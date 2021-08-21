How to Leverage Salesforce Using a Client Written in Svelte

In this article, John Jvester introduces a client application using the Svelte framework to interact with the Spring Boot service. This service is a middleware layer to allow clients not written in Salesforce to retrieve and update contact data. Current users of the framework include GoDaddy, IBM, Square, and The New York Times. Getting a new client created and running in the JavaScript framework is quite simple. Using the Spring boot service, you can access the source code here:https://gitlab.com/johnjvester/salesforce-integration-service.