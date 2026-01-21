How to Improve Your Brain's Memory

Can your mind think like a database to store and retrieve memory? It already does, but you need to know how to program it. Many people complain that they forget things often, that they are too old to remember that, or they say things like “I’m not good with names”. This “negative mindset” thinking affects your emotional state because the subconscious will think it’s a real feeling and therefore raise your stress hormone, cortisol. Would you talk negatively about your friends and family? Of course not, then why do it to yourself? Negative mindset thinking! Your subconscious will think it’s real. Negative mindset thinking! Your subconscious will think it’s real. I’m surprised how this is a type of mental conditioning and poor programming of your mind. After reading and testing memory-memorization techniques, I was shocked about how effective they are. Our brain’s neuroplasticity is not permanent; as the name implies, plasticity is malleable. You can make changes; you can learn new tricks; you have the capability but it’s not easy. I used to be like you, a non-believer, and molded by years from "product advertising" which compelled me to buy things in order to improve myself. I freed myself from this mentally when I journeyed throughout the world engaging my mind with foreign languages. I learned to speak and understand 7 languages. If I have this capability, how can I apply it to learning and memorizing other things? In this article, I will explain how I unblocked my memory's potential using key memory systems. If you heard of mind-mapping, then key memory systems are similar and work like a computer database. There’s an index, usually an integer that corresponds to a record of what you learned. You can map your new learnings to something you already know without a second thought. Think of counting and the alphabet which are permanently ingrained in your head. A number count and letters of the alphabet can be your index to map new learnings. This is not a type of training that will immediately make you memorize something in an instant. The concept lies in you applying mapping techniques in a specific time frame (read + review) aka programming your brain. The application of this programming can be things like key concepts, dates, lists, and figures. Memory advancement can be progressive and increased through training just as it can decrease through laziness, anxiety, and poor health. During your learning phase, it is crucial to add extra time for review to apply these memory techniques. Neurons that fire together, wire together. Neurons that fire together, wire together. Neuroplasticity is the ability of the brain to form and reorganize your synaptic connections in response to learning and experience. Knowing this concept and applying cognitive behavior are helpful to understand your brain’s mechanics. As an analogy of driving a car, you don't need to know how the car's internal mechanics work in order to drive it. I've been fascinated with neurocognition, psychology and neurolinguistic programming for many years and I've been able to use it to my personal advantage, even to help others. Furthermore, memory, on its own, is very powerful and complex so don’t take it for granted. Based on evidence from clinical trials and psychologists, it is possible to re-wire your brain whether young or old. It's not like kids don't forget things in school. They do forget just as adults. We all have a limited attention span and need mental clarity to optimize our memory. This can be done with key memory systems which utilize both sides of your brain. You would think that using the logical left brain is typical and sufficient but it's not. It needs to be used in combination with the creative right brain thus maximizing your memory's capability and retention. The combined brain hemispheres apply memory principles which include: imagination\nassociation\nexaggeration\nabsurdity\ncolor\nsight\nhearing\nsensuality imagination association exaggeration absurdity color sight hearing sensuality Let's start off with a solid example to start your training. The Number-Shape Memory system will utilize your left brain's logic for the count of 1 to 10 and your right brain's visual imagination. The main concept of memorizing new things is association with existing things in your mind. You already know how to count and it's permanently ingrained in your brain from years of using numbers so let's associate the numbers 1 through 10 with visual shapes. I'm going to include my visual items I have memorized but you should create your own. The idea is to think of a word that visually represents each number. Nothing complex, just what comes to your mind first. Here are mine: magic wand\ngooseneck\nlips\nupside-down chair\nwheelchair\nspiral\ngun\nrace-track\numbrella\ngoal post magic wand gooseneck lips upside-down chair wheelchair spiral gun race-track umbrella goal post In reference to databases, these 10 items can be considered your index keys. Your numbers now have a visual element known as the key and you can insert any new item you are learning by imagining them together. Let's test it with an exercise. Take a stopwatch and set it to 2 minutes to visually combine your key items, with the following 10 new items in your mind. airplane\n1776\nLeonardo Davinci\ndog food\nchemistry\nRock music\nDecember 25\nTony\nOrlando city\nsandwich airplane 1776 Leonardo Davinci dog food chemistry Rock music December 25 Tony Orlando city sandwich Time's up! After 2 minutes, write down this list of new words from memory on a separate page or sheet of paper. How many words were you able to remember using the number-shape system? If you liked that exercise, there are many more. What is great about memory training, is that continual practice like this will rewire your synapses engaging your hippocampus as well as your both of your brain's hemispheres. You can apply this number-shape system starting today to your daily tasks, agenda, events, studies and work. There are more and longer number systems like this to learn about. You can progressively load your brain with more than 10 key index items. For memory retention, your newly memorized concepts should be repeated within 2 hours of learning, then repeated 24 hours later and another day later. Also practice, the number-shape system in reverse and randomized 1-10. To expand your list of 10 items with another 10 items, use the number-rhyme system. For memory retention, your newly memorized concepts should be repeated within 2 hours of learning, then repeated 24 hours later and another day later. For memory retention, your newly memorized concepts should be repeated within 2 hours of learning, then repeated 24 hours later and another day later. The number-rhyme system is more auditory for the numbers 1-10 still using the imagination. Think of words that rhyme with each number like "one - bun" and write down the words that come to your mind quickly and clearly. Here's my list: bun\nchew\ntree\ndoor\nlives\nsticks\neleven\ngate\nlime\ntent bun chew tree door lives sticks eleven gate lime tent Spend a couple minutes to memorize your new list and practice for a few days with new concepts you are learning. Use the numbers as your database index and insert new data into your mind's database. Hopefully, you have understood the key concepts were enlightened with memory improvement and your brain's powerful neuroplasticity. Furthermore, to expand beyond 20 key elements, look for the Roman Room System, the Major System, and Long Number System. Don't proceed with these more advanced systems until you got the first 2 basic systems fully memorized. Don't quit either. Many people apply these techniques without anyone else even noticing. They just think that person is brilliant so go forth and be brilliant! Your mind will thank you because these mental exercises will enhance your neurocognition and make learning more exciting.