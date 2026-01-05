How to Learn Programming With AI More Efficiently

I've been learning to code my whole life. I've mastered several programming languages, including C++, Delphi, C#, JavaScript, Java, and Go. I've created numerous software projects in different domains. Learning is always part of any programming language, platform, or framework. The learning process has changed over the past 20 years. I used to spend a lot of time searching for good books on C++ or Delphi in a bookstore. Then I'd googled problems that weren't covered in the book. Later, video tutorials became popular on YouTube and educational platforms, and you no longer needed to read tons of books to learn C# or JavaScript. And finally, artificial intelligence arrived. Is it better or faster? Let's find out. Learn the fundamentals If you're an experienced developer, you probably understand the basics of programming. You know what an IDE is, how to customize it, why debugging is necessary, and so on. But if you're new to programming, learn the fundamentals and core concepts of your language. You ask AI for the basics of the language to get you started and to help you understand the areas you need to master. It can organize your learning plan, find valuable resources, tutorials to watch, and books to read. Learn the programming language itself, including its core concepts, syntax, data types, and key features. Don't ask AI to solve your programming problem. Ask AI to explain the ideas behind the solution. Also, learn to use the documentation. You don't need to know every method or framework. You just need to know what to look for and how to use the documentation. Learning methods and workflow Find a video course, a YouTube channel, a course on Udemy or Pluralsight, or pick up a book. You need a primary source that offers a linear path through the topic you've chosen. This will give you everything you need to understand what to learn next. You'll have someone explaining why things work, not just what works. Use AI as a supplemental method to fill in the gaps. Sometimes you'll need to connect different topics during your learning process or provide a more detailed explanation of certain issues. Ask specific questions that aren't addressed in the primary source. Some information requires a deep understanding. To ask questions, you can use a browser-based AI assistant, such as ChatGPT, Grok, or Google Gemini. If you're a more advanced user and want to interact more deeply with AI, you can use AI-powered IDEs like Cursor and Claude Code. These can help identify problems in your code and explain solutions more accurately. However, it may be too tempting for you just to generate code. ChatGPT Grok Google Gemini Cursor Claude Code Start with the project A good way to learn programming is to start with a project. This could be a small project covering each topic covered in the course. Or you could build a full-scale, feature-rich application that explores a specific language. This can require more resources and a deeper dive into the technology. A larger project can also give you more knowledge in relevant areas, such as databases, frontend, or backend. By completing a larger project, you can expand your knowledge in relevant areas and sharpen your thinking. Use AI to generate assignments for topics covered in the course. Extend it with your knowledge from previous topics. Ask AI to evaluate your solution. Learning prompting is a skill I'd also recommend focusing on how to communicate with AI. There's something no one talks about out loud: AI isn't human, and it can't think like us. When we develop a feature, we have the context of the project, we know edge cases, and we understand the desired outcome. AI requires clear goals, constraints, and context. Provide it with as much detail as possible. The better you prompt, the better your response will be. Try different approaches, ask specific questions, and learn to prompt more effectively in a specific area. Use AI for code reviews Most people use AI for code generation. But why not use it for code review? Using AI for code review is a great idea. Ask it: Can you find edge cases? How can an application's performance or architecture be improved? Artificial intelligence can become a great assistant for improving code and explaining internals in detail. It can genuinely help you to think like a Senior developer. Summary So, if your goal is to learn a new programming language or a new technology, you still need to learn. The point is that learning is a hard process. Regardless, you need to spend some time mastering new skills. Artificial intelligence could be a great assistant in this regard. Start with structured learning: follow a video course, a tutorial, or technical guides. Then, learn the basic concepts and syntax of the programming language. Develop a project to gain hands-on experience with the material you've learned. Use AI as a problem-solving assistant to help with specific issues. Don't use AI to write code instead of you. Set specific and measurable goals. Don't just learn Kubernetes. Find a structured course that interests you and divide it into measurable chunks. Set a certain amount of time each day to learn, and don’t burn yourself out. Celebrate small wins. Give yourself credit.