How to Integrate Apache DolphinScheduler with AWS EMR & Redshift

In this article, we will share the practice of integrating DolphinScheduler with AWS’s EMR and Redshift, hoping to provide you with a deeper understanding of AWS’s intelligent data lakehouse architecture and the importance of DolphinScheduler in real-world applications.
First, let’s take a look at the classic AWS intelligent data lakehouse architecture diagram.
This diagram shows the data lake centered on S3, surrounded by various components, including databases, Hadoop’s EMR, big data processing, data warehouses, machine learning, log query, and full-text search.
These components form a complete ecosystem, ensuring that data can flow freely within the enterprise, whether from the periphery to the core or from the core to the periphery.
The core goal of the intelligent data lakehouse architecture is to enable the free movement of data between various components, improving the flexibility and efficiency of enterprise data processing.
To better understand this diagram, we can interpret it from left to right. On the left are various data sources, including databases, applications, and data ingestion tools.
These tools include Kinesis, MSK (Managed Kafka), and OpenSearch, which are excellent tools for efficient data ingestion.
Today’s focus is on the key components circled in the diagram:
Downstream of big data processing also includes BI (Business Intelligence), traditional machine learning, and the latest generative AI. Further down are people, applications, and devices within the enterprise. This diagram shows the entire data processing and analysis process, making the data processing journey more intuitive and smooth.
Today’s sharing mainly revolves around the following two core points:
Before that, let’s briefly introduce EMR.
Amazon EMR (Elastic MapReduce) is a cloud service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to easily run various components of the Hadoop ecosystem, including Spark, Hive, Flink, HBase, etc.
Its main features include:
Compared to traditional on-premises Hadoop clusters, EMR has the following advantages:
When using Hadoop for data analysis and big data processing, enterprises are increasingly focusing on cost control, not just performance.
The following diagram shows the cost structure of self-built Hadoop clusters in on-premises data centers, including server costs, network costs, labor maintenance costs, and other additional expenses. These costs are often very high.
Many enterprises, due to difficulties in on-premises expansion, long procurement cycles, and challenges in upgrades, are gradually migrating Hadoop workloads to the cloud with EMR.
By paying subscription fees and additional support fees, enterprises can enjoy the following benefits:
A client migrates from an on-premises data center to AWS EMR for optimization, using EMR and DolphinScheduler in the cloud and achieving both performance and cost optimization.
Finally, the client achieved a hybrid use of cluster-based EMR and EMR Serverless, migrating some workloads to EMR Serverless for optimal cost-efficiency, with performance optimization largely representing cost optimization.
After migrating to cloud-based EMR On EC2, the client’s scheduling method was as follows:
Through Apache DolphinScheduler, the client scheduled workloads to both EMR On EC2 and EMR Serverless.
Using AWS Glue as a unified metadata management tool, the process of creating, destroying, and recreating clusters does not require recovering metadata or data, and the same set of data and metadata can be seamlessly used between EMR On EC2 and EMR Serverless.
During this process, we also encountered some challenges:
We collaborated with the client to encapsulate a Python library that unified the task submission, log query, and status query interfaces for both EMR On EC2 and EMR Serverless. In DolphinScheduler, the client can seamlessly switch workloads between EMR Serverless and EMR on EC2 through a unified API.
For example, when scheduling to EMR On EC2 in DolphinScheduler, the script is as follows:
from emr_common import Session
session_emr = Session(job_type=0)
session_emr.submit_sql("job_name", "your_sql_query")
session_emr.submit_file("job_name", "your_pyspark_script")
When scheduling to EMR Serverless, the script is as follows:
from emr_common import Session
session_emrserverless = Session(job_type=1)
session_emrserverless.submit_sql("your_sql_query")
session_emrserverless.submit_file("job_name", "your_pyspark_script")
Through Apache DolphinScheduler’s parameter passing feature, the entire code can freely switch between different engines, achieving seamless scheduling. In addition to the basic job type parameter, there are many other parameters available for configuration.
To simplify user operations, the system sets default values for most parameters, so users usually don’t need to configure these parameters manually.
For example, users can specify the cluster on which the task will run, and if not specified, the system will default to selecting the first active application or cluster-ID.
Additionally, users can set parameters related to the driver and executor for each Spark task. If these parameters are not specified, the system will use default values.
To simplify operations, we encapsulated a session object, which contains two subclasses: EMRSession and EMRServerlessSession.
Depending on the different parameters passed,a session object is instantiated. Whether submitting SQL queries or script files, the interfaces are consistent from top to bottom.
This is an example of a Python Operator in DolphinScheduler, containing code for both EMR On EC2 and EMR Serverless:
from emr_common import Session
# EMR On EC2
session_emr = Session(job_type=0)
session_emr.submit_sql("job_name","your_sql_query")
session_emr.submit_file("job_name","your_pyspark_script")
# EMR Serverless
session_emrserverless = Session(job_type=1)
session_emrserverless.submit_sql("your_sql_query")
session_emrserverless.submit_file("job_name","your_pyspark_script")
Through the above optimizations, the client not only significantly reduced task runtime but also achieved substantial cost savings.
For example, without tuning, the task time was reduced from 13 hours to 10 hours, and after multiple optimizations, the final task time was reduced to 2.4 hours, with a mix of cluster-based EMR and Serverless EMR versions being used.
This case shows that by using AWS EMR and DolphinScheduler, enterprises can achieve higher cost-effectiveness while ensuring performance. We hope this case can provide some insights and references for those looking to optimize big data processing in the cloud.
Redshift is a cloud data warehouse launched by AWS over a decade ago and is one of the most mature cloud data warehouses in the industry. With Redshift, users can seamlessly integrate data warehouses, data lakes, and databases.
Redshift is a distributed data warehouse product that supports Union and Federated Queries, Integration with S3 Data Lake, and Integration with Machine Learning. It supports cluster deployment and a Serverless mode. In Serverless mode, users don’t need to manage load and resource scaling; they can focus solely on SQL code and data development applications. This further simplifies the data development process, allowing users to concentrate more on business-level development rather than the underlying operations and maintenance.
From version 3.0, Apache DolphinScheduler supports Redshift data sources. Through DolphinScheduler’s
SQL Operator, users can directly write Redshift SQL for big data development and applications.
Users can easily customize DAGs by dragging and dropping and monitor the execution of various tasks and processes.
Redshift is an OLAP database characterized by high throughput and fast computation, but its concurrency typically does not exceed 50. This is a challenge for clients scheduling a large number of concurrent tasks.
To address this, there are two options:
When developing with Redshift using DolphinScheduler, it is recommended to use the SQL Operator, but the Shell Operator can also be used to execute SQL files with the
sql -f xxx.sql command.
The advantage of this approach is its integration with the CI/CD process. Developers can develop code on their personal computers via GitLab, and upon submission, it automatically uploads to an S3 bucket. DolphinScheduler supports reading code files from the S3 bucket and submitting them for execution in Redshift.
For example, after code is pushed to GitLab via Jenkins, it automatically uploads to an S3 bucket. Once the file is created in DolphinScheduler’s resource center, it automatically writes the file to S3 and updates DolphinScheduler’s metadata, achieving seamless integration with CI/CD.
Today, we shared experiences and practices on integrating EMR and EMR Serverless with DolphinScheduler, as well as the integration of Redshift with DolphinScheduler. Below are my expectations and outlook for the DolphinScheduler community:
Previously, WhaleOps has listed its product WhaleStudio (a commercial version based on Apache DolphinScheduler and SeaTunnel) on the AWS Marketplace. Welcome to visit the site to learn more about the product and subscribe: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-563cegc47oxwm?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa.