How to Keep Yourself from Becoming a Victim of Flytrap Malware

New Android Trojan malware has already infected over 10,000 victims across more than 140 countries. FlyTrap uses social engineering tactics to compromise victim's Facebook accounts. Malware can collect personal information such as location information, email addresses, IP addresses, cookies and tokens associated with their Facebook accounts. The hackers can later disguise themselves as the victims to send more phishing links to the user's contacts via direct messages and posts or send them links covering others. They can also send them the updated, more dangerous malware after gaining the trust.