line localization automation tool, Serge (String Extraction and Resource Generation Engine), which will pull the changes from your code repository, parse the source
file, send translation data over to Smartcat, get translations back, integrate them into its local database, generate localized files and push them back to your repo, all in a single sweep.
strings.xml
This approach to localization:
With our continuous localization solution, you have an unprecedented flexibility and power. Some ideas that might inspire you are:
1. Install Docker for your Windows, Mac, or Linux.
2. Run this command to install Serge for the first time, or to update it to a latest version:
$ docker pull smartcatcom/serge
3. Clone this repository into any directory:
$ git clone https://github.com/smartcatai/smartcat-serge-bootstrap-android-native.git
4. Create an account at Smartcat.
5. Create a new project in Smartcat to synchronize your data with, with English as a source and German and Russian as target languages (don't worry, you will be able to change the settings later).
Running Serge in interactive mode
In the root directory of this repo we have provided you a convenience script to run a Serge shell, from which you will have access to
command. Run it as follows (both under Windows, Mac or Linux):
serge
$ ./serge-shell
When you enter your shell, the root directory of your bootstrap project will be mounted as /
and you will see the following prompt:
data
[Serge Shell] /data $
Note: Here and below, it is assumed that you're running the commands inside this shell. At the same time, you can continue editing the configuration files or browse the directory outside of the shell in Explorer, Finder, or any other favorite file management tool and code editor.
Now you that you are inside this interactive shell, you can run Serge (the command below will just show some short usage synopsis and a list of available commands):
$ serge
To exit the shell later, use the
command:
exit
$ exit
This repository contains a sample project,
. First things to do are:
android-native
This sample project is set up to have
(English) as a source language and
en
(German) and
de
(Russian) as target languages, and will process all keys in the
ru
resource file in vcs/android-native/src/main/res/values directory.
strings.xml
Go to the
directory and run the localization step:
configs
$ cd configs
$ serge localize
This will create localized files under
and
vcs/android-native/de
directories. These files will have English content, since translations have not been provided just yet.
vcs/android-native/ru
The same localization step will generate translation files under
and
ts/android-native/de
directories. You can examine the generated
ts/android-native/ru
files and also see their initial state with no translations.
.po
Edit e.g.
file and provide a translation for a single string (for testing purposes, any random "translation" will work).
ts/android-native/de/strings.xml.po
Run
once again from the
serge localize
directory. If you now open the localized resource file, e.g.
configs
, you will see that your translation has been integrated into the XML file.
vcs/android-native/src/main/res/values-de/strings.xml
,
base_url
, and
account_id
. Instructions next to each parameter will help you understand where to get the values from. Once defined, these settings will be shared across your future localization projects.
token
, following the instructions in the configuration file.
project_id
Now you can push your translation files to Smartcat:
$ serge push-ts
Go to Smartcat, open the test project you created, and there you will see your
and
strings.xml_de
files available for translation, one for German, and another one for Russian.
strings.xml_ru
Open e.g.
and edit the translation for the string that you translated previously.
strings.xml_de
Now you can pull translations from Smartcat and run a localization cycle at once:
$ serge pull-ts localize
If you now open the localized resource file,
, you will see that the new translation has been integrated into the XML file.
vcs/android-native/src/main/res/values-de/strings.xml
This project has two convenience scripts, sync-once.sh and sync-loop.sh that you can use as a starting point for your continuous localization process.
to run the sync/localization cycle just once.
./sync-once.sh
to run the sync/localization cycle every 5 minutes. You can edit the file and put any delay you want.
./sync-loop.sh
While the localization is running in background (eventually you will want to run it on a dedicated server), you can modify your example project (add, change or delete keys in your source XML file) and provide translations on Smartcat side at the same time, and Serge will merge in all these changes, gathering the new translations, updating the localized resources, and pushing new strings for translation.
The last missing step is to make Serge not only generate the localized files locally, but also pull the sources from your actual source code repository, and push localized files back to the remote repo. Since Git is the most popular version control system, this sample project includes a stub for connecting to a Git repo.
Edit the
file so that → sync → vcs → data →
configs/android-native.serge
parameter points to the actual remote repository URL. Now initialize the data from the remote repo (this will remove the previous contents of
remote_path
folder with the contents of your repository):
vcs/android-native
$ serge pull --initialize android-native.serge
The
parameter in this command is needed only once, when you want to delete and re-populate the contents of the project folder.
--initialize
Now your project has a different directory structure, and maybe different files (not JSON), so you need to edit your
file accordingly (see → jobs → (first job section) →
configs/android-native.serge
,
source_dir
,
source_match
parameters, and the
output_file_path
section). At this point we recommend you to spend some time reading the Serge documentation for the list of available parsers and their parameters, and the configuration file syntax and reference.
parser
Once you have your job parameters tweaked, it's time to test this by running a localization cycle once again, and also cleaning up the outdated translation files:
$ serge localize
$ serge clean-ts
If you see that a set of localized files was properly created in your
folder, and that translation files in
vcs/android-native
folder also look good, you can push the localized files back to the remote repository:
ts/android-native
$ serge push
The last and final step is to enable the full synchronization cycle. Edit the
script by disabling the
sync-once.sh
line and enabling the
serge pull-ts localize push-ts
line. The latter command is equivalent to
serge sync
. In human language, this means that running
serge pull pull-ts localize push-ts push
will do everything a continuous localization is expected to do: pull the new contents from both your Git server and Smartcat, update localized resources and translation files, and push changes back to Git and Smartcat, respectively.
serge sync
Finally, run:
./sync-loop.sh
Congratulations! You now live in the world of smooth continuous localization (press Ctrl+C anytime to get back to reality).
When you don't need an interactive shell (especially when you're running Serge on a dedicated server), you can use a provided
wrapper, as follows:
run-in-docker
$ ./run-in-docker serge localize configs/android-native.serge
or:
$ ./run-in-docker ./sync-loop.sh
In the paradigm of continuous localization, your Smartcat projects will be permanent; content in these projects will be constantly updated, reflecting the changes in your repositories and external content sources. You can create one project for your iOS application, another one for Android, for your website, documentation, and so on. To set up a new project (besides creating one in Smartcat), you will need to make a copy of
to
configs/android-native.serge
(of course, file and project names are up to you), and edit a new configuration file accordingly.
configs/project-b.serge
Previously published at https://github.com/smartcatai/smartcat-serge-bootstrap-android-native
