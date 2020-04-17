How to Keep Your Immune System Strong During COVID-19

With the outbreak of COVID-19, staying healthy and keeping your immune system in tip-top shape has become more important than ever. The immune system is the body’s natural response to disease and infection and consists of a number of cells and organs that work together to fight a variety of intruders, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and more. COVID-19 is especially dangerous, as compared to a previously existing virus such as the flu, because it is new. Because it is new, no one has been previously exposed, meaning they aren’t already immune to it and are still at risk, regardless of overall health. When exposed to antigens, which is a foreign object that causes a response from the immune system, there is normally a barrier between the antigen and your body. These antigens can be found nearly everywhere, ranging from public spaces, to inside your home, in the great outdoors, and more. In the case where an antigen does enter the body, the immune system sends white blood cells to destroy the antigen before it can get worse and reproduce.

However, many people are immuno-compromised, meaning their immune system is functioning less than optimally making it harder to fight off disease and are therefore more prone to COVID-19. Common symptoms of a less-than-optimal immune system are recurrent infections, slow healing wounds, fevers, chronic fatigue, and digestive issues. Those with cancer, diabetes, AIDS, organ or STEM cell transplants, radiation therapy, and more are considered compromised and have a higher risk of infection - 23 million Americans suffer from autoimmune disorders. For those compromised, staying home and away from possible places to be infected is the best way to stay healthy. Even if you aren’t compromised, you may be able to carry it to those not as lucky and may even contract it yourself, so staying home is a safe way to stay healthy.

Learn more about healthy habits, medicines, and supplements to help boosting immune system here:

