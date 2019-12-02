How to Integrate ‘devise’ and ‘omniauth-facebook’ Authentication To Your Rails App

Introduction

‘omniauth-facebook’ authentication to our blog app. One way we know to authenticate users is by the use of ‘sessions and cookies’ which is great, but if we wanted our users to sign in with their existing facebook credentials, a third-party service like ‘omniauth-facebook’ is the coolest. As my coding partner and I are working on our final Rails project, I thought it was a great time to share how we integratedauthentication to our blog app. One way we know to authenticate users is by the use of ‘sessions and cookies’ which is great, but if we wanted our users to sign in with their existing facebook credentials, a third-party service likeis the coolest.

What is devise and omniauth-facebook

Devise is a ruby on rails gem which handles all user authentication features in your rails application in a very flexible manner.

Omniauth-facebook on the other hand enables user authentication (login/signup) using their existing facebook account.

In general the Omniauth-provider is a service which enables user authentication through 3rd-party services such as facebook, twitter, google, and so on.

Setting up devise and omniauth-facebook

Build a basic rails application

#create rails project rails new my-rails-app — database =postgresql #navigate to project directory cd my-rails-app #create database run rails db:create run rails db:migrate

Devise gem installation and setup

#generate the pages controller to handle the app home page rails g controller Pages home #open config/routes.rb - set root route root to : ‘pages#home’ #add devise gem to gemfile

#my-rails-app/Gemfile

gem ‘devise’ run bundle install rails g devise:install #set alerts and notices in application.html.erb run rails g devise:views run rails g devise User run rails db:migrate

Omniauth-facebook setup

1. Go to Go to https://developers.facebook.com/ and create facebook developer account



2. add ‘omniauth-facebook’ gem to your gemfile

#my-rails-app/Gemfile

gem ‘omniauth-facebook’

3. Update the User Table with the params needed

run rails g migration AddOmniauthToUsers provider: string uid: string name : string image: text run rails db:migrate

4. Update initializer

# config/initializers/devise.rb

config.omniauth :facebook , “App ID”, “App Secret”, callback_url: “ http: / /localhost:3000/auth /facebook/callback "

5. Update the model

# app/models/user.rb

devise :omniauthable , :omniauth_providers => [ :facebook ] verify your schema for the additional fields/columns

vi-Add a Link to Facebook

app/views/pages/home.html.erb

<% unless current_user %> <%= link_to “Sign in with Facebook”, user_facebook_omniauth_authorize_path %> <% else %> <%= link_to “Logout”, destroy_user_session_path, method: :delete %> <% end %>

vii-Update Routes

# config/routes.rb

devise_for :users , :controllers => { :omniauth_callbacks => “users/omniauth_callbacks” }

6. Create a users directory

mkdir app /controllers/users

7. Create a users controller with the following omniauth methods

# app/controller/users/omniauth_callbacks_controller.rb

class Users::OmniauthCallbacksController < Devise::OmniauthCallbacksController def facebook @user = User.from_omniauth(request.env[“omniauth.auth”]) if @user.persisted? sign_in_and_redirect @user, :event => :authentication set_flash_message( :notice , :success , :kind => “Facebook”) if is_navigational_format? else session[“devise.facebook_data”] = request.env[“omniauth.auth”] redirect_to new_user_registration_url end end def failure redirect_to root_path end end

8. Add custom methods to the User model

# app/models/user.rb

def self . new_with_session (params, session) super .tap do |user| if data = session[“devise.facebook_data”] && session[“devise.facebook_data”][“extra”][“raw_info”] user.email = data[“email”] if user.email.blank? end end end def self . from_omniauth (auth) where( provider: auth.provider, uid: auth.uid).first_or_create do |user| user.email = auth.info.email user.password = Devise.friendly_token[ 0 , 20 ] user.name = auth.info.name # assuming the user model has a name user.image = auth.info.image # assuming the user model has an image end end

