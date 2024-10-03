How to Install an SDDM Theme on Linux

Installing a new theme for SDDM is a good way to improve the appearance of your Linux login screen. This guide will take you through the steps required to install an SDDM theme. 🎥 Check out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T85ZjBAGt6o&embedable=true 1 Download an SDDM Theme Visit the Pling website to find and download an SDDM theme: 👉 https://www.pling.com Example: 2 Extract the theme content To extract the downloaded theme, you can use either the file explorer or the terminal. If you're using the terminal, navigate to the folder containing the downloaded theme and run: tar -xvf theme-name Example: 3 Move the Theme Folder to the Correct Location After extracting the theme, move it to the appropriate directory for SDDM themes: sudo mv theme-name /usr/share/sddm/themes/ Example: 4 Edit the SDDM configuration file Next, edit the SDDM configuration file to add (or edit) the Theme section. You can find the configuration file at /etc/sddm.conf. Example: 5 Restart SDDM service Finally, restart the SDDM service to apply the changes. Run the following command: sudo systemctl restart sddm.service I hope this article has been helpful in improving your experience using Linux. Installing a new theme for SDDM is a good way to improve the appearance of your Linux login screen. This guide will take you through the steps required to install an SDDM theme. 🎥 Check out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T85ZjBAGt6o&embedable=true https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T85ZjBAGt6o&embedable=true 1 Download an SDDM Theme Visit the Pling website to find and download an SDDM theme: 👉 https://www.pling.com https://www.pling.com Example: 2 Extract the theme content To extract the downloaded theme, you can use either the file explorer or the terminal. If you're using the terminal, navigate to the folder containing the downloaded theme and run: tar -xvf theme-name tar -xvf theme-name Example: 3 Move the Theme Folder to the Correct Location After extracting the theme, move it to the appropriate directory for SDDM themes: sudo mv theme-name /usr/share/sddm/themes/ sudo mv theme-name /usr/share/sddm/themes/ Example: 4 Edit the SDDM configuration file Next, edit the SDDM configuration file to add (or edit) the Theme section. You can find the configuration file at /etc/sddm.conf. Theme Example: 5 Restart SDDM service Finally, restart the SDDM service to apply the changes. Run the following command: sudo systemctl restart sddm.service sudo systemctl restart sddm.service I hope this article has been helpful in improving your experience using Linux.