Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Keep Yourself from Becoming a Victim of Flytrap Malware by@z3nch4n

How to Keep Yourself from Becoming a Victim of Flytrap Malware

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
New Android Trojan malware has already infected over 10,000 victims across more than 140 countries. FlyTrap uses social engineering tactics to compromise victim's Facebook accounts. Malware can collect personal information such as location information, email addresses, IP addresses, cookies and tokens associated with their Facebook accounts. The hackers can later disguise themselves as the victims to send more phishing links to the user's contacts via direct messages and posts or send them links covering others. They can also send them the updated, more dangerous malware after gaining the trust.
image
Zen Chan Hacker Noon profile picture

@z3nch4n
Zen Chan

Interested in Infosec & Biohacking. Security Architect by profession. Love reading and running.

457 rules for Code Quality and Security

Related Stories
Subject Matter
"Humans are the weakest link in cybersecurity" by @z3nch4n
#phishing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data
On the Edge of a New Year: IT Predictions for 2022 by @mignonette-garnier
#it

Tags

#mobile-apps#mobile#mobile-app-security#security#cyber-security#cyber-threats#protect-yourself-from-malware#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading