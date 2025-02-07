How to Implement the Visitor Pattern Correctly

Don't knock. You are accepted

TL;DR: Avoid combining the Visitor pattern with instanceof checks.

Problems 😔

Open/Closed principle violation

Tight Coupling

Maintainability

Code duplication

Poor readability

Brittle design

IFs

Solutions 😃

Implement the Visitor pattern correctly. Avoid instanceof checks. Favor polymorphism. Encapsulate behavior.

Context 💬

When you use the Visitor pattern, you aim to separate algorithms from the objects they operate on.





Combining it with instanceof checks breaks this separation, leading to a fragile and hard-to-maintain design.

Sample Code 📖

Wrong 🚫

<?php class SpaceObjectVisitor { public function visit(SpaceObject $object) { if ($object instanceof NeutronStar) { $this->visitNeutronStar($object); } elseif ($object instanceof Magnetar) { $this->visitMagnetar($object); } elseif ($object instanceof BlackHole) { $this->visitBlackHole($object); } // Not closed for modification } private function visitNeutronStar(NeutronStar $star) { // Handle neutron star observation } private function visitMagnetar(Magnetar $magnetar) { // Handle magnetar observation } private function visitBlackHole(BlackHole $blackHole) { // Handle black hole observation } }

Right 👉

<?php interface SpaceObject { public function accept(SpaceObjectVisitor $visitor): void; } class NeutronStar implements SpaceObject { public function accept(SpaceObjectVisitor $visitor): void { $visitor->visitNeutronStar($this); } } class Magnetar implements SpaceObject { public function accept(SpaceObjectVisitor $visitor): void { $visitor->visitMagnetar($this); } } class BlackHole implements SpaceObject { public function accept(SpaceObjectVisitor $visitor) { $visitor->visitBlackHole($this); } } class SpaceObjectVisitor { // Open for extension // You can also convert it into an interface public function visitNeutronStar(NeutronStar $star): void { // Handle neutron star } public function visitMagnetar(Magnetar $magnetar): void { // Handle magnetar } public function visitBlackHole(BlackHole $blackHole): void { // Handle black hole } }

Detection 🔍

You can detect this smell by looking for instanceof checks within the Visitor pattern.





Automated tools can flag these checks, and code reviews can help identify them.

Manual

IFs

Level 🔋

Intermediate

Why the Bijection Is Important 🗺️

When you model real-world objects, you should maintain a one-to-one correspondence between the real-world entities and your code.





Breaking this correspondence using instanceof checks (which do not exist on the model but the metamodel) leads to a mismatch between the real world and your program.

AI Generation 🤖

AI generators might create this smell if they are not properly guided.

AI Detection 🥃

AI can help fix this smell by suggesting refactoring steps to remove instanceof checks and use polymorphism instead.

Try Them! 🛠

Remember: AI Assistants make lots of mistakes

Conclusion ✔️

When you use the Visitor pattern, avoid combining it with iskindOf checks.

Using the accept() method, the visitor class doesn't need to explicitly check the object type.

Each object will call the appropriate visitor method honoring the Open/Closed principle.

Favor polymorphism and encapsulation to keep your code clean and maintainable.

Relations 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨

https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-v-evj3zs9

More Information 📕

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open–closed_principle

Disclaimer 📘

Code Smells are my opinion.

Credits 🙏

The Visitor pattern is a way to add new operations to a set of objects without changing their classes.

Erich Gamma

This article is part of the CodeSmell Series.



