How to Implement Dark Mode: 5 Essential Tips to Remember

Dark theme is one of the most requested features over the past few years.
The biggest tech companies in the world have made dark themes an essential part of UI. Dark themes reduced luminance and provide safety in dark environments and can minimize eye strain.
Here are 5 tips you should keep in mind when implementing dark mode in your apps:
Use a dark gray (#121212) as a dark theme base color to express elevation and space in an environment with a wider range of depth and also reduce eye strain.
Saturated colors don't pass WCAG's accessibility standard, instead, use desaturated colors that can be used as a more legible alternative
Dark theme surfaces must be dark enough to display white text, to ensure that body text passes WCAG's AA standard.
The higher a surface's elevation is, the lighter that surface becomes.
When light text appears on dark backgrounds, it should use the following opacity levels:
