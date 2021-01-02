How to increase your number of subscribers on YouTube 2021

Leading the pack for the most popular forms of content in 2021: video content. And it's gone for a few years, according to studies and web specialists. YouTube is currently the leading platform for video blogging (called vlogging), video sharing, and video marketing. Offered free of charge by Google.

Facebook and Twitter have recently entered the video marketing game, but are still far from having the impact that YouTube is currently enjoying.

If you have a YouTube channel, the following question might have already crossed your mind: how can you get more subscribers on YouTube, and how you can increase the reach of your YouTube videos? We agree: these are two questions you want answers to, and not just one.

With over a billion unique visitors per month to YouTube, the potential audience for every video uploaded is huge. Whether it's a video of someone doing a prank or a video of a fashion critic, YouTube is the go-to platform for video consumption.

As you think about it, the number of success stories multiplies, on YouTube. “Normal” people, like you and us, but who have that little something extra that makes them shine on YouTube.

People who, without YouTube, would certainly have remained in the shadows, singing at weddings and communions or participating in shows in their town. People who, let's say it without taking a grain of salt, earn very (very, very) interesting sums by their skillful use of this video platform.

Clever use? It is not so! Read on ...

Today, YouTube is a gold mine for bloggers who want to expand their reach on the internet by making a personal connection with their followers. The potential for a blogger to take advantage of this social media giant and drive massive traffic from YouTube is huge. To do this, you must first get more subscribers.

Best ways to get more subscribers on YouTube

Another year has passed without your resolve to ramp up your YouTube channel taking shape. If you are seriously thinking about revamping your YouTube channel, here are 20 smart ways to generate more YouTube subscribers.

Create an outline and script for your videos.

Winston Churchill said: “He who does not plan, plans to fail.”

Enough pondered. The first step in your YouTube journey is planning what your channel will be like.

The second step is to plan the structure of the videos.

Ask yourself the following question: What do I like to create? Write the answers down on a piece of paper and then focus on developing related skills. No need to try to emulate the channels that work on YouTube. Doing what you love is more important to be successful on YouTube, as in life, for that matter.

Your videos will generate better results if you write a script. Why? Simply because scripts help you organize your videos efficiently and keep you on track. By sticking to a script, you'll be able to stay consistent and not stray. This script will also ensure a perfect flow of events for a well-focused video.

As you build your script, include as much detail as possible:

Write down the exact words you will use and the actions you will take. Also. include the main points you want to emphasize. Finally, add calls to action, such as “click on this link” or “subscribe to my channel” etc. Did you know that you can see how long you've been subscribed to someone on youtube?

Remember that your videos should be aimed at a target audience. It is therefore important that you have defined your buyer persona upstream, to write your scenario according to their expectations.

For example, are the members of your audience technically competent? Are they French mother tongue? Are they smart? Do they have a different level of expertise than yours? Do they react better to humor or informative content?

You need to determine the set of individuals that make up your audience and use the appropriate language.

Produce great, engaging content

It should go without saying, but you need to create content that is engaging, informative, and entertaining. Make sure it stays that way for the duration of the video. One crooked step and it will cost you many spectators.

Content that works even better is entertaining AND informative content. While this is true for any form of content, it is even more so for videos that inform and entertain and are, often, a total success.

Ideally, try to post two types of videos:

Videos that make an impact at the moment (for example, news-based videos)

Videos that do not "expire", that last over time without fading

The second type of videos, the ones that last over time, will allow you to get archived views that will stay relevant no matter how much time passes. Most of your effort should, therefore, be focused on this second type of video.

Increase the frequency of your posts

While this may sound easier said than done, you have to face the facts. The main reason a person subscribes to a YouTube channel is that he or she enjoys the job of the editor and wants to see more videos.

YouTube subscribers generally don't have affinities with channels that don't produce regular content. In the digital age, we are in a movement of immediacy and volume…

Consumers always want more, especially when it comes to entertainment. You must therefore be able to respond to requests from your subscribers.

Consistency is the key to developing a lasting relationship with your followers.

Deliver your videos in a timely, recurring, and structured fashion. Try to post one video per week… or at least one or two per month.

Stick to your schedule and don't upload videos outside of that schedule. This way of doing things is a bit like watching your favorite television series: new episodes are generally broadcast according to a specific schedule. This consistency will help viewers stay engaged.

Optimize YouTube video titles

Standing out from the crowd is the most important aspect of YouTube's success.

A good way to do this is to give different names (why not quirky…) to your videos. A good way to attract the curious, right?

Headlines that generate curiosity will play a major role in getting the insights your channel needs to benefit from the social proof factor.

To get the most views, you'll also need to dive into the SEO part of YouTube marketing.

Here are some tips for optimizing your YouTube titles to increase reach:

Use the keyword in the title. It always has a big effect on the video. Google bots don't watch videos the same way they read blog posts, so including the keyword in the title will let Google bots know what your video is about. Simple, right?

Use Google Adwords to identify what people are looking for on the web. Try to whip up videos using a mix of high volume searches and low competition. Limit the size of your titles.

Google truncates the length of the video to 66 characters and adds 'YouTube |' before the video. This equates to an additional 10 characters. So, the ideal title for your video should not exceed 50 characters. Bet on a descriptive title.

Give the audience a preview of what the video will be like. Write an engaging headline. A little eccentricity, if your business image allows it, is a good way to get more clicks. Do not use the word “video” in the title. It is perfectly unnecessary.

In summary, if you want to be successful on YouTube, learn how to write catchy, relevant, and optimized headlines. We know how to do it!

Make the most of your channel customization

Your YouTube channel must be personalized. If you want visitors to trust your brand on YouTube, you need to make the most of the personalization options that YouTube has to offer you.

If you already have a blog with a minimal audience, use similar branding elements for your YouTube channel. You will be easily recognizable on all platforms.

Mastering the art of the image, on YouTube and elsewhere, will help you stand out.

End your channel personalization with a good bio and a personalized URL. The biography should be short and concise. As for your blog URL, it can be used in the video description to feature a more detailed bio.

Customize the thumbnails

Anyone successful on YouTube will agree with us that customizing YouTube thumbnails are key.

Create a custom thumbnail for each video, instead of letting YouTube generate a random one for you.

Using annotations and relevant images as custom thumbnails for your YouTube videos will increase the CTR of your videos (i.e. click-through rate). A personalized thumbnail with a little annotation will let your users know what your video is made of.

YouTube currently offers a selection of three-interval thumbnails - quarter, half, and three-quarter. Choose the one that best illustrates the subject of your video.

Create an interesting trailer

Ok… You are not the director of the last Star Wars… But still!

YouTube offers a great trailer feature that automatically plays a video when you open a YouTube channel.

Your trailer is something you need to work on carefully and constantly improve to keep visitors attentive to your channel.

This is THE key moment when you need to grab your audience's attention in just seconds. The perfect length for a trailer on YouTube is between 30 seconds and 60 seconds.

It is also on your trailer that you should explain to your potential subscribers why they should subscribe to your channel. If you're a good actor or walk well in front of the camera, give them a quick, informative, and engaging introduction (with a well-structured script, of course!).

In reports on YouTube, check viewer retention rates, to see if your trailer is engaging enough, or if, on the contrary, your potential subscribers are crowing with a boring or lengthy channel trailer.

Use the “Call to Action”

'Call to action' annotations are popup windows that appear in a video on YouTube. If you use them wisely, you can get more subscribers by getting your visitors to click during the video.

This is how many YouTubers (that's what they are called!) reported an increase in channel subscriptions with annotations added to their videos.

A simple link telling viewers to subscribe to the channel can then be placed as a call to action in your video. If you are using a graphic to add a call to action, it is possible to animate it with a call to action annotation. The key, again, is to focus on originality. Users won't subscribe if your call to action is boring. Give them an interesting reason to subscribe.

Use the right tools

There are many tools, some of which are excellent. From tools to help you design videos to tools to help you promote your work, using the right tools will help you grow your audience without spending a dime.

Also, note that the more organic views you gain, the more potential subscribers you can get.

Let people find you

YouTube offers an option to link to your official web page. If you have a site, be sure to use this feature.

Your efforts to attract visitors to your YouTube channel can be maximized by directing them (especially the curious ones) to your website. Besides, your channel will also take the form of an authentic representation of your brand on YouTube.

Under your YouTube page channel settings, add your website/blog URL to your channel. You can also consider adding your website/blog URL in the channel description itself.

Likewise, add a 'Subscribe' button somewhere on your blog or live site, to attract more subscribers to your YouTube channel.

Limit your videos to less than 5 minutes.

Discussions about the ideal length of a video on YouTube are well underway. High converting videos are those that have been optimized for less than 5 minutes.

In one of its reports, Comscore states that the average length of most YouTube videos is around 4.4 minutes. For new content creators, this is THE rule to follow.

Once your audience is in place, it's up to you to adjust this duration and experiment to see how your audience reacts.

Keep it short, simple, informative, and entertaining, but don't go beyond 5 minutes. A difficult issue, certainly, but the game is worth the effort.

Create an intro and exit sequence for your YouTube video

Your YouTube intro and exit footage don't just help promote your branding - it has the power to make your video more entertaining and engaging.

An introduction and an exit sequence allow you to boost your brand and offer your audience an image of professionalism. Compare this to credits at the start and end of a TV series or your favorite program.

Besides, an engaging intro will keep your viewers paying attention to the rest of the video.

Edit, edit, and edit again

When it comes to editing videos on YouTube, no mercy! Cut your YouTube videos ruthlessly and make sure that only your best accomplishments get posted.

Beware: if you rush to stick to your schedule to the letter, it will only hurt your brand as a whole. Make plenty of recordings while shooting a video, and make sure that only the best parts are selected.

If you don't feel comfortable in front of a camera, don't worry: it is possible to take photos and convert them to video afterwards. Adobe offers good tools to do this.

Optimize your video descriptions

Here we come back to referencing your videos on YouTube. The description of the video is important. It will not only allow your videos to be found in search engines, it will also give potential viewers an idea of ​​what your video is about.

Of course, there is no point in going overboard! It doesn't make sense to have a too detailed description, since only the first few lines of the description appear when the video is initially loaded.

As with the title of your YouTube video, consider using the keyword in the description. No need to confuse search engines by adding your keyword 15 times in a row. This will have the opposite effect and reduce your chances of appearing in searches.

Your description should be simple and authentic.

End your videos on a positive note

Whatever the nature of your videos, be sure to end your videos on a positive note.

Your video needs to be remembered positively by visitors. Ask your audience if they liked the video and if they have subscribed. Advise them to visit your website. Give them an email address at which they can contact you (… or not!)

Remember a simple rule: On YouTube as elsewhere, if you don't ask, the answer will always be no. End your videos on a confident note and let your audience know you appreciate them. Create an ending sequence by presenting a standard banner and subscribe to notifications on all your videos.

End your videos with a smile. Make sure your viewers are eager to learn more about you.

Consider collaborating with other YouTubers

Collaboration on YouTube has become commonplace among top content creators. Why? Because collaboration benefits everyone, quite simply!

The creative process is constructive. Seeing other YouTubers as your competition won't do you any good. Try reaching out to similar users in your industry and have them work together on something of interest. You will be able to reach a new audience, your collaborator will do the same and your viewers will appreciate the added value they get.

A win-win exchange, in a way.

Interact with your most loyal fans

Social media is built on the foundation of an intangible thread of connection and interaction. When it comes to you, know that once your fans know you care, they'll care.

Interact with your audience and listen to their requests in the “comments” section of your videos. Okay, you won't get all praise… but learn to brush off negative remarks with elegance and courtesy and stay tuned to your loyal fan base. They are the ones who should count the most.

Respond to comments below your videos and make your viewers feel like they're always connected. This will strengthen their trust in you, as well as their respect. Simply because you care about them. Easy to understand, right?

Get the most out of meta tags

Google's Keyword Planner helps you find relevant keyword ideas for your YouTube videos. Add all of these keywords to your videos to make them easier to find in Google and YouTube search engines.

Warning! The excess will do no good. A few well researched and well-placed keywords will be enough to do wonders for your ranking.

Also, be aware that a low number of videos does not always mean poor content; it may indicate a low capacity for discovery.

Metadata plays a major role in showing your videos in search results. Take the time to surf YouTube to see which videos convert the best. You will see the type of meta tags their designers use. Warning… don't just copy and paste the meta tags; it will not help your cause… quite the contrary!

Who doesn't like freebies?

Give your audience something in return for their engagement on your YouTube channel. After all, he deserves it, doesn't he? Depending on what industry you're in, a free giveaway or video contest will reward your followers and help attract new fans.

Giveaways are not necessarily the most expensive… High value-added content, such as ebooks or white papers, for example, is greatly appreciated. This is a very interesting inbound marketing strategy to put into practice on YouTube. In any case, it is preferable that what you offer is related to your field of activity.

Promote multichannel

In the age of social media, being present and active on multiple social platforms is an essential requirement for online success.

If you are in the process of building your brand, it is essential to offer your prospects to discover it to know it better. So you need to be active on many social media platforms - at least the major ones.

You should at least have a profile on Facebook, Twitter, and Google Plus. You can also opt for other social media like Pinterest, Instagram, Snapchat, and all the others… If being on too many social media platforms sounds like a logistical nightmare, you can use an automatic scheduler app to stay organized and publish at regular times.

Whatever you do, bet on an aggressive strategy to get your first 1,000 subscribers as quickly as possible.

Realize that just building a YouTube channel is not enough to be successful. You need to promote your channel to the best of your ability. A YouTube channel that is quickly gaining popularity will also help you stay motivated to work harder and create better videos for your audience.

Share your work with your friends, ask them to subscribe if they are interested.

Go to other social media platforms that have personal connections and let them know about your project. Ask them what they like and offer to subscribe (if they are interested).

Have we managed to get you excited about the possibility of getting more subscribers on your YouTube channel? In any case, this is what we hope for. The watchword is: keep experimenting and exploring.

