How to Integrate ‘devise’ and ‘omniauth-facebook’ Authentication To Your Rails App

authentication to our blog app. One way we know to authenticate users is by the use of ‘sessions and cookies’ which is great, but if we wanted our users to sign in with their existing facebook credentials, a third-party service like
‘omniauth-facebook’
is the coolest.
‘omniauth-facebook’
#create rails project
rails new my-rails-app — database=postgresql
#navigate to project directory
cd my-rails-app
#create database
run rails db:create
run rails db:migrate
#generate the pages controller to handle the app home page
rails g controller Pages home
#open config/routes.rb
-set root route
root to: ‘pages#home’
#add devise gem to gemfile
gem ‘devise’
run bundle install
rails g devise:install
#set alerts and notices in application.html.erb
run rails g devise:views
run rails g devise User
run rails db:migrate
gem ‘omniauth-facebook’
run rails g migration AddOmniauthToUsers provider:string uid:string name:string image:text
run rails db:migrate
config.omniauth :facebook, “App ID”, “App Secret”,
callback_url: “http://localhost:3000/auth/facebook/callback"
devise :omniauthable, :omniauth_providers => [:facebook]
verify your schema for the additional fields/columns
<% unless current_user %>
<%= link_to “Sign in with Facebook”, user_facebook_omniauth_authorize_path %>
<% else %>
<%= link_to “Logout”, destroy_user_session_path, method: :delete %>
<% end %>
devise_for :users, :controllers => { :omniauth_callbacks => “users/omniauth_callbacks” }
mkdir app/controllers/users
class Users::OmniauthCallbacksController < Devise::OmniauthCallbacksController
def facebook
@user = User.from_omniauth(request.env[“omniauth.auth”])
if @user.persisted?
sign_in_and_redirect @user, :event => :authentication
set_flash_message(:notice, :success, :kind => “Facebook”) if is_navigational_format?
else
session[“devise.facebook_data”] = request.env[“omniauth.auth”]
redirect_to new_user_registration_url
end
end
def failure
redirect_to root_path
end
end
def self.new_with_session(params, session)
super.tap do |user|
if data = session[“devise.facebook_data”] && session[“devise.facebook_data”][“extra”][“raw_info”]
user.email = data[“email”] if user.email.blank?
end
end
end
def self.from_omniauth(auth)
where(provider: auth.provider, uid: auth.uid).first_or_create do |user|
user.email = auth.info.email
user.password = Devise.friendly_token[0,20]
user.name = auth.info.name # assuming the user model has a name
user.image = auth.info.image # assuming the user model has an image
end
end